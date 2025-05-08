The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As my freshman year comes to an end, I’ve been reflecting on my time that has passed at the University of Connecticut between studying and spending time with friends. Your first year of college is a big change, but I’ve truly loved it. The independence is so freeing, and there are so many incredible opportunities and activities to partake in. So, I’d like to tell you about my top five takeaways from my first year of college to give you some advice on new things to try and what to expect.

Everyone wants to make friends!

The most important thing I told myself as I entered UConn’s campus was that every single freshman is looking for companionship. It can feel scary to be in a new environment without knowing anyone, and that is why you should reach out to people even prior to arriving at the beginning of the semester. Talk to as many people as possible at orientation! That’s how I made one of my closest friends and met several other sweet people who all had the same fears about college as me. Also, DM people on Instagram! There are usually pages for your class of students at the school you attend. Then, once you officially arrive, say hi to people on your floor (I bought ice pops and handed them out with my roommate), compliment someone in the dining hall, or just walk around the campus and area around your dorm to see what events are happening and join in. Also, if you go to UConn, get involved in the Weekend of Welcome. It’s an amazing way to meet people. Remind yourself that no one is better than anyone else, and we all just want to make friends. So, take a chance!

Go to sporting events!

I’ve lost track of how many sporting events I’ve attended at UConn, especially the number of women’s basketball games I’ve gone to. Those are my favorites. The talent of the team is unmatched! The energy and spirit is always high, and it really goes to show how happy the students are to be at your school, which fills me with hope and excitement for the next four years of college. Plus, athletes always appreciate encouragement, so it’s a great way to foster community and have fun while supporting others.

Work and play balance is essential!

I think work and play balance is key to having the most enjoyable college experience possible. There are so many extracurricular and social activities to partake in that it may feel overwhelming trying to balance academics simultaneously. That’s where time management skills come in. One thing that has been helpful for me is writing out the time frames of the things I want to do the night before the day they happen and checking off the list as the day goes on. I’d also recommend investing in a planner or using a document to log your plans throughout the week and going through your classes’ syllabi before the semester to mark the dates of exams/quizzes/assignments.

Take advantage of every opportunity to try something new!

This is another great way to make friends and feel more connected to the community at your school. I highly recommend going to club fairs. They’ll give you a great sense of the opportunities offered to you. I’m a part of Her Campus, The Daily Campus, Sing for Hope, Outing Club, and have attended several other club meetings to test things out and see what I like. I’ve met many great people who share similar interests to mine in this way. Also, keep up with the other events taking place at your school! Usually, there are websites or Instagram pages that post information about fun stuff going on at your campus that you might not hear about otherwise. It’s up to you to take charge and do your own research.

Be kind to yourself!

Most of all, be sure to treat yourself with kindness. Freshman year is a learning experience, and you’ll likely make some mistakes along the way. It’s important not to be too hard on yourself and, instead of criticizing and fixating on these decisions, think about the lessons you can take away from them in the future. We all have our bad days, especially in unfamiliar environments we aren’t used to, so cut yourself some slack! I wish you all the best in your freshman years. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself, and don’t change for anybody.