This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Jake Shane is an internet sensation and even though I have followed him for years, I fell in love with his content very quickly. If you are looking for something funny and relatable, Jake’s TikTok and YouTube series of “Therapuss” are great options for you!

I was lucky enough to be able to attend “Therapuss Live” in Boston at the Wilbur Theater and it was a 10/10 experience. The show started around 8 PM but since I had VIP tickets, I was instructed to arrive at 4:30. This was the first time that I had gone to a show with VIP tickets, but instead of waiting in line for 1-2 hours before going in like most other shows, we were immediately ushered into the theater and given little VIP badges.

Jake did a Q&A first and it was an absolute joy getting to hear everyone ask a whole range of different questions. I chose to ask him what he typically does after a show and he said most nights he just chills because he normally has a show the next day. He did happen to, however, have the day off after the Boston show and said he was probably going to go out.

For the meet and greet portion of the show, we had to wait in a hallway for about 30 minutes before getting to meet him. Everyone that went to the Q&A was able to meet him so it took a bit of time to get through everyone, but it was totally worth the wait! Jake was such a sweet and kind human to chat with. He immediately gave me and my cousin a hug and I couldn’t stop smiling because he’s one of my favorite influencers ever. The funniest part of the meet and greet was the end when Jake went to give me a hug, and I completely froze because it was like I was in a dream. I never really thought I would be one to get star-struck, but it turns out I was wrong.

At this point, it was only around 5:30 PM and the show didn’t start until 7:30, so the venue ended up letting us leave and come back. I thought this was super unique because most venues normally make you stay there in line to wait to go back inside. This gave me and my cousin time to grab some dinner nearby and (crazy enough) we ran into Rex Orange County in the middle of a crosswalk in Boston! It was so surreal and made the whole day even more fun. Sometimes being in a city, you forget that you might run into famous people. I definitely didn’t think that after already meeting a celebrity we would run into another one. This is a reminder to keep your eyes peeled when walking around!

We arrived promptly back to the show at 7:30 PM and waited around 15 minutes for it to start. The theater was absolutely packed and when Jake came out, everybody started screaming. Most of the show was spent doing “tell me what’s wrong,” which is a bit Jake has on his podcast where viewers send messages about what’s going on in their lives and Jake gives them advice. Some of the “tell me what’s wrong” responses sent in for the live show were absolutely absurd, and Jake’s advice was hilarious. He also had a special guest, Robyn Delmonte. I didn’t really know who she was but she was pretty funny, and I think added to the chaos in a great way.

Overall, I had an amazing time at the show. There was a lot of laughing and crying (mostly because of how hard I was laughing) and there was no one I’d rather go with than my cousin. Jake Shane is an absolute icon who provides so much positive light in the world and can really cheer you up if you’re feeling down. If you ever have the chance to see him live, I totally recommend it. Definitely check out his TikTok account and his YouTube channel because I swear they are life-changing!