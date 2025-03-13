My Ranking Of Role Model’s ‘Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye)’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

An album already full of longing, heartbreak, homesickness, and more, Role Model (AKA Tucker Pillsbury) recently released a deluxe edition of the 2024 album Kansas Anymore, tying up the singer’s continuing love story in a bittersweet way that mirrors the reality of most breakups. Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye), released this past Valentine’s Day, includes four new additions to the original album that perfectly conclude the story set by the original 13 tracks. After a long run as an “it couple” with influencer Emma Chamberlain, Kansas Anymore has gained attention for providing us outsiders with insight into what might have gone down between the two. While this is what brought my attention to the album in the first place, the songs are so strong on their own that this album is perfect in so many ways. It was tough to narrow down the list, as I’m obsessed with every bit of this album, but here are my personal rankings of the 17 songs, including the four new deluxe tracks!

No shade to this song, but unfortunately, one of these 17 tracks had to come in last. Don’t get me wrong, “Scumbag” is upbeat and fun (if you don’t worry too much about what the words are saying), and the bridge really makes the song for me, it’s just not at the top of my list. Thematically, this song reminds me of “Something, Somehow, Someday” with its self-deprecating lyrics, which unfortunately outshines this one in my eyes. Sorry “Scumbag!” I still love you!

Favorite lyric: “You could walk on home, take me out your phone / You could leave it alone and never look on back”

Coming in last of the deluxe tracks is “Old Recliners.” While I still enjoy this track, it pales in comparison to the strengths of the other three newest releases. I’ve had this song on my playlist for the past month and usually don’t get the urge to skip it, but I also never find it getting stuck in my head or reaching for it first. Who knows, maybe it will grow on me even more with time.

Favorite lyric: “Do you think ’bout the nights sharing Whitney? / With the end of July in the air”

Tucker’s second-most popular song on Spotify right now, “Look At That Woman” had its moment before the rest of the album released, gaining some popularity with its star-studded music video. I have no complaints with this yearning-filled track, and on any other album I’m sure we’d already be approaching top five territory (at least). That being said, this song falls towards the bottom of the list by default more than anything else, as I love the mixing of chill vibes with subtle heartbreak.

Favorite lyric: “Lost my faith and my mind / On the day we had to say goodbye”

Coming in hot with a drum-roll intro and maintaining this hype throughout the entirety of the song, “Deeply Still in Love” is one of this album’s catchiest tracks. This is another one of Tucker’s most popular hits; I first heard it circulating on TikTok and immediately added it to my Spotify library. I’m a sucker for a happy-sounding song with a devastating meaning, and this track delivers exactly that: these lyrics perfectly explain the feeling of wanting (but failing) to move on from someone you are “Deeply Still in Love” with.

Favorite lyric: “And I went out tonight, sh*t don’t feel the same / I try and bury it ‘til I called her by your name”

Emma Chamberlain’s middle name is Frances, which tells you just about all you need to know to interpret this track. This song, in my opinion, might just be the most depressing on the album, filled with so many intimate details that it almost makes me feel like I’m also going through this breakup. The saddest part to me is that through his pain and longing to be back with her, Tucker is still set on repeating that “I’m just happy to say she was mine.” All I have to say is that Emma Chamberlain is stronger than me… I would probably run back instantly if an ex wrote a song this passionate about me. The only reason it’s not higher on this list, honestly, is simply because it makes me too emotional for casual listening.

Favorite lyric: “And every letter in her name, every smile on her face / Was the silver lining”

“Oh, Gemini” hints not-so-subtlety at its subject matter, since Emma Chamberlain is… you guessed it… a Gemini! Falling immediately before “Frances” in the track list, this song acts as a prelude, with the same vibe of longing to be remembered by her in the same way he vividly reminisces about her. Another extremely catchy tune, this bridge is one of my favorites on the album, getting stuck in my head constantly. (TBH, it would be higher on the list if I were a Gemini and could act like the song was written about me.)

Favorite lyric: “Self-medicate, ‘till I start hearing voices and I levitate / Then I realize they aren’t yours, and now I’m devastated”

With “Slipfast,” Tucker shies away slightly from the Emma-talk to focus more on another theme of this album: self-loathing. Thankfully, however, he also shows some maturation, as most of these lyrics begin with “If I was younger…” This indicates his growth while still mentioning his desire to “Just let it all burn down.” I think this song is very well-written, catchy, and chill all at once, putting it just outside of the top 10…

Favorite lyric: “I had this dream where everything crashes / And I start to wonder when it’ll happen”

…Which we have now unlocked! Super energetic but not super depressing, “Superglue” is super good! An apology with a side of optimism, this song is one of the more upbeat picks off the album. This track is also just so catchy; the way he sings “Ooh, my tiny dancer” (1:42) scratches my brain perfectly every time. “Superglue” serves this album as the much-needed happy turnaround after “Frances.”

Favorite lyric: “Even when I’m home, I ain’t home / You’re sleeping in that bed on your own”

It might be a hot take to have a two-minute interlude rank this high amongst so many other full-fledged tracks, but I absolutely ADORE this song and its purpose within the album. In terms of the tracklist, this song splits the deluxe edition in half, bridging the gap between upbeat “Deeply Still In Love” and melancholy “So Far Gone.” With gentler production here than on most other tracks, Tucker really emphasizes his songwriting, which tells us that he is, well… in his sl*t era. He admits to falling victim to meaningless hookups in an attempt to numb his loneliness post-breakup, something that many people turn to when trying to navigate heartbreak. With this truly underrated track, Tucker has, in my opinion, crafted the prime example of a masterful interlude.

Favorite lyric: “Take it off slow, keep the lights low / And let me call you by somebody that I used to know”

“The Dinner” strays from the heartbreak of the album, leaning more into a theme of homesickness. The album’s title Kansas Anymore comes from a line within this song where Tucker showcases his longing for home by paraphrasing the iconic line from The Wizard of Oz, “Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.” These lyrics detail a stereotypical LA-esque dinner scene, full of “unemployed and unashamed” people “bragging ‘bout investments” and “talking ‘bout Ozempic.” Tucker himself is “New England-born and raised,” positioning himself as an outcast in this crowd, wishing to be home in a less superficial environment. Lyrically one of the most interesting from this record, this track is a must-listen, especially in the context of the album as a whole.

Favorite lyric: “It’s the way they’ve never struggled, bills have always gotten paid / Pockets never been in trouble, unemployed and unashamed”

“So far Gone” includes the only feature on the album, and it does not disappoint. I’ve written about my love for Lizzy McAlpine in the past, as I have been an avid listener of hers over the past couple of years. In fact, her feature on this song was what got me to listen to this track in the first place before I had gotten more into Role Model’s discography. Beyond my personal love for Lizzy, she and Tucker have been involved in other projects together recently, with her being featured in the “Look At That Woman” video, and him guest-starring in her “Pushing It Down and Praying” music video. “So Far Gone” is their only song together, but hopefully not the last, as their voices blend together flawlessly. Lyrically speaking, I think that the female perspective on this track adds depth to the album by introducing the audience to the other side of the story throughout this breakup. All in all, this Lizzy feature makes for a standout track.

The conclusion of the deluxe edition, “The Longest Goodbye” serves as exactly that. After 16 tracks of denial, yearning, and apologies, Tucker accepts that the relationship is over, allowing him to finally move on. He concludes that the love has run dry both ways, though the final lyric, “But I don’t think I’ll ever be so sure,” hints at the notion that healing isn’t linear. It’s difficult to definitively say you are over a person, but, like Tucker, you can always choose to say goodbye to close out a past chapter of your life. This track of acceptance serves as the perfect closing to not only the relationship but the album itself, finally bringing the story to an end.

Favorite lyric: “I see my shoes have been filled, and still / All I can hope is that he’s treating you nice”

To kick off the album, “Writing’s On The Wall” wastes no time, jumping right in with a catchy chorus that introduces the listener to the “puzzle [that] won’t piece” — the relationship that will then be navigated throughout the album. This track is super upbeat and home to some of my favorite verses, all of which begin to introduce us to Tucker’s struggles of navigating young love and refusing to quit on his relationship. As the perfect opener for Kansas Anymore, this song kicks off my top five.

Favorite lyric: “Losing my patience / Confusing the waitress / And asking her way too much / Like, ‘Why am I still in love?’”

Another extremely underrated track, with the least amount of Spotify streams of any song from the original edition, “Compromise” showcases tragically beautiful lyrics and segways perfectly into the standard album’s final track. The raw emotion in “Compromise” showcases how much Tucker truly cares for his past love, and how much he genuinely hopes she finds what she’s looking for in a partner. He insists that she never settles for less than her standards and that he will always be looking out for her, despite their romance coming to an end. Similar thematically to “Frances,” this song is a bittersweet listen, as a prime example of continuing to love somebody whilst knowing a relationship with them won’t work. Nonetheless, “Compromise” lands at #4 in my rankings because of its sheer musical beauty.

Favorite lyric: “You deserve a happy ever after, don’t ya? / After all the tears you’ve cried / Don’t you compromise / The Sun will always rise”

The loving wishes of “Compromise” lead us into “Something, Somehow, Someday,” a track where Tucker admits hope that he and his love will reconnect and be together down the line. In yet another emotional track, Tucker describes his muse (presumably Emma) in a way that showcases pure admiration. Wrapping up the standard edition, this ballad further emphasizes his appreciation for all of the times that they shared together, underscored by an acceptance of the right person, wrong time. My favorite of the standard edition, this song radiates pure love in a simplistic, earnest way.

Favorite lyric: “He’s a bad dream, nicotine, druggie complication / She’s a peace sign, tea time, drinker on occasion”

My top two, both deluxe tracks, are neck-in-neck for first out of adoration for both of them. Currently Role Model’s most trending song, “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” is popular for a reason. Straying from the breakup talk and focusing on a different muse, “Sally,” this energetic, feel-good track takes us through Tucker falling for someone new. Super danceable with an incredible bridge, this track is a cheery crowd-pleaser that I have had on repeat since its release. (Bonus points for Tucker’s recent tradition of bringing people out to be his “Sally” onstage at his concerts!)

Favorite lyric: “Aw sh*t, here we go again, I’m falling headfirst / Ankles hit the two-step, Sally makes my head hurt”

Finally, at the very top of this list is my current obsession: “Some Protector.” I have been addicted to this song for the past month; everything about it is perfect to me, from the lyrics to the vocals and everything in between. In this song, Tucker is questioning himself about where he stands in the process of moving on, ultimately answering “yes” to everything, indicating that he will always care about and be “some protector” of his ex-girlfriend. The bridge and outro, in particular, are my absolute favorite parts of the entire album. The build-up to the final lyrics, which conclude with an overlap and extra instrumentation, blends perfectly together, forcing you to experience the intensity of the emotion that went into the songwriting on this track. In my opinion, “Some Protector” is a masterpiece through and through, making it oh-so deserving of the top spot.

Favorite lyric: “Am I wrecking reputation while you’re making reservations? / Am I lying to my mother that someday I’ll find another? / Yes I am, and I always will”

in conclusion…

I won’t make this The Longest Goodbye, but I will say that I highly recommend checking out this album, even if you are unfamiliar with Role Model’s music! Each and every one of these songs plays an integral role in painting the picture of this tale of heartbreak, loneliness, and eventual acceptance. From its aching ballads to stand-out pop hits, this album is full of musical ups and downs, with lyrical complexity in every song that you don’t want to miss out on. Happy listening!