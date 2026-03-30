My Top 5 Songs From ‘Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who grew up listening to Harry Styles, I could not have been more excited when he announced his new album. One Direction was a pivotal part of my childhood, with Fine Line taking over in middle school and Harry’s House being my greatest obsession my freshman year of high school. A new album my freshman year of college was my perfect full-circle moment. After listening to every song on the album over a dozen times, I am happy to share my top five favorites from Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

1. “Taste Back”

This song has been my absolute favorite so far. It’s a mix between fun and emotional, which makes it the perfect song to sing along to in the car or in your room when no one’s watching. Throughout the song, Styles describes the complex feelings of reconnecting with someone from your past, which hits close to home for me as a college student because I love to reminisce on past memories. I think the upbeat and nostalgic vibe will make this an amazing song for any summer playlist. I know I’ll have it on repeat!

2. “American Girls”

In a very close second place, “American Girls” caught my attention immediately. This song captures the feelings of watching all of your close friends fall in love and find someone to spend the rest of their life with while you stay single and feel like you’re falling behind. I think this song feels very hopeful, as Styles feels inspired by his friend’s experiences and hopes that he may find a connection like them one day. The positive energy has made it one of my favorites and always puts me in a good mood when I turn it on.

3. “Carla’s song”

I’ve given my own meaning to “Carla’s Song” in a lot of ways. For me, “Carla’s Song” is about accessing my confidence and full potential. Styles repeats lyrics like “I know what you like, I know what you’ll really like” and “It’s all waiting there for you,” that make me reflect on who I am and what I want in life. I’ve been using this song to lock in on homework and studying to remind myself my career and goals are all waiting there for me after I get my degree. The upbeat tune puts me in a good mood and makes me excited to study!

Photo by Francis Specker / CBS

4. “the Waiting Game”

What I love most about this song is how inspiring it is. “The Waiting Game” describes waiting and hoping for good things to come, without taking the necessary steps to make it happen. This song inspires me to take agency over my own life, and to make the changes I wish to see. This powerful message combined with the slow, calm vibe creates hope and makes it very relaxing to listen to.

5. “Paint by Numbers”

This song explains the struggles Styles has encountered while juggling being a celebrity and a normal person, wanting grace and room to make mistakes. I think this song has a beautiful message, we can all be more compassionate and understanding with each other as we learn to navigate life. Taking a slower, more calm approach than his other songs, I think “Paint by Numbers” is unique and more vulnerable than other songs on the album, making it one of my absolute favorites.

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally was honestly a no-skip album for me. Whether you’re looking for a song to cry to, dance to, or just a fun sing along, there’s something for you on this album. I hope I was able to inspire you to give it a listen if you haven’t already!