My Song Diary According To Airbuds

If you asked me what my favorite song is at any moment, I would not be able to give you an answer. It is so difficult for me to pick a singular favorite song. It changes based on the season, my mood, or even the time of day. But, Airbuds solves this problem of mine (somewhat). If you don’t know, Airbuds is a music-sharing app that lets you see what you and your friends are listening to in real time. You can add your favorite songs on there and look back at them, almost like a song diary. Looking back at the list and seeing when I added each track feels like flipping through snapshots of different music phases of my life. This way, I will have a scrapbook of favorite songs to choose from. Currently, this list has five songs added from the past two years. Here are the ones that made my list, and little bit about them:

1. “Give You The World” – Steve Lacy

This song is my favorite off of Steve Lacy’s album Gemini Rights. It captures the vulnerable, conflicted, state of love Steve Lacy is experiencing so beautifully. Its slow tempo immediately pulls you in, making it easy to sink into the song and fall into Steve’s narrative from the very first line. What stands out most to me is how clearly you can hear his mindset shift throughout the track, from pleading with his love interest to invest in the relationship, to slowly realizing that their non-reciprocation is something he can no longer carry alone.

At the beginning he sings, “tell me what I gotta do to move a little closer to you,” expressing a willingness to do anything to make the relationship work. Halfway through, this desperation transitions into quiet uncertainty with, “I’m filling with doubts / but I don’t want a fuss,” showing how hope begins to erode under the weight of emotional imbalance. By the end, he resigns from the emotional battle and admits, “Maybe it’s gone, it died.” The electric feeling he once felt from this connection slowly starts to get overshadowed by his doubts. It becomes too much to continue to hold onto the emotional weight of this relationship that feels one-sided for him. So, he ultimately lets go not fully because he wants to, but because he has to.

When he sings, “I gave you the world” at the end instead of “I’ll give you the world,” it feels less like a boast and more like a final acknowledgment of how much he poured into a relationship that could not meet him halfway. I find it such a beautiful piece both lyrically and musically.

2. “Mystery Lady” – Masego & Don Toliver

When I first heard this song, I was mesmerized and had it on repeat. I love the diverse music styles incorporated into the song, from R&B, hip-hop to hints of jazz and funk. To be very honest, I didn’t even listen to the lyrics of this song because the melody was so captivating and I had not heard anything like it. Even Don Toliver’s feature transitions so smoothly into the song and complements Masego’s smooth, laid-back delivery without overpowering the track. When Masego sings, “Swear that I’ve been gifted with a song and a medley / It’s intoxicating, it weigh on you heavy, like the alcohol” he truly was not lying — this medley is intoxicating, pulling you in and lingering long after the song ends.

3. “Luna” – The Smashing Pumpkins

I think this song being in my favorites says more about me than what I can say about the song itself. I am not someone who knows rock music well.

I’ve been getting into the genre recently (as in, I have been trying to for the past two years and have been inconsistent). I grew up with my parents jamming out to ‘80s Bollywood/Tollywood tunes, so I had to discover American rock music on my own. However, this process of “culturing myself” in rock has actually been really enjoyable. I think this album, Siamese Dream, was probably one of the first rock albums I listened to from start to finish. The contrast within the album alone is striking, from songs like “Silverfuck” that are louder and bolder to “Luna” which feels softer, more intimate, and dreamlike. This range made me appreciate the genre more as a whole and also led me to discover my favorite song “Luna.”

Many people disagree (or so I read on Reddit), but I am drawn to the more gentler and emotionally dense songs compared to the ones that have loud intensity or instrumentation. That said, I still appreciate the cultural history and influence of hard rock music as a genre, even if my entry point into it is through its quieter, more introspective moments via alternative rock.

4. “Second Nature” – Clairo

First of all, the entire Charm album from start to finish is beautiful. But, when I first heard “Second Nature,” it was magnetizing and I found myself replaying it over and over again. I love the stunning musical features packed into not just this song but almost every song on this album. Charm is sonically rich with unique instrumentalization from producer Leon Michels accompanied by Clairo’s gentle, understated vocal delivery. Together, they make the album feel like a delicate piece that creates a warm and intimate listening experience.

Throughout the album it is obvious that Clairo has intentionally pulled back with her vocals to highlight the orchestra and music which I think adds to the charm of the album (haha). Specifically in “Second Nature,” the clarinet outro leans heavily into the album’s jazz influences, perfectly closing the song and transitioning into the next song, “Slow Dance” which begins with a beautiful piano solo.

Moving away from the sounds of the album to the lyrics, this song describes the sweet, little moments where her love has become “second nature” to her. When she sings, “and once you get in my ear / I see kismet sinking in / It’s second nature,” and “like the sap from a cedar / rolling down to be near her / It’s second nature,” she is describing love as something organic and effortless because to her loving this person feels like fate or destiny. Her soft background laughs throughout the song capture the giddiness and warmth of being in love, making the track feel even more intimate. Listening to this album always puts me in a good mood. There’s something so comforting about it.

5. “Frisky” – Dominic Fike

I think music is the best source of escaping the real world for a bit, which is why I love it so much. This song was my summer 2025 anthem for that reason. It is an upbeat, optimistic song where Dominic Fike explains how problems are temporary and offers support, comfort, and a fresh perspective to someone struggling with heavy emotions. He sings, “Nobody ‘round you makes an effort / and I wanna make an effort // I got a bottle for two / and I feel a lil’ frisky.” Even if that comfort looks like offering companionship for drinking and indulgence, he makes it known that he is there to make the effort to help ease their mind.

It becomes clear that what he is highlighting is his presence and intention to help, emphasizing the importance of showing up for people. This song resonated with me because it served as a reminder to not take everything too seriously. During that summer, I was constantly bouncing between work, MCAT studying, and trying to still enjoy my life in between. The stress I felt from my schedule often felt overwhelming in the moment, but it was always temporary. That message is captured perfectly when he sings, “toast your dilemma, baby / it’s only temporary,” which turned the song into both a release and a reassurance that everything will work out for me.

Whether each of these songs gave me some form of reassurance for that phase of my life, or introduced me to a new genre, they collectively represent how music has shaped my emotional and cultural understanding. They all feel tied to moments I will associate with the person I was and am becoming, which is why I love returning to them.