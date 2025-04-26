The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

I added an English minor just because I absolutely love reading and creative writing. This semester, I am enrolled in a “Young Adult Literature” course that, to be honest, made me a little nervous at first. Like I said, I love to read… but I hate being told what to read. But my professor picked a list of books for the semester, and a few were already on my TBR, so I figured she had good taste. I stayed in the class and have read eight books so far this year.

1. A Separate Peace

The first book of the semester and the first book I read this year was John Knowles’ A Separate Peace. A coming-of-age story set in New England about two boys at a boarding school ignoring the threat of World War II, A Separate Peace is memorable. As a shorter YA novel, it is a quick read that packs a punch, forcing you to look inward at the dark sides of human nature.

I recommend!

2. Speak

This one was not as memorable for me. It reads quite young as it follows the main protagonist, Melinda, throughout her freshman year of high school. It deals with heavy topics and has its place in a learning environment for young individuals, but if you are looking for something to read for pleasure, this one might feel more educational. However, I do acknowledge the author’s talent in writing to spread awareness about something traumatic that happened to her, and I do believe she does an excellent job reminding survivors of trauma that what happened to them is not their fault and that healing is possible.

3. A Very Large Expanse of Sea

As a book that was on my TBR before enrolling in this class, I was very excited to pick this one up! Set in an American high school, AVLEOS follows Muslim American Shirin one year after the events of 9/11 take place and explores the impacts of Islamophobia. It is a contemporary young adult romance that makes you want to keep turning the page. Definitely recommend picking this one up!

4. Furia

Furia was a book I hadn’t heard of before this class, but it was one that I did really enjoy. Following Camila “La Furia” Hassan, we watch a young woman from Argentina chase her dreams of becoming a professional soccer player when the odds are stacked against her. Extremely inspiring!

5. Siege and Storm

This year, I also read the second book in Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone Trilogy. This wasn’t for class, but this has been a series I have been reading in my free time.

This trilogy is hard to read after Bardugo’s Six of Crows Duology first (because Six of Crows is incredible), but I am still really enjoying it! Set in the same world as Six of Crows, this series is a YA fantasy that has an extremely intriguing magic system. I recommend it if you are looking for a quick YA series to binge.

6. Patron Saints of nothing

Another impactful read! Patron Saints of Nothing tells the story of a boy, Jay, as he attempts to figure out what really happened to his cousin, Jun, after his murder. It explores family struggles, guilt, and grief.

7. Children of blood and bone

At over 500 pages, Children of Blood and Bone is just the beginning of an intense YA fantasy trilogy. It follows three narrators as 17-year-old Zelie attempts to bring back magic against the king who eradicated it.

I enjoyed Children of Blood and Bone and plan to continue the series. However, I did hear that the last novel in the trilogy is hard to get through, which makes me hesitant.

8. scythe

Criminally underrated! I LOVED this book and am so glad it was on the reading list for my class. I had heard of it prior, but didn’t have it high up on my TBR. When I finished it, I immediately wanted to begin the sequel!

Scythe is a YA science fiction novel in which mortality has been eradicated. Main protagonists, Citra and Rowan, are chosen to apprentice a scythe, the only beings who can end life as a means of population control. Neither of them wants the role, but in the end, one of them will become a scythe. This novel is high stakes and extremely engaging. I recommend Scythe the most out of any on this list!

Closing Thoughts

If you enjoy reading YA, most of the books on this list are well-known or highly acclaimed. I honestly don’t think you can go wrong with any of them.