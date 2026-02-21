My Favorite Lyrics From My Favorite Artists

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From the “All Too Well”- known notes of Taylor Swift to the impactful verses of Paris Paloma, some of my favorite artists’ lyrics have transformed the way I listen to music and think about life. Their words have helped me through critical points in my life or gave me a little clarity in times of uncertainty. These lyrics help me feel like I’m not alone in my journey through life, and give me a sense of comfort whenever I hear them. Here are some of my favorite song lyrics that bring me solace as I learn and grow.

1. Florence + The Machine

“And I never minded being on my own

Then something broke in me and I wanted to go home

To be where you are” – “Wish That You Were Here”

By far my most listened to artist (and in my opinion, one of the most overlooked artists), Florence, for as long as I can remember, has provided me with more lyrical clarity than any artist ever has. There’s always been a greater resonance in her verses. In every line, she provides an understanding of feelings that require you to utilize depth to truly appreciate. She is more of a poet than a songwriter in my perspective.

This particular verse spoke to my own old individual philosophy for life, preferring independence over companionship. Though I by no means exemplify much neediness for others, over the course of the last few years, I have realized that my prior disengagement from the general population, favoring autonomy, has shifted. Put simply — or in the words of Florence — “something broke in me,” and not in the way that one might want to fix or have a sense of loss over. Growing has provided me with a greater sense of longing for the ones I hold close. I used to believe there was no higher achievement in life than being able to be alone and content in that solitude, but knowing now how lucky I am to have people in my life worth wishing to be close to is a far greater accomplishment than independence ever was.

2. Taylor Swift

“I’ve been the archer

I’ve been the prey

Screaming, who could ever leave me, darling

But who could stay? (I see right through me, I see right through me)” – “Archer”

While I am well aware of the slander T-Swift gets, I stand by the idea that it is simply because people do not listen close enough to her lyrics.

This verse particularly always stands out to me as having a deeper meaning because I think it exemplifies what many young people feel. We are bombarded by social media outlets that encourage people to look out for themselves and disregard the idea of rejection in favor of complete self-confidence. But in doing so, they neglect the majority of the population’s deep fear that they really aren’t good enough for anyone. And no matter how hard you work to create a persona that is devoid of shame, there is an underlying knowledge that we see through our own facades. Whether you look for the hunt like the archer, or stand in cowardice like the prey, you bear no chance regardless against the intrinsic comprehension of your own self-doubt.

3. Paris Paloma

“All day, every day

Therapist, mother, maid

Nymph then a virgin

Nurse than a servant

Just an appendage, live to attend him

So that he never lifts a finger

Twenty-four seven baby machine

So he can live out his picket fence dreams

It’s not an act of love if you make her

You make me do too much labour.” – “Labour”

Throughout my time in college, I have developed a distaste for much of society’s expectations for women.

This song emphasizes the unjust transition women face in the eyes of society. When you are young and single, you are expected to be adulterous in nature, exploiting yourself to please men. When you reach a point when your generation of men desire to settle down, you are now expected to be the vision of purity. And to compliment this completely unachievable expectation, you are then expected to assume the role of dutiful wife and mother, providing and playing into “his picket fence dreams.” Now, in our modern day, I by no means think every man has this expectation of women in their lives. For instance, most if not all of the men I choose to associate with maintain that women are entitled to their own sovereignty. But for some men I have encountered, there is still this sexualization of young women and then a completely hypocritical judgement placed upon them when they behave in exactly that manner, and aren’t pristine and poised debutantes.

4. P!NK

“Pretty, pretty please don’t you ever, ever feel

Like you’re less then, less than perfect

Pretty, pretty please if you ever, ever feel

Like you’re nothing, you are f**kin’ perfect to me” – “F**kin’ Perfect”

Though not the most traditional artist for a young girl to call her first concert, P!NK holds a very special place in my heart as she was introduced to me by my mom. Despite her early punk persona and less than traditional appearance, P!NK’s irreverent nature always seemed so full of self-assurance. However, these lyrics seemed to lack her complete conviction for herself, transitioning her from punk princess to a more relatable 21st-century woman. P!NK speaks on the all-too familiar feeling of inadequacy.

These lyrics always remind me of the time of my first ever heart break, which to a then 17-year-old girl felt like the end of the world (shockingly, the world stayed in orbit), she played this song on repeat to me. I now recognize that even if no guy could acknowledge my value, she always would.

5. Lana Del ray

“A word to all my friends

But there are red flags, they are not nice

There are black eyes and there are blue eyes

If you’re asking yourself, ‘How do you know?’

Then that’s your answer, the answer is ‘No’

Yeah, gotta run, gotta run around like your head’s on fire

Run away like your head is on fire” – “Margaret” (ft. Jack Antoff)

Though there’s a general consensus that these lyrics are in reference to knowing when a romantic relationship isn’t right and when to “run away like your head is on fire,” for me, these lyrics can mean something broader. I think we are fed the idea that we should stick things out even when they’re tough, and that by doing so, we are somehow more resilient individuals. While to some degree having this tenacity in life is good, I believe we sometimes forgo our own intuition as a result. Though in moments of indecision, it may not be clear what avenue we should take, I’ve found that I’ve always had a guttural sense for when I am making the wrong choice. So, for me, these lyrics represent leaning into that self-awareness, understanding that we know ourselves better than anyone. When we sense something isn’t right, it is important to follow that feeling.

To give my “wrap” a wrap up, music is one of if not the most impactful form of artistic expression in my eyes. Its ability to transcend time, place, and provide clarity for any and every emotion has made it one of the best ways for me to make sense of myself. Through their lyrics, my favorite artists have confirmed that I am not alone and that someone understands me, even if they might not realize it.