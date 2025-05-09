The Perfect Summer Escape: My Top 5 Beach Reads

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Imagine this: you’re lying out by the pool, the UV is 8, your favorite summer playlist is on, and the smell of sunscreen lingers on your skin, but what book are you reading? If you’re on the hunt for your next summer read, I’ve got you covered.

I love summer reading because there is no commitment, hurry, or rush — it’s pure relaxation and fun. This is why, when I’m scouting for the perfect beach read, I need an engaging plot and characters I can easily fall in love with. Here are my top five beach reads if you’re looking for the perfect summer escape that will have even book skeptics turning every page.

The unhoneymooners

Sarcastic banter, enemies-to-lovers, and an exotic tropical location: if you love fake relationship escapades and chemistry disguised in teasing antagonism, then you absolutely have to pack Christina Lauren’s The Unhoneymooners in your beach bag. It’s light, it’s witty, and it will definitely have you laughing out loud. The story focuses on Olive, who is seemingly unlucky in all aspects of her life. She’s lost her job, her roommate, and is forced to spend her identical sister’s wedding day with her sworn enemy, Ethan, who just so happens to be the best man. Olive mentally prepares for a day of torturous interactions and wedding fuss — she’s desperately overdue for some good luck. When food poisoning strikes at the wedding, Olive is one of the only ones to walk away unaffected. She thinks her luck has finally come when her sister Amy begs her to go on an all-expenses-paid honeymoon to Maui, so it doesn’t go to waste. But of course, there’s always a catch. Ethan was the only other one without food poisoning. Putting their mutual hatred aside, Ethan and Olive travel together for the sake of a free vacation, determined to spend the trip in separate worlds. But then Olive runs into her future boss, and now she and Ethan must put on an elaborate and utterly false portrayal of adoring newlyweds. Maintaining a fake relationship proves challenging when you loathe the other person, unless… well, you’ll just have to read for yourself and find out. You won’t be disappointed by this tropical romantic comedy that will have you flipping through pages in the sun.

Beach read

If you’re searching for a book with all the elements of a beach read (cute cover art, a romance-driven plot, and a picturesque locale), but want more depth, Beach Read by Emily Henry is for you. It is a beautiful, heartfelt story with depth and substance, not your typical fluff piece. You will feel all the feels with this one. I found myself tearing up, laughing, and smiling through each chapter. When romance writer January Andrews moves from New York City to the slow-paced life in North Bear Shores, Michigan, she hopes the serene setting will alleviate her writer’s block and revitalize her creativity. No chance. It’s hard to find peace when you’re living in the house your recently deceased father shared with his mistress. To make matters worse, January discovers her college rival and literary fiction writer, Augustus Everett, is actually her new next-door neighbor. Despite past perceptions, the two form an unlikely alliance stemming from one challenge: he will write a happily-ever-after romance novel, and she will write a contemplative work of literary fiction. Finishing and selling their book first grants eternal bragging rights and a public endorsement from the loser. One thing is for sure: romance is the last thing either of them expects from this deal. The two begin as rivals, but their dynamic gradually shifts from antagonistic to friendly to something entirely out of their control. There is hilarious banter, simmering tension, and a heartfelt connection. It’s safe to say I fell in love with these characters instantly. But equally as highlighted is January’s relationship with herself that blossoms into self-discovery and the quest for happiness after struggling with grief. This book is not your typical beach read, but it will have you invested in the characters from the first page. It embodies the unpredictable and chaotic nature of life in your twenties (because who hasn’t questioned the direction of their life?), but teaches us to embrace its often messy twists and turns. If you’re in the market for a summer book with a little more substance, Beach Read will not leave you hanging.

People we meet on vacation

More by Emily Henry because I can’t resist, she’s just that good. If you love a slow-burn friends-to-lovers trope, you absolutely need to read this book. People We Meet on Vacation is the perfect beachy escape. It’s sweet, it’s intriguing, and it’s funny — what more could a girl need? The book is told from the perspective of Poppy, a fun-loving, confident, and extremely extroverted woman who loves to travel more than anything in the world. Her best friend, however, could not be more opposite. Alex is reserved, shy, and hyper-organized. They perfectly complement each other while also simultaneously making no sense. And Poppy always takes him on her adventures. However, something happened in Croatia one summer that led to a horrible falling out. And what’s better, we’re constantly left wondering what happened. Henry uses an addictive writing style, using a dual timeline to build suspense and allow us to witness the relationship’s evolution firsthand. For every two chapters written in the present, you get flashbacks to previous summer trips and travel adventures to keep you on the edge of your seat. Poppy decides to convince her friend to go on one last vacation, determined to set things right. Can Poppy fix her friendship with Alex without addressing the one big truth that always quietly remained unspoken in their relationship? What I love most about this book is not the plot, but the characters. They are so well-developed and detailed, I almost believed they were real people. You’ll absolutely fall in love with both of them in all their contradictory glory. If you want a breezy, upbeat summer romance, this will have you neglecting any and all responsibilities just to keep reading. Thank me later, seriously.

Just for the summer

Just For The Summer by Abbey Jimenez is impossible not to love. It’s the perfect beach read if you’re a sucker for a tranquil lake setting, quirky characters and a fast-paced plot. Grab your sunglasses, watermelon, and SPF because you’re going to want to stay put for this one. Emma and Justin are “cursed” in relationships. Every partner they’ve ever been with finds their soulmate just after breaking up with them. Go figure. Together, they concoct a plan to date each other for the summer and then break up, so they can live happily ever after with someone else. Sounds foolproof, right? Emma, a traveling nurse, moves into a quaint cottage near Justin on Lake Minnetonka in Minnesota, and their plan comes to life. Throughout the summer, they connect deeper than expected and support each other through life’s trials and tribulations. The couple is fun, lovable, and has great chemistry, making this an ideal summer read for your next beach trip. It’s quick, and you won’t be able to put it down once you pick it up. You might want to set a whole day aside for this one.

Summer reading