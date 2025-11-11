My Top 3 Sports Couples

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you anything like me, you’re a sports FANATIC. There’s nothing I love more than a powerful athlete, other than of course an adorable athletic duo. It’s a dream to be in relationships like the ones I am about to list, but since this is very unlikely for me (considering I am not a professional athlete nor anywhere close to being in a committed relationship), I figured: why not write about it instead?

1. Trinity rodman and ben shelton

Kicking things off strong with this duo, let’s talk about one of my absolute favorite young couples in sports right now: professional soccer player Trinity Rodman and rising tennis star Ben Shelton.

Rodman (yes, that Rodman, but entirely her own person) has been unstoppable since she began her career. At just 23, she has already accomplished so much — NWSL Rookie of the Year in 2021, U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year in 2021, Olympic Gold Medalist in 2024, and much more. I just adore her; she’s such an exceptional player and role model to younger athletes. When rumors started swirling that she was dating Ben Shelton, I was beyond happy.

It all began with a fun TikTok trend, and before we knew it, the two were officially together (now going about seven months strong). They are just too cute together!

Shelton is also killing it in his career. Ranked No. 6 in ATP singles, the 22-year-old turned pro in 2022 and has already made serious accomplishments like becoming the youngest player in ATP Challenger Tour history to win three titles in three weeks. Together, Rodman and Shelton are the definition of a modern sports power couple. They are young, talented, and totally supportive of each other’s athletic careers. Even with packed travel schedules, they somehow make it work. Watching them cheer each other on, whether courtside or pitch-side, is honestly heartwarming. It’s been wonderful watching them come together and support each other.

2. Christen press and tobin heath

Continuing with more of my favorite soccer players, of course this duo makes my top five list. I’ve been watching Christen Press and Tobin Heath dominate the field since around 2016, completely unaware that there was much more going on between them than just being teammates. Turns out, they were dating that entire time!

“Preath,” as fans call them, officially confirmed their relationship in the summer of 2024 after being together for eight years. Consider me absolutely shocked when I found out (and maybe a little emotional too). With that shock came happiness, because what an unstoppable duo! Together, they had two World Cup Championships under their belts (2015 and 2019), accomplishing much more in their solo careers as well. They’ve been icons on and off the field, helping pave the way for women in sports, achieving great things (alongside their teammates) such as equal pay for the USWNT.

Then came another surprise: in 2025, during Heath’s official retirement announcement, she also revealed that she and Press had gotten married! What a beautiful love story. Even though they are both retired now (trust me I have been crying and mourning their absence on the field everyday), they are still very active in the sports community. Together, they host a podcast called The Recap Show where they talk about their careers, current sports stories, and life beyond professional soccer. As an avid weekly listener, I can’t recommend it enough. If you’re a podcast lover and a soccer fan, The Recap Show deserves a spot in your morning podcast rotation!

3. paige bueckers and azzi fudd

Time for the University of Connecticut fan favorite! As UConn students, we all know and love this couple. Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd are two “uconnic” basketball players, with their greatest sports accomplishment being winning the National Championship together last spring.

Going more into their individual lives, Bueckers has gained many accomplishments these past years and this is only the beginning. She was drafted #1 to the WNBA Dallas Wings, made the starting All-Star team, won Rookie of the Year, and set so many records (like being tied for the most points scored in a game, 44 points, by a rookie). During her UConn career she also had so many accomplishments, like being named AP Player of the Year as only a freshman. I could go on and on with her accomplishments, but then this article would as long as a book.

We all know Fudd —”the people’s princess” — is just as successful. She was the #1 high school pick in 2020, and at UConn was named the Big East Preseason Freshman of the Year (2021) and more recently named the Most Outstanding Player during the 2024 National Tournament. When she announced last spring that she was going to stay at UConn for another year, I was ecstatic. I am looking forward to watching her again this year and seeing all she accomplishes.

On the contrary, I will be missing our backcourt duo.

Bueckers and Fudd have been friends since high school and just officially announced their relationship during All-Star weekend over the summer. It was a monumental day for us all (I think it should be a national holiday, but that’s not my call). Fudd performed her wives-and-girlfriends-of-professional-athletes (WAG) duties very successfully this past season, and seeing them both in the WNBA next season is going to be the best. Since announcing their a couple, they have kept their relationship fairly private and very off the internet. As they should!

Love & Sports intertwined

I just love seeing these couples absolutely killing it, both in their sports and in their relationships. Watching all of them chase their goals while still showing up for each other is so heartwarming. It’s proof that love and sports can go hand-in-hand, and that sometimes the real win is having someone cheering you on from the sidelines. I mean, Bueckers may not have been winning on the court with the Wings, but she is for sure winning off of it!