MY TOP 5 FAVORITES FROM TRADER JOE’S

As a self-proclaimed “foodie” who happens to also be vegetarian and gluten-free, one grocery store I can always trust for delicious and affordable options is Trader Joe’s. Not only is it my one-stop shop for groceries for the week, but it is also home to some of my all-time favorite snacks and meals. In no particular order, here are my top 5 picks I am sure to grab during every Trader Joe’s run.

1. GONE BANANAS!

One well-deserved sweet treat I am sure to grab is TJ’s dark chocolate-covered banana slices. This dessert option satisfies my post-meal sweet craving every time! The bitterness of the dark chocolate coating and the sweetness from the banana is a must-try combo. Next time you find yourself in the freezer section of Trader Joe’s, skip the ice cream and opt for the frozen banana slices instead!

2. GLUTEN FREE MAC & CHEESE

My next pick is none other than their four-cheese blend mac and cheese. Costing you only $3.69 per box, this is my favorite microwave meal that tastes like it took all day to make. Trader Joe’s may take the crown for the best gluten-free noodles ever! The rotini pasta holds the cheese blend well while keeping its structural integrity (which, as we know for gluten-free products, is hard to do). Don’t be shocked if you see four boxes of this homestyle classic in my grocery cart.

3. KIMBAP

Trader Joe’s take on the Korean dish, Kimbap, is one of my favorites. As a vegetarian, I appreciate the addition of tofu as an option for plant-based protein. Not only is it suitable for my dietary restrictions, but it is extremely satisfying as a meal. The vegetables and rice reheat well and have a mild, yet inviting, flavor. I typically don’t pair the Kimbap with any sauce, but you could try soy sauce, kewpie mayo, or sesame oil to open up the flavors!

4. CREAMY TOMATO BASIL PASTA SAUCE

My favorite hack for covering up the taste of a bad gluten-free noodle: douse it in sauce! Nine times out of ten, this is my go-to pasta sauce. This sauce has it all; creaminess, cheesiness, and a strong tomato flavor that will have you asking for seconds. Whether you are a spaghetti, penne, or linguine girl, this sauce is sure to upgrade your pasta dish while also sneaking in a portion of veggies!

5. palak paneer

Fear not! Although TJ’s Palak Paneer was briefly taken off the shelves last year, it is back and better than ever. This spinach and cheese-infused dish is sure to be a dinner winner every time! I pair this dish with Trader Joe’s Organic Jasmine Rice for a balanced and filling meal. Palak Paneer is a satisfying vegetarian bite that I am sure to grab multiple of before heading to the checkout lane.

TO CONCLUDE

Trader Joe’s is home to some of my favorite meals and snacks. Whatever food you may be in the mood for, TJ’s has what you’re looking for! From frozen dinner meals to satisfying desserts, you need not look further than Trader Joe’s for your daily menus. Instead of cooking every meal from scratch, treat yourself to some of these prepped meals that will not only satisfy your craving, but also spare you the dirty dishes. Next time you find yourself passing by the big red letters that read, “Trader Joe’s,” stop by and try out some new dishes which may become your weekly staples!