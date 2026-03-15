My 4 Absolute Top Favorite Books

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A personal hobby of mine that I absolutely love is reading. If I didn’t go to college, have a job, and have homework, you would catch me reading all day, outside in the sun, with an iced drink next to me, completely in my own world with myself and the book. There is something so peaceful with just sitting by yourself with your own thoughts. Reading gives me the opportunity to slow down, focus, and learn something new at the same time. The knowledge that you get just by reading a book is indescribable, and knowledge is power. The beauty in reading is that there are millions of books in the world with all different genres, topics, and storylines. I really believe that knowledge is power and reading is how you gain knowledge on different life experiences. That knowledge can be applied in your own life. From all the books I’ve read in my life, there are some that have really stood out to me. Some stories stay with you longer.

Here are my four absolute top favorite books:

Winter Garden by Kristin Hannah

If you want to have a good cry, this book is for you. This book goes into detail about Anya Whitson, a mother who survived and escaped Russia during World War II. She has a strained and unique relationship between her two daughters, Meredith, who had a family of her own, and Nina, who chose to become a globetrotting journalist traveling the world. Anya never had a close relationship with her daughters and never really opened up to them about her past. Her daughters learned to respect the boundary their mother imposed on them but always had questions about her past. Anya Whitson’s husband, Evan, is dying and his last wish on his deathbed is for Anya to finish telling the Russian fairytale she told to Meredith and Nina when they were children. The fairytale that Anya explains reveals pieces of Anya’s past and her experiences during World War II. As the fairytale unfolds, Anya’s daughters begin to understand the trauma their mother went through and why she never truly opened up to them while growing up.

My mom gave me this book about two years ago as a gift, and as soon as I picked it up, I couldn’t put it down. It was an extremely engaging book and will make you reflect on your own personal relationships. The book is almost 400 pages, so it is quite the read. The ending had its own twist, too, which I didn’t expect.

The Five People You Meet in Heaven by Mitch Albom

This is a book that warmed my heart. Though it is quite short, a little under 200 pages, this book had a powerful impact on me. This book follows the main character, Eddie, an 83-year-old amusement park maintenance worker. He tragically passes away in an amusement park accident where he tries to save a little girl, Ruby Pier, by pushing her out of the way. By pushing her away, the falling amusement park cart ends up crushing him. Eddie is the one who ends up passing away, and when he wakes up again, he is in heaven. He meets five people that had a great impact on his life. He finds out how each person was connected to his life, some even before he was born. Each of these individuals help him understand the meaning behind certain events that happened throughout his lifetime. This book is really interesting because it shows how every little decision can have a huge overall impact on your own life and someone else’s life. Eddie begins to understand that even the smallest actions can have ripple effects on other people’s lives. Every action taken by someone holds significance, and no decision is ever “insignificant.”

I personally loved this book because it shows how the past, present, and future are all connected. And though Eddie might have not met these people face to face, they still had an immense impact on his life indirectly. It teaches you to appreciate the little things and how short life truly is. The story really made me think about how our choices, kindness, and actions can affect others in ways we may never fully realize.

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson

2025 was definitely a year of growth for me. I recommend this book if you want to change the way you think. The overall goal of this book is to make you rethink what really deserves your energy, time, and attention. It’s really easy in everyday life to get caught up in small things, that in retrospect, will not matter in a year, causing you to lose sight of what you truly value. Put your time into things that matter and people who reciprocate the energy you pour into them. If you spend time worrying about every little thing, you will be unfulfilled and unhappy. Be selective about what you care about. Be selective about your time. Focus on the things that are important to you and figure out your own values. The book is broken down into several chapters, and each section of the book has a running theme. There are five main themes that are discussed.

1. You can’t avoid problems.

2. Stop caring about everything.

3. Responsibility matters.

4. Failure is a part of growth.

5. Death gives life meaning.

I personally really liked this book because I found the way it was written to be very honest. It didn’t have that “fake positive” vibe that I have seen a lot in other books. It’s a very real book; the author also shares some of his own life experiences with the reader, which I appreciated. If you want to read a self-help book that’s very blunt and straight to the point, then I highly recommend The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck.

Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom

If you can’t tell, Mitch Albom is probably one of my favorite authors to exist. His books are usually short, but they are impactful and meaningful. They all send a good message. Tuesdays with Morrie is a short memoir book following the two main characters, Mitch and his old college professor, Morrie Schwartz. After Mitch graduated college, he lost touch with Morrie, but then learns that he was diagnosed with ALS, a disease that takes away a person’s ability to move and function. As Morrie’s health begins to decline slowly, Mitch makes the decision to visit Morrie every Tuesday. During these visits, Morrie shares meaningful stories and talks about his personal life, regrets, relationships, childhood, etc. Mitch begins taking notes on his visits, and the conversations eventually become what Mitch calls, “The Last Class.” Morrie is essentially giving him one final course on life before he passes.

This book is emotional because you can really see the connection between Mitch and Morrie that has developed through Mitch’s visits to Morrie. You begin to form your own connection to the characters. I learned through this book that not everything in life is guaranteed and that life is so short. Learn to appreciate even the small moments. Learn to appreciate all your relationships and friendships because nothing lasts forever.

All in all, you can see how I absolutely love to read. These four books have really impacted me and the way I view life. Reading has brought me so much peace and is how I personally like to unwind and clear my head. Each book left me with a good life lesson. I hope these four book recommendations have a similar impact on you!