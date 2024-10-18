My Top 6 Tracks From Role Model’s ‘Kansas Anymore’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

If there’s one thing to know about me, it’s that I’m constantly listening to music. If I’m experiencing any sort of downtime or silence, I’m already two steps ahead and have my headphones in with Spotify pulled up. Due to the fact that I’m glued to the Spotify app, I sometimes try to find new music to listen to, and Role Model did not disappoint. On July 19, 2024, Role Model (whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury), released his sophomore album Kansas Anymore. Channeling his heartbreak from his break up with influencer Emma Chamberlain, the New England native poured his thoughts and emotions into Kansas Anymore and explored what life is like post-breakup, and how he’s trying to find himself again. Here are my top 6 favorite tracks from the album:

“Writing’s on the wall”

“Writing’s On The Wall” is the opening track to Kansas Anymore. It’s fast-paced, fun, and a little quirky, and I think it’s a great way to open an album. The song itself is very relatable, with Role Model singing about very common life experiences, such as wondering what love feels like, but also questioning why he was still in love with his ex. It reminds me of a song that’d be in a coming-of-age teen movie, and I can picture listening to it with friends as we ponder life’s many mysteries.

Favorite lyric: “Writing’s on the wall I pretend I can’t read/You’re forgetting me”

“Look at that woman”

A man who respects women, how crazy is that? But on a more serious note, I really do love how much Role Model values and respects the women he’s surrounded by. While “Look At That Woman” is about a woman who is no longer in Pillsbury’s life, he still appreciates and regards her, and I think that’s wonderful. It sounds like a very familiar song while still sounding new, and it has great vibes all around. I think it’s a great second track for the album, and I catch myself constantly humming the chorus.

Favorite lyric: “Lost my faith and my mind/On the day we had to say goodbye”

“Oh, Gemini”

“Oh, Gemini” is devastating, but in the best way possible. Sometimes you need to have a good cry, and “Oh, Gemini” can give you that. If it wasn’t apparent, Role Model is grieving the loss of his relationship, and he wants to let the world know how he’s feeling. Pillsbury initially sings in such a beautifully quiet tone, almost a speaking voice at times, and I can’t help but imagine it’s like he’s working up the courage to admit these things. It could be to himself or to his ex, we may never know! Towards the end of the song, his voice and the production gradually get louder and the bridge at the end makes my heart swell. I really can’t say anything else besides it’s such a beautiful song. And if you thought “Oh, Gemini” was sad, just wait until you get to “Frances”, it’s like one emotional gut punch after the other. Want to know what really hurts the most, though? Emma Chamberlain’s astrological sign is Gemini and Role Model continuously pleads “Oh, Gemini, please remember my name”. My heart? Broken.

Favorite lyric: “Dirty hands from all your trauma I’m digging up/Fifty states away, but honey, I’m thinking of you”

“Frances”

Emma Chamberlain is a stronger woman than I am because if I heard this song and knew it was about me, I’d be picking up the phone and dialing my ex’s number. For those who aren’t aware, Frances is Emma Chamberlain’s middle name, and if you thought that wasn’t enough, the song is peppered with references to her. While I’m not much of an overly emotional person, I’ll be honest and admit the first time I heard this song I shed a few tears. It just tugs at my heartstrings and I can’t help it! Role Model seems so sad on this track and I just want to give him a hug and let him know everything is going to be okay!

Favorite lyric: “At the end of the day/I’m just happy I can say she was mine”

“Deeply still in love”

If you have not been able to tell, I am quite the hopeless romantic! I love love, and I find something so beautiful yet heartbreaking about still being in love with someone you’re no longer with. “Deeply Still In Love” is fast-paced, heartwarming, and catchy as anything. When the pre-chorus hits, you can’t help but sing along. Role Model’s energy in the song is very palpable as well; you can feel his emotions and how he’s willing to admit he’s still in love with his ex but knows that he hasn’t changed enough to make the relationship work. In an album that’s about the change that comes with heartbreak, I think “Deeply Still In Love” is a great way to make light of the situation.

Favorite lyric: “That’s alright, you’ll do better/Nothing lasts, always, forever”

“So Far Gone” (ft. lizzy McAlpine)

The tenth track of Kansas Anymore is the only feature on the album, and it happens to be a feature with one of my favorite artists, Lizzy McAlpine. “So Far Gone” is a quiet duet between Role Model and McAlpine that reflects on a past relationship between the two partners, and how regret and poor communication skills led to their demise. Their voices work so perfectly together, and the soft production of the song really drives home the feeling of being brokenhearted that you’re no longer with your partner, while also recognizing that it wasn’t meant to be. Even though it’s not the happiest of songs, I do find myself listening to it at least twice a day just because of how beautifully their two voices sound together.

Favorite lyric: “Maybe it would be different/If we could’ve called it what it was”

heartbreak’s never sounded so good

Picking my top 6 tracks from Kansas Anymore was harder than expected. In my opinion, the album has no skips, it’s that good. Because so many of the songs have a different sound to them, you can always find a song on the album for any mood or occasion. It’s a great folk-pop album that dives into life post-breakup, and it wonderfully explores all the different emotions one feels during that time. For a sophomore album, in my opinion, Role Model did an excellent job!