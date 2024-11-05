My Review Of The Lewberger Comedy Show At UConn

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

background on lewberger

Two weeks ago marked the annual Homecoming Week at the University of Connecticut. This week was a time of year when students could show their Husky pride and partake in a large slew of events, which included a parade and carnival, the long-awaited homecoming football game, and the Lewberger show at the Jorgensen Theater. For those who may be unfamiliar, Lewberger is a musical comedy trio comprised of Keith Habersberger (best known for being a member of the Try Guys), Alex Lewis, and Hughie Stone Fish. Based in Los Angeles, they are best known for their appearances on TV shows such as America’s Got Talent and Bring the Funny, and their short-form content on TikTok and Instagram.

These three funny men arrived at UConn to perform on the night of Tuesday, Oct. 22, and I couldn’t have been more excited. I had been watching Keith on the Try Guys since I was probably in the fourth grade, and I was a big fan of the work that he had been doing with Lewberger. So once I was able to get my roommate to come to the show with me, we were set and had cleared our calendars for that Tuesday.

Original photo by Sophia Mormino

My thoughts on the show

Before the guys came out on stage, a stand-up comedian named Brian Wohl opened for them. According to him, he had been friends with the guys for several years and loved getting to open for them. Overall, I thought his set was pretty funny. His jokes landed with the audience pretty much every time, and he definitely had the ability to relate to an audience and really read a crowd.

After his 10 minutes were up, Keith, Alex, and Hughie came out on stage with an introductory song and dance number that had the entire audience going bananas. Almost immediately, I knew that they were crowd favorites and that they were going to put on an amazing show. One of the first songs that they sang was a well-known one of theirs entitled “I Wish I Could Be a Disney Princess”, in which they poke fun at the ridiculous plot lines in the stories of various Disney princesses. I considered this song to be a personal highlight of the show. Towards the end, Keith and Alex began to lean in for a comedic kiss, which had the entire audience of college students laughing and cheering, and we even overheard a student shout “Keep going!” which had everyone, including the guys, in a fit of laughter. This is when I remember Alex saying something along the lines of “Every time we have performed that song, that is the first time that someone has yelled for us to ‘keep going,’ which I found hilarious.”

From that point on, they sang a bunch of their other songs, which included one entitled “4 Handsome Boys.” For this one, they asked the boys in the audience to stand up if they believed they were the hottest guy in the room. They brought one of these guys up on stage to do a dance number with them to the song, which he absolutely nailed. One of the last songs of the night was arguably their most famous song: “White People Taco Night”. I couldn’t help but sing the lyrics to myself as the song went on, and it was just such a happy moment for the audience. What I didn’t expect was for Brian Wohl to come back on stage and start tossing corn tortillas into the crowd like they were dollar bills. It was an unexpected surprise, but that was what made it so incredibly funny. That is simply the best way I can describe the Lewberger show; unexpected but incredibly funny.

bonus: I met Keith!

Original photo by Sophia Mormino

After the show had concluded, we had the opportunity to go to the front and buy merchandise from the table set up out there. Eventually, the guys came out to the merch table, where they were going to sell the merch to us students directly and meet us. So naturally, I waited in the huge crowd of people surrounding the table just to get to say hi to Keith. I got to tell him what a big fan I was and how I had been watching him since I was young, and then I got my roommate to take a picture of the two of us. They say never meet your heroes, but I don’t think that applies to Keith. He was so incredibly sweet and patient, and even though I only interacted with him for less than a minute, it was a really nice moment that I got to have at the end of the show. If you ever get the chance to see Lewberger live, I totally recommend it. It will prove to be a night of endless laughter and a really nice break from the stress of your everyday life.