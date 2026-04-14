My Spring Break Recap: Granada, Spain

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During spring break, my roommates and I went abroad to Europe to visit our friend studying in Granada, Spain. If you’re looking for any tips on where to go in Granada, or an insider note on European culture, keep reading!

Traveling with Friends

Traveling as a group, especially with your college best friends, is always different than going solo or with family. There is more excitement geared towards similar interests, activities to do, and of course, the urge to see what euro-clubbing all is about. However, it also means that you must keep everyone’s ideas in mind and collaborate as a team if you have any plans to sightsee or do said activities together. Luckily, since we had a friend who was studying abroad in the city, we knew what to expect from the area, and we had a helping hand to take us around. Additionally, it helps to also speak the language. I helped my friends out with translating and figuring out some basic sentences, but it doesn’t hurt to download Duolingo and give it a try. There’s no need to be ashamed of your accent as long as you’re giving it a shot.

As a group, it’s also important to plan things together. I knew a little bit about the city, since I had lived there as a child, but it’s not a bad idea to make sure everyone does a little bit of research to figure out what they want to do. Making sure that everyone has some sort of “task” assigned to them helps vacation plans run smoother and gives everyone a chance to unwind and relax. Another idea to keep in mind is that everyone needs their solo moments to reset; so, make sure that on your hectic spring break you schedule moments of peace and solitude, that way you can still socialize and dance the rest of the night away. It might not be a bad idea to even get an Airbnb where you get your own rooms, versus a hotel that may leave you feeling cramped with space.

Culture and Sightseeing

A few of the top spots we visited in Granada were the Alhambra Palace, the Gardens of Carmen de los Martires, the Hammam Al Andalus Spa, the lookout of San Nicolas and mosque, and the flamenco show on one of our last nights. Much of Granada includes a lot of Arab culture and influence, as it was part of the Muslim Kingdom for 250 years under the Nasrid Dynasty. The combination of Islamic and Catholic roots allows for amazing food, beautiful architecture, and a rich and diverse history. From tea shops to cobblestone streets, and original tile work, it offers something for everyone. The Alhambra, which is essentially the Eiffel tower of Granada, originally called the Qal’at al-Hamra (red fort) was constructed and under Muslim rule in 1238, and has undergone several renovations. It is known for its fountain of lions, extensive water features, and hand carved stonework. Carmen de los Martires offered an amazing garden experience: palm trees, vines going up an old building, and even live peacocks! Although originally a dungeon under Arab rule, it was later turned into a convent in the 16th century to honor the Christian prisoners who had once resided there. Afterwards, it was turned into a romantic estate, filled with small ponds and French and English inspired gardens. Today, it has been declared a cultural site.

The Hammam Al Andalus Spa offered a relaxing experience in traditional Arab stone baths. Various teas, hot-water and cold-water pools, and steam rooms were available. Additionally, we got a black salt body scrub and a massage. The Moorish-inspired baths are peaceful and aroma-filled with lavender or your choice of scent. They have warmly lit rooms, and even hot stones to relax on. The spa is designed to cleanse, purify, and refresh the soul. The lookout of San Nicolas had a mosque right next to it, both with views overlooking the entire city, the Sierra Nevada mountains, and the palace. There were fountains as well, and lots of beautiful flowers. Around the lookout there were great restaurants, and local singers and musicians who performed on the streets. The flamenco show gave us insight to traditional Spanish dance and the passion and emotion behind each song. Originally, it was an oral tradition of marginalized groups, but today, it is a world-renowned theater experience. It is a mix of several cultures and music and has evolved over the years by including guitar and hand clapping, and combined with other forms of music, such as jazz or blues.

Original photo by Amelia Sanchez

Food and Nightlife

Spanish food, although I might be a bit biased, is some of the best in the world. Our ice cream from “Los Italianos” was the perfect sweet treat every night and has been previously rated as one of the top 100 ice cream spots in the world! They have a great variety of flavors, but my favorite is Stracciatella, or essentially, chocolate chip. Additionally, we loved the restaurant “Las Titas” on Paseo de le Bomba. It had amazing tapas, main courses, and a great patio atmosphere. I recommend the croquetas on the menu, as well as the torreznos. Both are classic Spanish tapas, one is a sort of elevated mozzarella stick, while the other is a dried pork rind, salty and delicious. Carmen de La Victoria was my favorite dinner spot. It had beautiful views of the Alhambra and gardens with fountains that you can walk around. Not only that, but great food at an affordable price. Feeling adventurous? Try the octopus or oxtail (my favorites). Keeping it more lowkey? Go for the steak. This place was both perfect for the Instagram feed and a fun time with friends. Keep in mind to make your dinner reservations a bit later, around 9 or 10 p.m., that’s the regular time to eat in Spanish culture!

Our euro-clubbing experience mostly took place at G10 and Mae West, big clubs in Granada with confetti and steam coming down from the ceilings. How do we go back to Huskies after that? The inside of these clubs was almost historical, with arched ceilings and fancy architecture. They had a giant, inflatable teddy bear dancing around, and multiple bars around the dance floor. The biggest shock was that many Europeans start going out around 1 or 2 a.m. and come back around 7 a.m. when the clubs close. Luckily, since our dinner reservations were late, and it’s acceptable to take an afternoon “siesta” or nap, we were ready to rally all night long. Honestly, the time changes were easy to get used to after the first two days. Having everything pushed back makes it feel like there’s more time in the day to enjoy the things you want to do, versus the grind culture of America where you’re already up at 6 a.m. Viva España!

Original photo by Amelia Sanchez

I hope you enjoyed learning a little more about a new culture and got some inspiration for your next group trip. Make sure to always keep exploring and staying curious about the world!