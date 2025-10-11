My Top 5 Must-Watch Disney Halloween Episodes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s spooky season. The leaves are falling, there’s a chill in the air, and your costume plans for Halloweekend are (hopefully) falling into place. With Halloween quickly approaching, it’s time to microwave some popcorn and watch something scary!

Some people prefer horror movies, while others would rather watch a classic film from their childhood. However, considering the attention span of the average college student combined with a busy midterm season, it’s hard to carve out time to watch a full movie. So, I have an alternative for you.

This fall, you need to catch up on the best throwback Disney Halloween episodes. Here’s a list of my top five to get you started, in no particular order, with five more honorable mentions!

Suite Life of Zack and Cody Season 1 Episode 19: “The Ghost in Suite 613”

Twins Zach and Cody learn that a room in the Tipton hotel they live in is haunted by a ghost named Irene. Several others tell the twins about their entertaining, frightening, yet hilarious experiences with Irene. Zack and Cody challenge each other to spend a night in the room, joined by humorous characters London, Maddie, and Esteban. There are jump scares, scary stories, and even a seance! This episode is terrific and honestly scared me. The ending will certainly surprise you!

Other spooky episodes: Season Three, Episode 12: “Arwinstein”

A.N.T. Farm Season 1 Episode 14: “MutANT Farm”

The A.N.T. program, also known as the Advanced Natural Talent program, is for student prodigies at an average local high school. In this episode, music prodigy Chyna Parks enters the MutA.N.T. Program for her first day, where the regular A.N.T.s have become monsters! There’s an epic Halloween dance where Chyna performs the classic banger “Calling all the Monsters.” This is a must-watch!

Other scary episodes: Season Two, Episode 13: “MutANT Farm 2,” “Season Three, Episode 11: “MutANT Farm 3”

Jessie Season 4 Episode 18: “The Ghostest With the Mostest”

This one is also pretty frightening and memorable. While Jessie attends a masquerade ball at Central Park and meets a man she’s interested in, Stuart tells the kids a scary story about a girl who takes children to be her new friends. Once the kids start disappearing, things get serious. The storyline resembles the one in the real horror movie The Ring. Other Jessie Halloween episodes have similar titles and plots to horror movies, but are kid-friendly. The end scene is definitely worth watching!

Other frightening episodes: Season Two, Episode One: “The Whining,” Season Three, Episode One: “Ghost Bummers”

Phineas and Ferb Season 3 Episode 12: “That’s the Spirit/Curse of Candace”

There are two separate storylines in this episode, which makes it even more fun! In one storyline, Phineas and his friends discover a haunted house that has randomly appeared on their street. Their night takes a turn for the worse when they go from trick-or-treating to fighting for their lives to make it through the many levels of the house! Meanwhile, when a bat bites Candace after a scary movie, she becomes convinced she is a vampire. There’s a great song that accompanies that in the link above!

Other spooky episodes: Season One, Episode 9: “One Good Scare Ought to Do It,” Season One, Episode 22: “The Monster of Phineas-n-Ferbenstein/Oil on Candace,” Season Four, Episode 15: “Terrifying Tri-State Trilogy of Terror,” Season Four Episode 16: “Druselsteinoween/Face Your Fear,” Season Four Episode 26: “Night of the Living Pharmacists” and, finally, Season three, Episode 16: “Escaliferb!” That one isn’t Halloween themed, but it has lots of monsters and a great storyline! A personal fav of mine.

Austin and Ally Season 4 Episode 15 “Scary Spirits and Spooky Stories” (A Crossover Episode with K.C. Undercover!)

At the Central Park Spooktacular, the cast of Austin and Ally meet Ernie and Judy, two siblings from K.C. Undercover! The group all exchange scary stories, some of which involve a man in a mask as well as an alien. It’s definitely a unique episode, and I love a good crossover. This is a part of the Monstober Spooktacular in 2015, and I highly recommend you check out the other crossover episodes from that time!

Other spine-chilling episodes: Season Two, Episode Two: “Costumes and Courage,” Season Three, Episode 20: “Horror Stories and Halloween Scares”

While these are my top five favorites, there are plenty more shows and episodes to choose from. Here are some honorable mentions I also love!

Honorable mentions

Good Luck Charlie!

Favorite: Season Two, Episode 15: “Bye Bye Video Diary”

Season Two, Episode 25: “Scary Had a Little Lamb”

Season Three, Episode 15: “Le Halloween”

Season Four, Episode 14: “Fright Knight”

Wizards of Waverly Place (the theme song is iconic!)

Favorite: Season One, Episode Nine: “Movies”

Season Three, Episode Two: “Halloween”

Liv and Maddie

Favorite: Season Three, Episode Four “Haunt-A-Rooney” (A Crossover Episode With Best Friends Whenever!)

Season One, Episode Five: “Kang-A-Rooney”

Season Two, Episode Three: “Helgaween-A-Rooney”

Season Four, Episode Three: “Scare-A-Rooney”

Hannah Montana: Season One, Episode 17: “Torn Between Two Hannahs”

That’s So Raven: Season Two, Episode Two: “Don’t Have a Cow”

Get Watching!

If the horror is too much for you, you know what to do. Light a scented candle, grab a friend and put on your cutest comfy pajamas to settle in for a rewatch of these iconic spooky episodes. Have a happy Halloween and enjoy! All treat, no trick. :)