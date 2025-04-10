My Top Curly Hair Care Products And Why I Love Them

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Finding the correct hair care products might seem like an endless quest, especially if your hair has a mind of its own (mine most certainly does). I’ve tried everything over the years, from drugstore mainstays to undiscovered treasures suggested by other curl enthusiasts, in the hopes of creating a routine that truly works. I’ve finally discovered a line of products that not only help my hair feel good but also look nice after a lot of trial and error. I have what you need, whether you’re looking for the ideal styling cream, deep moisture, or frizz control. These are my favorite hair products, along with the reasons I can’t live without them.

Leave-in Conditioner

It’s super important for your hair to be moisturized before starting your curly hair routine. I always begin with a good leave-in conditioner to make sure my curls are hydrated and ready to go. Moisturized hair helps curls stay bouncy, smooth, and defined—without it, you’re more likely to deal with frizz and a lack of shape. One of my go-to products is the Ouidad Moisture Lock Leave-In Conditioner. What I love about it (aside from how well it works) is that it’s easy to find at places like drugstores and Ulta! It detangles my hair effortlessly and sets the perfect foundation for the rest of my curl routine. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Facial Co (@facialco)

Curl Cream

Finding a good curl cream can be tricky, especially since it really depends on what you’re looking for — whether it’s hold, moisture, or definition. When I first started my curly hair journey, I fell in love with Miss Jessie’s Multicultural Curls. It’s a soft-hold curl cream that works beautifully on a variety of hair types, which was perfect for me when I was just learning what my curls needed. At the time, my hair was severely damaged, and this product did an amazing job at both moisturizing and defining my curls without weighing them down. It’s been years since then, but this curl cream still holds a special place in my routine. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Jessie's (@miss_jessies) Another curl cream I absolutely love is the Innersense Quiet Calm Curl Control. It’s definitely on the pricier side when it comes to curl products, but in my opinion, it’s totally worth the investment. I bought it last May, and I just finished the bottle — so not only is it effective, but it also lasts a long time, which helps justify the cost. What sets this product apart is its clean, organic formula. It’s free of parabens, sulfates, SLS, SLES, and sulfate derivatives, making it a much gentler option for your hair. If you’re someone who’s looking to avoid harsh ingredients and go the more natural route with your routine, this cream is a great pick. Texture-wise, it’s rich but not heavy, and it melts beautifully into the hair. I love how it instantly smooths frizz and helps define my curls without creating stiffness or crunch. The finish is soft, touchable, and super bouncy — exactly what I want in a curl cream. Overall, it’s a product I keep coming back to when I want my curls to look and feel their best. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Innersense Organic Beauty (@innersenseorganicbeauty) Quiet Calm Curl Control Mini (Left) The last curl cream I want to highlight is the Rizos Curls Curl Defining Cream. It’s a super lightweight formula that gives my curls definition and hold without any crunch or stiffness. My hair feels soft, bouncy, and full of life every time I use it. One of the best things about this cream is its ingredients. It’s made with natural, nourishing elements like aloe vera, shea butter, and coconut oil — all of which work together to moisturize, strengthen, and define curls. It’s the kind of product that not only styles your hair but also contributes to its overall health. Even more meaningful to me is the brand behind it. Rizos Curls is a Latina-owned company founded by Julissa Prado, and I love supporting brands that represent and uplift my community. There’s something really special about using a product created by someone who understands the curly hair experience firsthand. It’s more than just great ingredients and results — it’s about feeling seen and supported in the process. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rizos Curls (@rizoscurls)

Mousse

GeL

One of the most important steps in any curl routine is applying gel at the end. It’s what really helps lock in the shape of your curls and makes sure all that definition you worked for actually lasts. My favorite gel is the Innersense I Create Hold Gel. This product gives my curls incredible bounce and hold, without making them feel stiff or weighed down. What I especially love is the cast it creates — it gives me that satisfying crunch to scrunch out once my hair is dry, leaving behind soft, shiny, and super-defined curls. It also pairs really well with other products in my routine, sealing everything in and helping my curls last for days. If you’re someone who needs that final step to keep your curls in place, this gel is a game-changer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Innersense Organic Beauty (@innersenseorganicbeauty) I Create Hold Gel (Middle)

Oil (optional)