Storrs, Connecticut, is undoubtedly in the middle of nowhere. One of my first thoughts when I got here was that my food options were incredibly limited. Upon spending more time at the University of Connecticut, however, I’ve realized that is absolutely not the case. Now, even when I’m home, I crave foods I regularly eat on campus. I’ve compiled a list of my favorite meals and snacks from around campus to inspire your next eat!

5. Chocolate Croissant – UC Cafes

A staple in my morning is a chocolate croissant from The Beanery. I’m not a morning person, but for only $2.50 (or two and a half points), the early hours of my day are instantly made better. I firmly believe that UConn’s chocolate croissants are the best I’ve ever had… we will see if my opinion changes when I visit France.

4. Buffalo Ranch chicken gooey – Mango

I genuinely never stop thinking about this sandwich. The gooeys at Mango are, in my opinion, the most underrated food at UConn. Think of the best grilled cheese you’ve ever had and add some buffalo chicken dip to it… Need I say more? If you love buffalo chicken dip, you have to try this, it is an absolute no-brainer. To even further incentivize you, a BRC gooey is the same price as a regular smoothie at Mango ($6.75) and $1 less than a large smoothie ($7.75), meaning you’re getting an amazing sandwich for an amazing price.

3. Nutella bowl – Playa Bowls

Living in Buckley as a freshman is incredibly dangerous due to Playa Bowls only being feet away from your front door. I learned this the hard way, as I spent a lot of money on Playa in my first semester. But, despite being slightly more broke than before, I wouldn’t change a thing, because the Nutella Bowl at Playa is absolutely delicious. I’m definitely more responsible with my Playa visits now, but I will never stop going back for the Nutella Bowl… especially when it is so close to my dorm.

2. Chicken Caesar Wrap – Gansett Wraps

The first food I ever had in Storrs, Connecticut, when visiting for UConn Bound Day, was a chicken Caesar wrap from Gansett Wraps. Now that I officially live here, I still find myself going back to Gansett frequently. Their wraps are huge and always have the perfect ratio of all the ingredients. Gansett has been with me since day one, and they’ve never let me down.

1. chicken alfredo – union street market

A constant staple that leads me to accidentally spending all my points is the chicken alfredo in the Student Union. The pasta comes in an incredibly large serving, meaning I can save some for later, and the garlic knot is also a bonus. The price is pretty hefty, but I’d argue that the chicken alfredo is worth it because it is a true meal that is always easy, delicious, and filling.

With the semester coming to a close, I’m truly going to miss these iconic staples in my diet here at UConn. Even if you don’t get around to it this semester, I highly recommend trying some of the food on this list when you get back to Storrs. It won’t let you down, trust me!