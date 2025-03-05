My Favorite Movie Soundtracks: Tunes That Make Film Special

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

How often do we, as movie watchers, focus not just on the films themselves but also on the music that accompanies our favorite scenes? A movie’s soundtrack can be just as essential to its storytelling as the visuals, enhancing emotional depth, heightening tension, or evoking a sense of nostalgia. More often than not, it’s the music that remains long after the credits roll, leaving the audience with a lasting impression. These melodies capture something that words or images alone cannot, becoming an integral part of how we experience cinema. In this article, I’ll share a few of my favorite movie soundtracks — pieces of music that not only complement the films they belong to but elevate them into something unforgettable.

La La land

Along with being my all-time favorite movie, La La Land also possesses my all-time favorite soundtrack. The beauty of this film not only comes from its amazing cinematography, but its ability to match what’s on-screen with music. Jazz, being a huge part of La La Land’s plot, gets to be experienced profoundly by both the characters in the movie and by the audience watching. Composed by Justin Hurwitz, the score effortlessly captures the highs and lows of ambition, love, and the pursuit of one’s dreams. The soundtrack feels like an emotional rollercoaster, swaying between moments of joy and sorrow, much like the movie itself. Blending together seamlessly, the audio and visual aspects of this movie create a riveting portrayal of those magical moments in life where dreams seem to come true and love is discoverable in the most unlikely people.

The Prince of Egypt

Composed by Hans Zimmer, with songs by Stephen Schwartz, the soundtrack to The Prince of Egypt is an awe-inspiring blend of powerful orchestration and evocative vocals that perfectly capture the grandeur and emotional depth of the epic tale of the Exodus. The powerful score provides an immersive backdrop to the grandeur of the film, enhancing the emotional and spiritual depth of the story while creating a full-sensory experience. Listening to the soundtrack alone sort of put me into an alternate dimension. There’s something about the way it flows, from the intense to the serene, that creates an experience far beyond just listening. Almost as if I was being fully immersed in the world of the film, without even needing the visuals. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Film Scores (@film.scores)

Black Panther

Black Panther is hands down one of my favorite Marvel movies. Kendrick Lamar is hands down one of my favorite rappers. Put the two together and of course, I’ll be ecstatic. I would say that my admiration for Kendrick only grew when I was able to hear his undeniable influence on Black Panther’s soundtrack. To me, the songs aren’t just music for a movie; they are a movement wrapped in beats and rhythms that echo the film’s themes of power and legacy. Tracks like “All the Stars” and “King’s Dead” are perfect examples of how contemporary music fused with cinematic storytelling to create something fresh and unforgettable. The soundtrack blends hip-hop, African rhythms, and traditional orchestration, making it as dynamic and multifaceted as Wakanda itself. It’s the kind of soundtrack that pulses with life, leaving a lasting impact on both the heart and the mind.

Good Will Hunting

Not only did this movie pretty much change my life, but the Good Will Hunting soundtrack, composed by Danny Elfman and featuring music by Elliott Smith, is just as understated and powerful as the film itself. It’s a soundtrack that knows when to be subtle and when to overwhelm you with emotion. Danny Elfman, known for his bold, cinematic scores in films like Batman and The Nightmare Before Christmas, took a more minimalist approach here. His score doesn’t dominate the film, but rather complements it, enhancing the intimacy of Will’s journey towards healing and self-acceptance. When Good Will Hunting came around in 1997, it was a moment that also brought Elliott Smith’s music to a much wider audience. “Miss Misery,” one of the many songs he contributed to the film’s soundtrack, was a perfect fit for the movie’s exploration of isolation, self-doubt, and the search for meaning. It was later nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

CLueless

Moving towards a more cheerful soundtrack, Clueless possesses some of the most fun and quintessentially ’90s tunes, creating a vibrant and infectious atmosphere that perfectly complements the film’s lighthearted and satirical take on Beverly Hills high school life. What I admire most about the Clueless soundtrack is its ability to match the vibe of the characters it compliments, especially the effortlessly cool, yet occasionally clueless, Cher Horowitz. From the very beginning of the movie, when “Kids in America” by The Muffs began playing, to the minute “Fake Plastic Trees” by Radiohead blasted, I could tell that the soundtrack wasn’t just background music — it was truly an extension of the setting and the characters themselves. Clueless is an all-around amazing movie, and its soundtrack complements the film perfectly. What I truly appreciate, though, is how the collection of songs shines on its own, maintaining the same upbeat energy and enjoyment even when enjoyed outside of the movie.

Goodfellas

The Goodfellas soundtrack is a masterclass in how music can define an era. Martin Scorsese carefully curated a collection of 50s, 60s, and 70s rock, pop, and jazz, taking us on a nostalgic ride through the streets of New York. Opening with “Rags to Riches“ by Tony Bennett, the soundtrack immediately sets the tone, blending classic tunes with the gritty, dynamic world of mob life. The incorporated music is brilliant in its own right but it also serves to highlight the chaotic beauty of Henry Hill’s life. Each song mirrors the highs and lows of Henry’s rise and fall within the mob, capturing the tension, excitement, and inevitable tragedy that defines his journey. It’s a soundtrack that feels as timeless as the film itself, giving a voice to the characters and the world they inhabit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lord Rare Rock (@lordrarerock)

The lion king

Of course, I couldn’t leave out one of my favorite Disney soundtracks. Composed by the one and only Hans Zimmer, with songs by Elton John and Tim Rice, the soundtrack of The Lion King is as iconic as the film itself. Launching from the soaring opening of “Circle of Life,” the music taps into something deeply primal, evoking themes of nature and spirituality. Many of the songs are rhythmic and wonderful, allowing me to imagine myself running among wild zebras or flying with birds. The music is also so nostalgic, as this film is something of a childhood artifact for me. This may be super cheesy and weird but The Lion King has the kind of soundtrack that doesn’t just make you feel; it makes you believe — in yourself, in the world, and in the journey, we all undertake. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ıllıllı CRX NEWS ıllıllı (@crxnews)

Howl’s Moving Castle