Best. Night. Of. My. Life.

It was my 19th birthday (Taylor’s version)! I was lucky enough to be able to get tickets to the first night of The Eras Tour back in the U.S. in Miami, Florida, on October 18. I have been a huge Swiftie since I even knew what music was. Being able to go to this concert was a dream come true! Let me tell you about the night I thought I would only see in my wildest dreams.

WALKING INTO THE STADIUM

Before arriving at the stadium, I expected the lines to be long just to get into the parking lot. I arrived at 4:00 p.m., 30 minutes before the gates opened. The lines were not too bad and slowly started to get long. When I got there, I was close to the front of the line. While waiting, I traded a few friendship bracelets with the people around me, and we talked about our predictions. the show. Everyone wondered if she would announce Rep TV or have a new outfit for her reputation era. Once the gates opened up, everyone ran to be at the front of the line to scan their tickets.

GRACIE ABRAMS

To make The Eras Tour even more exciting, Swift made Gracie Abrams her opener. As a massive fan of Abrams, this was like seeing two concerts in one. Being able to see Abrams perform some of my favorite songs, like “i love you, i’m sorry,” live was life-changing. Everyone in the audience was singing along and cheering for her. She performed for about an hour until they cleared the stage to prepare for Swift.

The Moment I’ve Been Waiting For

The clock counted down from two and a half minutes. Everyone in the stands was anticipating her enchanting entrance on stage. Finally, her famous intro played, and there she was, right in front of me in a sparkly pink bodysuit. I was in tears! No other moment in my life could top seeing Swift in person. She sang songs from Lover, Fearless, evermore, reputation, Speak Now, Red, folklore, 1989, The Tortured Poets Department, surprise songs from the acoustic set, and Midnights.

My favorite performances were from Lover, reputation, Red, 1989, and TTPD. During the TTPD era, she unexpectedly added the song “Florida” to the setlist and brought out Florence Welch, another artist who sings the song with Swift. When she came out of the stage, the crowd was cheering and singing along. The performance was incredible, along with the choreography and lighting. I did not expect her to bring Florence out or add Florida to the set list for Miami Night 1. It was a happy surprise!

ARE YOU READY FOR it?

A new bodysuit? Yes, Swift surprised everyone with a new black and gold bodysuit on Friday. I was so excited to see this, and so was the rest of the crowd. Everyone was screaming and cheering when she walked out on stage. Once I realized she was wearing a new outfit, I went crazy along with the Swifties sitting next to me. This was probably my favorite era of the tour just because she had a new bodysuit, and the energy in the stadium was incredible. I thought because she changed her outfit, she would announce Rep TV, but she didn’t. Swift is definitely plotting the perfect place and time to announce her new album. And because she has a new bodysuit, I predict that she will release it at the end of her tour.

THE END OF AN ERA

Once one of my favorite albums, Midnights, started playing, I knew it was all over. The concert was ending, and I had to say goodbye to one of my favorite artists. Confetti and fireworks flew through the sky as Swift and her dancers bowed and said goodbye. Everyone was sad and happy at the same time because who wouldn’t be happy to see the Taylor Swift perform? Hopefully, she will go on tour again, but for now, that was my experience at The Eras Tour.