The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

You are either one of those people who love matcha or you think it tastes like grass (which it does not!!!). It is obvious from the title of this article that I am a matcha ambassador. I was introduced to matcha online and at first, it piqued my interest because it was my favorite color — green. But as soon as I took my first sip of matcha, I knew that it definitely would not be my last. It had me thinking: How have I gone this long without matcha in my life? I am here to tell you why you should give matcha a shot and here to list some of my favorite places to go for a good cup!

A quick way to tell whether the matcha you are having is high quality or not is by its color. If your matcha is a dark, thick green that is how you know it is a high-quality matcha. The color comes from the chlorophyll of the matcha leaves which results in matcha powder that is deep green in color. So if the matcha you’re drinking is pale, then I hate to break it to you, but you are probably at the wrong place.

Speaking of wrong places, let’s talk about the right places to get a good matcha. Here are some of my favorite matcha places that I think are worth your time and money:

1.) Blank Street Coffee

Number one on your list should be Blank Street Cafe! This cafe went viral all over the internet for its unique matcha flavors. Blank Street is a chain that is located in NYC, Boston, and D.C. I tried the one in NYC. My go-to order is always their banana bread matcha. The flavors of matcha, cinnamon, and banana all hit you at the same time and your tastebuds will thank you. Trust me, you will not regret it! Even my matcha-adverse friends enjoy their matcha. They also have blueberry matcha (that I am dying to try next time), white chocolate matcha, and other seasonal matcha drinks! This matcha, somehow, tastes even better when you are drinking it at the cafe where the ambiance is impeccable.

2.) Matcha Cafe Maiko

The next place to add to your list should be Matcha Cafe Maiko! I tried this cafe in Boston and it was amazing. Not only did I try their iced matcha latte, but I also tried their matcha ice cream which I still dream about. Since the cafe is literally called a “matcha cafe,” they have a variety of desserts that are matcha-flavored. For example, they have a matcha parfait, matcha soft serve, shaved ice, drinks, etc. I need to go back to this place since there is still so much more to try.

3.) Dog Lane Cafe

Some of my Connecticut (specifically near our campus) favorites are Dog Lane Cafe and Woke Breakfast. If you haven’t already checked out Dog Lane right here in downtown Storrs, they have amazing matcha. They have matcha specials every month, which are different types of matcha that you could try if you ever feel like experimenting! I recently tried their Valentine’s Day special matcha called ‘xoxo matcha’ which was a white chocolate matcha. A non-matcha recommendation I have is their pumpkin-spiced chai! Their ambiance is also so cozy — it is the perfect place to lock in if you ever want a change in scenery to study.

4.) Woke Breakfast

I would also like to add Woke Breakfast to the list as not only is their matcha amazing, but their food portions are great. You get a large glass of matcha for your price, which I think is amazing! It is a POC woman-owned-and-runned small business. It is only a 10-minute drive from campus, so if you have the transportation, this is your sign to check it out!

Trying new matcha places is fun until you run out of funds trying all types of matcha (this has happened to me many times). To spare my wallet, one of my New Year’s resolutions was to start making matcha at home. Hopefully, I can master the art of preparing matcha and come back with some amazing recipes. In the meantime, if you saw me at Dog Lane, no you didn’t!

I hope after reading this article, you are inspired to try matcha. I wish you all luck in your matcha-related endeavors!