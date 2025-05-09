My Top 5 Movie & TV Show Recs For The 21st Century Woman

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

While the 20th century brought us so many cult classics, with fan-favorite quintessential female leads. From Molly Ringwald to Drew Barrymore to Diane Lane, it granted us a plethora of talented and outspoken women to look up to, but as the times are a changing as they so often do, a new generation of inspiring females have stolen our screens and our hearts, cultivating a contemporary feminist experience on television. Without further ado, this is my list of the top five movie/TV show recs for the 21st-century woman.

1. How to Be Single (released 2016)

While only generating a 45% on Rotten Tomatoes, this film is a personal favorite of mine, not only because of its star-studded cast, which boasts Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, Leslie Mann, and quite a few other notable names, but because of its nuanced message to all women, regardless of age. The film follows the newly college-graduated, Alice (Dakota Johnson) on her discovery of finding her place within not just New York City, but also in life separate from just being someone’s girlfriend, as she’s spent most of her young adult life within relationships. The film takes you through the side plots of her acquaintances, such as her workaholic sister, free love enthusiast best friend, and perpetual bachelor love interest, exploring the trials and tribulations as well as pros and cons of being single in this generation. Though it can definitely be categorized as just another “chick flick” this film delivers a main character who doesn’t try to exasperate the independent woman narrative, but genuinely struggles to be comfortable without a partner, learning along the way that while romantic love can be wonderful, it’s not the epitome of life, and there is fulfillment in platonic relationships as well as understanding of one’s self.

2. Bridget Jones’s Diary (released 2001)

In an ironic twist, this film was actually canonically mentioned within the above film “How to Be Single,” as the film to never watch when you’re going through a breakup. While the film itself is a modern-day take on the 1813 novel, “Pride and Prejudice,” our female lead is Miss Bridget Jones (Renee Zellweger). Given its time stamp, it provides insight into the life of a 34-year-old newspaper editor who perpetually finds herself with the wrong romantic partner. Though she is quite a bit older than the traditional female protagonist, her quirks, exuberant personality, and inability to say no to a smoke make her an easy character to love and relate to. She is an example for all women across the age spectrum that there really is no time stamp to achieving your goals and finding both self and romantic love that is rewarding. She helps women humorize the hardships of being yourself, while in the pursuit of connection.

3. Easy a (released 2010)

I feel like no movie rec list would be sufficient without adding a title that features Emma Stone, a fan favorite and personal favorite of mine. Stone consistently delivers exceptionally satirical, yet impactful performances that host both humor and depth. In what may be considered her breakout role, Stone portrays Olive Penderghast, a rather unassuming and generally anonymous teenage girl whose simple lie about losing her virginity catapults her social image, prompting her to continue to forge her promiscuous behavior. This film aims to take a contemporary take on the 1800s novel, The Scarlet Letter, exploring that no matter how insignificant a lie may seem, when it comes to debauchery, the public will weave many a story, true or not. It also examines the harshness of society on sex in general, particularly towards women, analyzing the severity of behavior towards those of the female sex who openly explore and/or discuss their sexuality.

4. The Edge of Seventeen (Released 2016)

Given the films namesake it can be assumed that this film is on the slightly younger side, while still boasting a generous cast, like Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson and Kyra Sedgwick, its premise circulates around an American teen, Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld), who’s general character is of self-deprecation/destruction and pessimism towards majority of the world except her best friend. However, the continued turmoil of her life escalates after she discovers her best friend is sleeping with her twin brother, who is favored by most, including their perpetually single mother. This film gives credence to learning to accept one’s imperfections and quirks, particularly at a time when most want anything but to be themselves. It emphasizes that you don’t have to be incredible or well-liked by everyone to be of importance or be seen.

5. Fleabag (Released 2016)

Though not exactly a particularly well-known limited series, this show has been personally impactful for me as a young woman. We follow the main character, who shares the series’ namesake, and her promiscuous behavior, which we learn is a coping mechanism for the loss of not only her mother, but best friend. Despite, for the most part, being devoid of much emotion, masking her inner turmoil with humor, which she exemplifies by breaking the fourth wall, she is both humorous and so incredibly human. She personifies grief and all of its vices and scapegoats, epitomizing the desire we all share to be seen, truly seen, without the glamour or walls we build to not be judged for all the imperfections we know exist; and with that to be loved at our basest level.

To wrap up my rambling, these films/shows are important for young women as they display a variety of females who are by no means perfect but demonstrate how incredibly diverse every woman’s struggle is.