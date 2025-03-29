My Official Predictions For The Finale Of ‘YOU’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The fifth and final season of the psychological thriller TV series YOU will premiere on April 24, with Penn Badgley returning for one last chilling performance as stalker and serial killer Joe Goldberg. As a long-time fan of the show, I have found that each new season tops the last, and I have high expectations for what the producers are calling a “killer finale.” In preparation for the final season, I have rewatched the first four, and have many predictions for how Joe’s story will come to an end. If you haven’t seen the show, I strongly recommend a binge-watch before April 24 — and stop reading now, as spoilers are ahead!

Where we left off

In the final episode of season four, Joe wraps up his life as a literature professor in London. He ties up loose ends by killing his student, Edward, and framing another student, Nadia, for the murder — both of whom had discovered Joe’s true identity. He moves back to New York City, where season one took place, with his new wife, Kate Lockwood. The final scene shows Joe and Kate settling into their penthouse, and we see Joe begin to take advantage of the money and power that his new marriage has brought him. To me, this final episode marks the start of Joe’s downfall. In past seasons, he always made an effort to protect the children in his life, even if it made things more complicated for him, and he always resented people who abused their money and power. By killing Nadia and Edward and using money to cover it up, Joe loses the very few redeemable qualities he had left.

What we know about season five so far

YOU’s official Instagram has posted an official trailer and short clips introducing the new faces we will meet in season five. We see that marrying Kate has propelled Joe into the public eye, which could be problematic for his signature mysterious, guy-next-door persona — one he’s relied on to stalk and murder his victims. New characters in the final season include Kate’s siblings: Teddy and twins Reagan and Maddie, one of whom is played by Anna Camp. As a diehard Pitch Perfect fan, I’m thrilled to see her make an appearance this season. We also see a potential new love interest for Joe, Bronte, whose name I imagine is a nod to Joe’s passion for literature, and Henry, Joe’s son, whom he abandoned in season three after killing his wife, Love Quinn. Familiar faces also appear in the trailer: Anika from season one, who accuses Joe of killing her friend Peach (which he did), and Nadia.

my predictions

Now that we have some context for what season five will bring us, I’m locking in my official predictions.

Paco and Ellie will return.

Paco and Ellie, from seasons one and two, respectively, were both kids that Joe took under his wing. Paco was the son of Joe’s neighbors in New York, living in an abusive household, but he found comfort in the books that Joe would bring him. At the end of season one, Paco discovers that Joe was holding his girlfriend, Beck, hostage in the basement of his bookstore. Ultimately, Paco leaves Beck to die. Having just killed his abusive stepfather, he feared that if he brought Joe down, Joe would turn him into the police. Ellie was the younger sister of Delilah, Joe’s landlady, whom he murders in season two. After killing Delilah, Joe moves away but continues to send Ellie money, feeling guilty for taking her only guardian away. So far, both Ellie and Paco have kept quiet about Joe’s true identity. However, I can see them maturing and realizing that Joe is far more dangerous than they once believed. I think they could come forward in season five, especially after seeing Joe return to the U.S. I think Joe made a mistake both times he let them go free, and I hope they’ll return to help finally expose him for who he truly is.

Marienne will contribute to Joe’s downfall.

Similar to Paco and Ellie, Marienne is a character who gets away from Joe and knows what he is truly capable of. However, unlike them, she was an actual victim of Joe’s stalking and manipulation. He stalks her in season three and captures her in season four while he’s on a psychotic break. Marienne masterfully escapes with Nadia’s help but chooses not to get the police involved, fearing for her child’s safety. While she initially keeps quiet to protect herself and her family, I think if other people start to come forward and expose Joe’s crimes, she could play a huge part in taking Joe down. As the only living victim who knows the full extent of Joe’s past, she could be key in finally bringing Joe’s dark journey to a close.

Joe will put Kate in a cage.

There hasn’t been a love interest that Joe hasn’t locked up or killed. Following this pattern, I think Joe will end up holding Kate captive. In the trailer, we see Kate ask Joe, “You want us to kill everyone who’s suspicious of us for the rest of our lives?” to which Joe replies, “Is that so wrong if it’s for the right reasons?” Kate isn’t willing to go to the extreme lengths that Joe is to, as he likes to call it, “protect his family.” If Kate stands in the way of that, I think Joe will try to stop her the only way he knows how.

Joe’s end will be spending the rest of his life in jail, not dying.

Joe is pretty much the epitome of pure evil. For years, he has committed the most unthinkable crimes without batting an eye. After everything he has done, I think his worst punishment would be being put in jail. Joe has come to believe that he’s above everyone and can get away with anything. For someone with that big of an ego, and for someone who claims all he craves is love and human connection, nothing would be worse than getting outsmarted and sentenced to a lifetime of isolation.

The YOU writers’ creativity is endless, and they always find a way to surprise me with plot lines I could have never imagined. It’s bittersweet to see my favorite show coming to an end, but ultimately, I am excited to see what the writers have come up with to hopefully deliver the best and most shocking season yet.