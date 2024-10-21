My Top 5 Fall Movies To Watch This Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

When anyone asks me what my favorite season is, I will simply answer “fall” in a heartbeat. There is nothing about this season that fails to amaze me every time it rolls around, and maybe I’m just easily impressed but that doesn’t negate the simple joys that fall brings. From the beautiful foliage to wearing sweaters and tights for the first time in months, and of course, the amazing movies that I want to recommend to everyone in my life. So, without further ado, here are just 5 of my favorite movies that will most certainly get you into the spirit of autumn:

1. it’s the great pumpkin, charlie brown

I decided to include this one first, mainly because it’s one that I have watched every year since I was just a year old. If there’s one thing that the Peanuts franchise excels at, it’s creating films that capture the exact vibe of every single holiday and season, and the “Great Pumpkin” is no exception. Even if you have already seen this movie a million times over your childhood like I have, that’s no reason to neglect it this season. There has never been a single year that I have skipped out on this movie, and for good reason. Not only is it a timeless classic, but the autumn and Halloween imagery is simply beautiful and captures a special childlike wonder that you can’t find anywhere else. So if you’re like me and still have that old VHS tape sitting in your parents’ house, take it out of the shelf, grab some Halloween candy, and sit back to relive your childhood.

2. the craft

Starring Fairuza Balk and Neve Campbell, this 1996 film is perfect for not only encapsulating the feel of autumn, but also invokes a feeling of spookiness that comes with Halloween. This cult classic centers around a group of 4 teenage girls, all with troubled backgrounds, who form a witch coven after discovering that they all have powers that are amplified when all of them are together. As someone who is incredibly fascinated with the art of witchcraft, this movie has recently become one of my favorites to watch during the season. If you’re looking for something that’s not quite a horror film, but still captures the supernatural themes that are present during Halloween, then this will be the film for you.

3. sleepy hollow

Another classic from the ’90s, this film takes on a modern spin on the well-known story of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman. It stars Johnny Depp as Ichabod Crane and Christopher Walken as the Headless Horseman, and both roles are executed phenomenally. This film, directed by Tim Burton, is everything you could ever want in a spooky, eerie, Halloween-esque film. All of the visuals, from the constant fog that is present in all of the outdoor scenes, to the wide shots of the town with the open fields and spooky trees are perfect at really encapsulating that eerie feeling. I would definitely consider watching this if you’re looking for incredible visuals, a star-studded cast, and a modern retelling of a timeless tale.

4. Harry potter and the sorcerer’s stone

I think it’s safe to say that nothing makes me feel more nostalgic than getting curled up on the couch with a blanket to watch a Harry Potter movie. I specifically chose the first one because it captures a sense of childlike wonder and fantasy that tends to slowly fade away as the films progress onwards. While the entire film isn’t set during autumn, all of the feel-good autumn vibes are alive and well at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The color palette chosen for this film is very warm and autumnal, which helps set the mood, and the score composed by the legendary John Williams transports you to the world of magic every single time. So regardless of whether you’ve never seen it or you’ve seen it way too many times to count like me, this first installment in the Harry Potter film franchise will simply have you feeling like a little kid again.

5. Addams family values

Like Harry Potter, this film isn’t set during the season of autumn, but all of the spooky and autumnal vibes are very much present here. I specifically chose the 2nd movie in the Addams Family film franchise because it’s my personal favorite, and because we really get to see more of the characters and explore their family dynamic. Gomez and Morticia, Raul Julia, and Anjelica Huston deliver incredible performances, and they are the primary reason why this film is deemed a cult classic. They are meant to be juxtaposed to the “traditional couples” that were portrayed in old sitcoms, which were mainly characterized by the husband and wife always being at each other’s throats. Gomez and Morticia are quite the opposite, as they are shown to practically worship each other, and have probably one of the healthiest relationships I’ve seen portrayed in film history. In addition to the visuals, the other characters, and the stellar comedy, these elements make for a perfect autumn viewing experience.

conclusion

While these are just five of many films I recommend to anyone during autumn, they are the main five for a variety of reasons. Regardless of why I’m recommending these movies, there is something in them that everyone will find to enjoy. So grab a mug of your favorite hot beverage, a cozy blanket, and a few friends because watching these movies will easily become the highlight of your autumn experience.