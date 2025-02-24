My Top 5 BookTok Boyfriends & What UConn Frat They’d Be In

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

*Disclaimer: These placements have been made by a naive and impetuous freshman girl who has, because of her newness to campus, limited experience. No judgment should be taken to heart as my opinion is completely my own and most likely not cared about by any of the to-be-mentioned frats below. Now, here’s what UConn frats I believe these BookTok Boyfriends would most likely be in:

The Bat Boys (Rhysand, Cassian & Azriel) (ACOTAR)

Now, as these MMC (male main characters) have, quite literally, ravaged BookTok, it was hard to decide what frat I most pictured them being brothers of. Naturally, there’s no other choice other than to enlist them as a package deal. Therefore, after much contemplation and consideration, it seemed only right to place them in the brotherhood that most embodies the swagger that each male exemplifies throughout the ACOTAR series, this being the one and only AKL (Alpha Kappa Lambada). However, you may question why not Phi Delt, as they are traditionally the most sought-after parties (whose rides are notoriously difficult to acquire and rely on), I felt as if such a fraternity would not encapsulate their humble nature. Sure, throughout the series, they display cocky enough behavior, but such that it can be seen more as charming, and not…how do I say…douche-baggy?

Xaden Riorson (The Empyrean series)

Well, now that I’ve basically ripped Phi Delt a new one, making it out as if they have an inflated sense of self-importance, which, granted can be more of a reflection of my own envy for never being able to acquire a pledge ride, I am going to completely backtrack and place one of my personal favorites and newly minted BookTok Boyfriends, Xaden, to the brotherhood of Phi Delta Theta. I would understand at this point if my credibility for you is wavering, but may I remind you that I am simply speaking from my novice freshman heart. The reason I fancy him here is among a few particulars, starting with his sheer unattainability and complete disregard for feelings. The man is the definition of aloof and embodies mystery. He is an enigma from Fourth Wing all the way to Onyx Storm.

peeta mellark (The hunger games series)

Now let’s take it back to 2012 shall we, an oldie but certainly a goodie. I mean, who doesn’t love themselves some Josh Hutcherson? Now, I know Peeta is a controversial MMC. He isn’t exactly a tall tan dragon rider or charming winged high lord, and yeah, Gale was probably the hotter choice, but you know what? My boy was loyal, which is rare in today’s climate. So, for that, I figure why not reward the flour-lugging District 12 champion with a house that honors his sweet and kind disposition, Sigma Phi Epsilon (better known as Sig Ep)? The non-hazing frat seems only fit for a character with his kindness. Always welcoming, endearing, and oh-so reliable. Nowhere else seems right for my golden boy.

raihn Ashraj (Crowns of nyaxia series)

A hot, new bombshell has entered the villa! A ginger one at that too! Depending on what side of BookTok you find yourself on, Raihn — the MMC of the Crowns of Nyaxia series — may or may not have already been on your radar. As one of my more current reads, I can vouch he’s one to check out if vampires are still considered cool nowadays. Though containing the classic swagger and troubled past of a typical romantasy leading male, Raihn brings a fiery and underrated touch to the table, much like that of Sigma Chi. Though not exactly a low-profile frat by any means, they at times can be overlooked in favor of other more well-known Greek life hot spots. Even so, Raihn nor the chapter should be discredited, both are on the up and coming.

thomas cresswell (stalking jack the ripper series)

I think it’s only appropriate that for my final BookTok boyfriend, I throw a bit of a curve ball at you all — Thomas Cresswell. Now to some, this might be a complete shot in the dark, given he’s not a classic romantasy heartthrob like the previous MMCs I’ve mentioned above. Though his dark humor and arrogance level him with the others, given his affliction with the occult and interest in pre-20th century forensics, puts him into a league of his own. So naturally I feel as though he would be a better fit outside of the traditional Greek life and instead in a group that embraces his love for science and medicine, ABE (Alpha Beta Epsilon). Not only would they encourage his curiosity for medicine, but those who read the book would know he’s ok with sharing rank with not only brothers but sisters as well, making the coed aspect of ABE an environment he’s sure to flourish in.

To wrap things up…

I hope this was a respectable categorization of some of your favorite, or hopefully soon-to-be favorite, BookTok men and UConn fraternities. Fingers crossed the MMCs above would agree with their “bids,” and doubtful as I am that this will reach any frat bros, that they too find my opinion-based placement to be adequate.