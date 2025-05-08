My Favorite Tik Toks I’ve Made As TikTok Chair For Her Campus UConn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

For three of my four years at Her Campus UConn, I have been the TikTok chair. At the end of my freshman year, I knew I wanted to be more involved with Her Campus, so I applied to run the TikTok. When I started, I had a little TikTok experience, and I was still relatively new to the club. We had only had the TikTok account for a year, so I had a lot of creative freedom as it was relatively new. Over the last three years, I’ve learned a lot and loved my experience as TikTok chair. It allowed me to get out of my comfort zone and get to know members I wouldn’t have otherwise. Not only have I loved making TikToks, but also being on the executive board and getting more involved. I am so grateful for my time at Her Campus UConn, and a big part of my time was as TikTok chair. Reflecting on the last couple of years, these are my favorite TikTok Toks I’ve made.

2023 UConn national championship mini mic interviews

This is by far the best-performing TikTok that I posted on the Her Campus UConn account. The video currently has 33,000 views and almost 2,000 likes. Not only does this have the highest views of any of my videos, but it was also so fun to film. I filmed with our President at the time, Molly, and we asked students their favorite players and how much UConn Men’s Basketball was going to win by. It was an exciting way to start one of my most memorable nights in college by seeing what students were saying and walking around Gampel. It is a great time capsule of the energy the students had at the watch party and the iconic and crazy night of the men’s 2023 national championship win. This also spurred a lot of mini mic interviews after this video did so well!

What’s your Roman Empire?

After the success of the mini mic interviews in March, I continued them the next semester. During our Sun Bum giveaway on Fairfield Way, I interviewed those getting free samples. At the time, asking “What’s your Roman Empire?” was trending on TikTok, so I asked what there was. Like the previous mini mic interview, I was able to talk to a lot of people outside of Her Campus and get a lot of different answers. This also did well with 9,000 views and a little over 300 likes!

2014 Throwback

This was inspired by our amazing Instagram chair, Mia, whose post was liked and commented on by the co-founders of Her Campus! Her post included throwback pictures from 2014 in honor of Her Campus’ 15th anniversary. In the spring, I used this idea and pictures from 2014. I loved this because I was able to see what Her Campus Instagram looked like 10 years ago and how UConn has changed and stayed the same. The style and clothes they were wearing were very 2010s and different from today, but a lot of core aspects of being a husky were the same. I found pictures of them at the involvement fair, at the national championship game (this was the year both teams won!), Huskython, and HerConference. All of which are some of my favorite memories at UConn and Her Campus.

Day in the life: semi edition

This was an idea Emily sent me that was trending on TikTok, where it showed the simultaneous day in the life routines of several members. I recruited Naiiya, Emily, and Mia to do this with me. For this, we documented every hour until the semi of what we were doing. I wanted to do this that day because we would all be decorating together and could see the process of us getting ready for the night. It was fun sending what we were doing every hour in the group chat, and it gave a perspective of how our days all differed. I enjoyed making this TikTok, and it’s a nice way to remember the hours leading up to our Her Campus in the City semi-formal this year.

Oh nothing, just my last college event staring at me

For better or for worse, I’ve found myself on graduation TikTok. A lot has made me sad about graduating, and some hopeful for post-grad. One trend I kept on seeing was hanging up your cap and gown and saying, “Oh nothing, just my last college event staring at me”. I felt like I had to get in on this trend, no matter how sad it made me. When I was hanging up my outfit for our Her Campus senior shoot, I took a video of my last event at UConn. Even though I might’ve teared up, this felt like an extremely personal but relatable video to all seniors.

Folklore and evermore season

This was one of the first couple of TikTok videos I made, as it was in the fall of my sophomore year. I had seen videos like this before of a cover of different songs, and wanted to make my own version. I was still very new to editing and figuring out what apps to use best for TikTok. Even though looking at it now, knowing what I know, there are some kinks I would work out, but at the time, I felt proud of my editing skills. I also am a fall folklore and evermore girl at heart, and I included some of my favorite things in autumn.

Overall, my experience the last four years at Her Campus was more than I could’ve asked for, and TikTok was a big part of it. I loved working with the other girls, social chairs, and the UConn community on my videos. I got to go out of my comfort zone, as if I told a very self-conscious Freshman year me I would be interviewing and posting videos of myself on an organization page, I would not have believed you. Shout-out to all the Her Campus members, friends, and strangers who let me include them in my videos! Her Campus UConn and our TikTok will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will miss them dearly.