My Experience With The 2025 Law School Application Cycle

For anyone who has applied to, or is in the process of applying to law school during the 2025 cycle: you’ll be okay. I have had to sit myself down more than once to remind myself of this through the LSAT, application, and decision-making process — because truth be told, this experience has been nothing like I’ve ever done before. It has presented new challenges, requiring some consideration to be put into the whole scope of issues.

For reference, I’m a KJD: kindergarten to JD student. I didn’t take any gap years between high school and undergrad, nor was I planning to take gaps from undergrad to law school. I’m also the first in my family to go to law school. I took my LSATs the summer before my senior year, finished applications in the fall semester, and have spent my spring semester having heart palpitations every time I get an email notification.

Throughout the school-touring process, and while reading my rejection letters, I’ve heard numerous times that this year’s applicant pool is extremely saturated — some schools suggest their applicant pool is up as high as 70% from the prior year. According to the Law School Admission Council, the number of applicants for law school has jumped more than 25% from 2024.

Without turning this into something politically or economically speculative, there are always reasons for a surge in applications. I’d guess that current events and personal experiences impact an applicant’s motivation to choose to pursue a legal education, as well as changes to the LSAT exam.

However, this particular cycle, and perhaps also because I’ve been living through it, has been wildly daunting, especially considering how applicants like myself have been fed this information (of a surge) from the beginning of the process. For an average LSAT scorer with a similarly average GPA, I came to terms early on that there were millions of applicants like me who applied to schools that I considered “within my means.”

Redirecting Rejection

But let’s be real: rejection always sucks, but it especially stinks when you think you have a decent shot. So how do we deal with it? How do we combat feelings of rejection over and over again, when we’ve intentionally put ourselves in a position where we anticipate repeated success? The schools I selected, spanning from the northeast to the mid-Atlantic, gave me varying responses from “Yes! We want you, here’s (virtually) a free ride!” to a rejection letter of a mere sentence and a half. In my mind, my selections were attainable; within reach based on the applicant pool, which we know was significantly higher than before.

You want to go somewhere that wants you. Keep that in mind too. Why would you force a match with a friend or partner who clearly doesn’t want anything to do with you? It’s a tough pill to swallow, but is applicable to a school or job application as well.

Truth be told, there is no right or wrong answer to dealing with rejection. This wasn’t the kind of rejection one might expect from a friend or potential partner. I’d say it felt more like an insult to my intellect and skills rather than my personality or habits. But everything also happens for a reason, right? And rejection is just redirection. So, to combat some of the worries, the rushes to the finish line, and the anxieties of feeling unprepared, here are some things that worked for me if you’re also a KJD who perhaps also doesn’t have a “guide” through the process:

My Tips (from a non-expert):

1.) Before the pressures of the application cycle even begin, start drafting personal statements that may work for you. Find a unique topic that isn’t overly ambitious (don’t talk about why you want to change the world… It’s frankly too vague from what I’ve been told, and if you want to write about a past experience with the legal system, really tailor that to you and your life rather than being overly general. Genuine creativity usually emerges without the pressures of a tight deadline. Once you have a solid footing, you can then tweak the piece to each school (because, of course, every school has a different prompt… why would they make it easy?!)

2.) Start getting important documents together as early as you can. This includes transcripts, letters of recommendation, and financial information in the event that schools require them. All of these require assistance from outside parties, and unlike a personal statement, you can only request that a deadline be set. Keep everything organized in folders on your computer, and keep in frequent communication with everyone who is helping you out. Also, remember the power of a handwritten thank you note to those helping you out.

3.) Prep for the LSAT like it’s a job (if you can), whether it’s a full-time or part-time one. The LSAT was unlike any test I’ve ever taken. I opted to take a prep course, but if that’s not in your cards, that’s okay too. Khan Academy is a great free tool that explained my mistakes well, though the substance of this may have slightly changed due to the changed format of the test. For reference, I took the last LSAT featuring logic games, which are no longer a part of the exam as of August 2024 as a result of a lawsuit settlement. But for someone who’s never taken an LSAT, this shouldn’t be anything to fear! Prep, prep, prep, and take it one day at a time. You are not going to master the exam in days or even weeks (and even still, as someone who dedicated about 2 months of full-time studying, I can’t even say myself that it fully clicked).

You’re going to have to make sacrifices here. It may mean less social time, time spent with friends, or leisure activities. You’ll have to have the self-control to turn down “fun” experiences for a short while… but keep in mind it’s necessary for success. And, it’s only temporary!

4.) Once you’re satisfied with your score, your applications are finalized, and your letters of recommendation are submitted (yes, you’ll get notifications, so no need to frantically check email…), *try* and take a breather. The next month will likely be super quiet, especially if, like me, you got your apps in as early as feasible. For me, that was around the Thanksgiving holiday, as a lot of schools do rolling admissions, meaning they review as they come in…not immediately, though.

I’m by no means an expert on this, I’m just someone who’s lived through this. I had a solid resume, a good GPA, and a very average LSAT, and I’m still A-okay. I was fortunate to have options and lucky enough to make a decision for a school I believe fits my wish list. The entire process, going back to when I started to where I am now, took just about a whole year. So, in short, it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Show yourself some grace if you’re going through this process, and remember, not everyone is brave enough to take on such a daunting task as this, so be proud!