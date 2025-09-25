My Top 5 Videos From TikTok’s Favorite Hugh Jackman Interpreter, Joey Morof

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of TikTok’s latest obsessions is content creator Joey Morof, who has gotten famous from a multitude of celebrity and character impersonations in his videos. He has done some content showcasing his impression of Amanda Seyfried, Josh Groban, Mort from Madagascar, and, most famously, Hugh Jackman.

Originally, the impressions started off by highlighting Jackman’s notable vibrato. However, as the idea went viral, Morof began adding original lyrics referencing some of Hugh Jackman’s most famous works, including The Greatest Showman, Wolverine, and Les Misérables. Fans can expect to hear “loaf of bread” and “24601” in many impression covers in honor of his legendary character, Jean Valjean. While any of his videos can instantly put me in a better mood, here are my top five Hugh Jackman impression videos (in no particular order because I actually love them all so much).

Original photo by Marissa Roca

Honorable Mention Tiktok: Sweet Caroline (WITH REFERENCE to Hugh’s newest project):

So, for some context, Hugh Jackman was recently announced to be starring in a new movie with Kate Hudson called Song Sung Blue. Based on a true story, the film takes us through the lives of Mike and Claire Sardina, a couple who formed a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning and Thunder. The trailer showed a clip from the movie where Hudson’s character referred to their plan as becoming a “Neil Diamond Interpreter.” Enter TikTok commentary. Upon seeing Hugh Jackman in the video, thousands of fans ran to the comments in search of Joey Morof, who eventually came to label himself as a “Hugh Jackman Interpreter.” Even on other professional accounts, the presence of this popular creator was felt.

1. Golden Slumbers (Once there was a way)- Sing

The video that started it all, Morof captures Hugh’s strong vibrato in this iconic tune. With 17.2 million views and 2.5 million likes, this video sparked the Hugh Jackman content revolution. The reference to the animated movie Sing (2016) certainly caught people’s attention, as it had been part of a previous trend. Now arguably the most prominently featured cover, the song remains an undisputed champion in comedic timing.

2. Fur Elise- Beethoven, featuring some original lyrics

Now I know what you may be thinking: “How can he cover an instrumental song?” Well, somehow it worked! While it must have taken a bit more creativity, Morof created his own lyrics related to the vocal stims that he loves to use. Given that the primary lyric was indeed “bread”, the musicality definitely catered to the same Gen Z humor that appreciates jokes like “The Duck Song” (or maybe that’s just me…). As someone who will add some flair to any instrumental track, I believe this cover definitely was a success!

3. You (HUgh) oughta Know- Alanis Morissette

This was particularly enjoyable for me as a girl who grew up on music like Alanis Morissette’s. Going from jamming out to songs like Ironic to hearing the modern-day developments in this cover, I feel like a part of my childhood has been completed. Another fun part about this video is that it features a small reference to The Greatest Showman by displaying Morof belting a part of the song “From Now On”, which plays a large role in the movie and develops Hugh’s character significantly. This one is definitely a win for the ’90s music girlies!

4. JG Wentworth Jingle

Here, I think Joey took a moment to cater to a slightly different audience in remembrance of TV commercial jingles. In other content, he made covers for similar jingles, such as O’Reilly Auto Parts, to add a fun and different flair from the usual array of established songs. I certainly remember seeing jingles like these on the news, but never would I have guessed that it would end up like this in 2025. Just remember, if you have a structured settlement, you can always call 877-Loaf-of-Bread!

5. Satisfied from Hamilton featuring Hannah Magy (As Lois Griffin)

To wrap up the list, I present one of the unlikeliest combinations you could think of: collaboration with Jean Valjean and Lois Griffin from the hit show Family Guy. The two TikTok creators got together to cover one of my favorite songs from the hit musical, Hamilton. The conjunction of these two iconic voices led to many references to fans on either end. Of course, we had the usual points (loaves of bread, Wolverine, The Greatest Showman, etc.). However, Morof made a bolder move to call out Jackman’s cheating allegations on his ex-wife, Sutton Foster. Furthermore, Hannah Magy’s additions include the Family Guy theme song and the iconic “Petah”, in reference to Lois’s accent shining through every time she says her husband’s name. It’s true that I will never be satisfied because this content is too good!

To put it simply, if you’re having a rough day (or week, or semester), I know of a surefire way to cheer you up. Joey’s amazing and energetic covers offer an individual take in a sea of impressions. I have yet to see a video like this and not laugh, so I hope you all will feel the same way!