My Experience Dining At Carbone, NYC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

OK, if you’ve been on #FoodTok, specifically NYC FoodTok, then I’m sure you’ve heard about Carbone. If not, I’m here to tell you all about one of New York City’s most iconic restaurants.

*WARNING* — don’t freak out when you see the spicy rigatoni. It truly is just as good as everyone says it is.

But I’m getting ahead of myself, so let’s back up for a second. Picture this: it’s 2023, and the famous Carbone Spicy Rigatoni is trending on TikTok yet again. I kept hearing endless raving about it, so naturally, I did what any food-obsessed person would do: I made it my mission to get a reservation to taste the spicy rigatoni for myself.

Now, if you’re anything like me and have been on a mission to get a reservation at Carbone, you know how hard it can be. Like, it seemed impossible. Not only do these reservations get snagged up within seconds, but it also feels like you’re competing against everyone in the world for just a few spots. I’m here to let you in on a little secret: it’s not impossible. I’m about to share exactly how I managed to pull it off.

The (Quick) Backstory of Carbone

The iconic restaurant officially opened in 2013, founded by chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi of Major Food Group. Since then, it has become a must-visit hotspot for locals, celebrities, and food lovers alike! Located in the heart of Greenwich Village in Manhattan, Carbone is the kind of place that’s as famous for its food as it is for its celebrity clientele. Everyone from Rihanna, Adele, Jennifer Lopez, Drake, The Kardashians, Justin Bieber, and more have been spotted here… just to name a few! And no, unfortunately, I didn’t bump into any celebrities.

How I Snagged a Reservation at Carbone

I’ve had many people ask me how I got a reservation, so let me break it down for you because it’s not as complex as it may seem. If you have the Resy app, you’re already ahead of the game. First, you’re gonna go into your Resy app, find Carbone NYC, and underneath the “Notify” button, there is a small section that says “Need To Know.” I carefully read through the fine print and came across a couple of sentences that read: “Reservations for both lunch and dinner can be made through Resy or via email up to 30 days in advance, starting at 10:00 AM EST.”

Once I read that, I set up a plan. I set a reminder on my phone for 10:00 AM — exactly 30 days before I wanted to go. When the clock hit 10:00 a.m., I opened the app and refreshed the page. Within seconds, all the reservations were gone except for a tiny blue reservation button remaining…. 2:00 p.m. on May 11, 2023. Without hesitation, I clicked that blue button faster than I’d ever clicked anything in my life. And just like that, I had a reservation at Carbone.

Now, I know you might be thinking, “OK, so what, she got a reservation?” But here’s the thing: I’m a huge foodie. I run a food account on Instagram and TikTok, (go check out my Carbone TikTok vid here)! I’m always in the kitchen cooking or baking something new, and I’m constantly researching the best food spots around. So for me, this wasn’t just a reservation, it was a major win.

The Dining Experience and Atmosphere:

OK, now that I’ve officially snagged a reservation, let me tell you about the dining experience. The moment I stepped through the doors of Carbone, I was instantly transported to what felt like an old-school, vintage Italian 1950s and 1960s era. According to their website, the design of the original Carbone (the NYC location) blends “old-world glamour with contemporary sophistication, reflecting the restaurant’s Italian-American roots.”

The burgundy leather, the vintage tile floors, and the artwork on the walls are vintage classics. It is a modern yet elegant restaurant with a feeling of nostalgia. Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin were on repeat while you sat and waited for your food, making the whole experience feel even more vintage.

You know when you go to a restaurant and get rushed in and out? This was the complete opposite. It was the most relaxing, indulgent, stress-free dining experience I’ve ever had in any restaurant. They truly value your business and time. No words can truly capture the experience, but I’ll say this: if you ever have the opportunity to snag a reservation here, do not hesitate! It is truly an experience that you will not want to miss. They now have various locations across the United States, such as Miami, Dallas, and Las Vegas.

The Food…

The moment you’ve been waiting for: the food. The food here clearly doesn’t need any introduction… trust me, it lives up to every bit of the hype!

When we sat down, they greeted us with a complimentary antipasto plate — it had salami, crispy garlic crostini, and fresh hand-pulled burrata cheese. I was very impressed, and that was just the start! Everything tasted extremely fresh and authentic, so I was really excited to try the rest of the food.

We ordered a spread: the famous Spicy Rigatoni Vodka Pasta, Veal Parmesan, Artichoke Hearts, and a Chocolate Hazelnut Terrine Cake. First, let’s start with the spicy rigatoni. This dish has earned its place in food history. It is creamy, spicy, and rich in flavor, with the perfect balance of heat and freshly grated parmesan cheese. The lumache pasta was cooked to al dente perfection, and it held the sauce perfectly.

Next up, the veal parmesan. Boy was it a hidden gem, let me tell you! I was iffy about ordering it because it had the bone-on, and I never like to cut around the bone to get to my food. Well, we ordered it anyway. That was the best decision ever. This was hands-down the best veal parmesan I’ve ever tasted in my entire life (and I’ve had lots of veal parm in my life). Fun fact: all steaks and chops at Carbone are grilled on-site over charcoal which adds to the flavor.

The artichoke hearts were another standout. They were deliciously tender and lemony, shaped into little cups that held the butter and lemon parsley sauce perfectly. These were a refreshing side dish to balance out the richness of the veal parmesan.

Then, for the grand finale, we ordered the chocolate hazelnut terrine cake with vanilla gelato with flakes of 24K gold. They gave us two complimentary Italian rainbow cookies at the end of the meal. If you know anything about rainbow cookies, they are a labor of love. They take a lot of time and effort to make, and these were absolutely delicious. It was such a perfect way to end the meal and added that extra special touch to the whole dining experience.

Original photo by Bella Cimini

The Verdict: Worth the Hype? Absolutely.

Is it extremely expensive? Yes. Is it absolutely worth the hype? Yes. Should you go if you ever get the chance? Without a doubt, yes. From the incredible atmosphere to the amazing food (and maybe even spot a celeb or two), Carbone offers an unforgettable dining experience that completely lives up to the hype. You can truly taste the love and precision that goes into every dish. Trust me, you won’t regret it.