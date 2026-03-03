My Dream ‘The Traitors’ Cast

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As The Traitors fourth season comes to an end, I’ve been looking for a way to continue fueling my addiction to the show. Every time I watch it, I can’t help but think about who I would love to see completing challenges and speaking up at the round table. After some careful thought, I’ve come up with a list of my favorite celebrities that would be the perfect fit for the castle, as well as if I would designate them as a traitor or a faithful, and why.

Leah kateb as a traitor

After watching Rob devour being a traitor all season, I couldn’t help but think how Leah would be a perfect fit for the show. She can be just as, if not more, deceptive than Rob and we all know that her one-liners are unmatched. She would make the perfect traitor because of her wit and her beauty. It would be easy for her to win the faithfuls’ hearts but still make game-time decisions in the turret. As much as I’ll miss Rob, bringing Leah to the next season would be a huge step up for the show. I also know she would kill with the outfits. If she was wearing vintage designer on Love Island, imagine the potential she can bring to the castle.

JAKE SHANE AS A TRAITOR

Jake Shane is bound to go on The Traitors at some point, and when he does, I want to see him in that turret. Do I think he’d be a good traitor? Definitely not. Would he be the most fun to watch? Definitely. Jake seems like the kind of person who would get stressed having to “murder” his friends and would let hints slip that he’s a traitor. I truly believe there needs to be at least one traitor who just isn’t built for it, but at the same time isn’t just painful to watch. I also really just want to see him wear the traitor cape.

JAX taylor as a traitor

Jax Taylor is reality TV gold. Is he almost 50 and should probably give it up? Yes. But as much as you can try to hate him, he was born for the camera and is just hilarious all around, even if he’s not self-aware in the slightest. After watching Tom Sandoval do Tom Sandoval things in season three, I have been yearning for another Vanderpump Rules star on the show. I would make Jax a traitor because he would think he’s amazing at the game, but would give out hints all day long. He would also overly stress about every decision. I think he’d have no idea who Leah and Jake are, making it even funnier when they have to team up and decide who to murder.

Sarah strong as the secret traitor

The addition of the secret traitor this season was totally wasted on Donna Kelce. She couldn’t defend her case to save her life, even to her fellow traitors. Assuming they keep this addition to the game next season, I nominate Sarah Strong as the perfect fit. She’s so quiet and reserved that no one would expect her as a traitor, let alone one that the traitors themselves don’t even know about. I actually think she would be an amazing game player because she’s smart enough to stay quiet when she needs to but still be able to eliminate anyone she wants. I think she would leave Leah, Jake, and Jax confused but also convince the faithfuls that she’s one of them. Also, we all know she hates the camera, so her side eyes would be unmatched.

pauly d as a faithful

Pauly D is also a peak reality TV star, in a better way than Jax. There’s no way to hate him, which would make him the perfect faithful. I feel like he’d either be really good or absolutely terrible at guessing who the traitors are, which is the absolute best to watch. His loud mouth would also be perfect for challenges and racking up the prize pot. I think since he has such a big personality, he would be either banished or murdered pretty quickly. But as long as he can DJ and GTL (gym, tan, laundry) in the castle, he’d be set for his time there.

SCOTT DISICK AS A FAITHFUL

I think we all know Lord Disick is a little above the average Traitors contestant, as most of them are past game show TV stars, but this is a dream list, not a realistic one. Scott has been dressing like he’s on The Traitors since before the producers of the show were probably even born. I know he would beg Alan Cumming, the host, to be a traitor and spend the entire show mad if he wasn’t. The breakfast table would hate to see him coming every morning.

ROB gronkowski as a faithful

I am the Patriots’ biggest hater, but Gronk is the best thing to ever come out of their franchise. He has the best possible form of CTE and would definitely have no idea how the game even works. But get him in a physical challenge, and he’s definitely adding thousands of dollars to the prize pot. I would make him a faithful because I really don’t believe he has the ability to lie and would out himself as a traitor immediately.

WENDY WILLIAMS AS A FAITHFUL

Wendy at the roundtable.

Wendy is an obvious choice as a faithful because she has the ability to clock anyone and everyone. She is possibly the realest person of all time, even if sometimes people don’t want to hear it. I have faith that as soon as she locks down a traitor, she would be able to bring the evidence and conviction to the round table. Even if her guess was completely wrong, she would still 100% back it up, which is the best kind of faithful.

Mayci neeley as a faithful

There is no doubt in my mind that we are due for a Mormon wife in the cast next season. Every single one of them is always on some type of side quest, so it’s only a matter of time before they find their way to the Scottish Highlands. Out of all of them, my pick would be Mayci as a faithful because she is one of the most level-headed people on television ever. With Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck on Dancing with the Stars and Taylor Frankie Paul on The Bachelorette, I think Mayci deserves her time to shine on another show as the intelligent woman she is. She would base all her guesses on hard evidence and be able to mediate between everyone.

KORDELL beckham as a faithful

Adding another Love Island season six contestant to the mix, I would love to see Kordell on The Traitors. He is 100% faithful material even if he wouldn’t really be that good at the game. He’s won Love Island and found the love of his life, so he’d really just be there for fun, which is exactly what he is. I also think Leah being a traitor would completely throw him off and he would never suspect it.

abby lee miller as a faithful

Do I need to elaborate? I really doubt that the castle is wheelchair accessible but they need to fix that to accommodate Swaggy Lee.

ROLE MODEL AS A FAITHFUL

Tucker Pillsbury, aka Role Model, is one of the most chronically online celebrities ever. What would make him a great contestant is that he’s already friends with Jake Shane, one of my chosen traitors, and I would love to see how it goes down when he finds that out. I also think he’s chill enough that some of my more famous picks, like Scott Disick and Wendy Williams, would have no idea who he is, but still get along with him so well.

JAN ravnik as a faithful

Jan is also one of those people who would have no clue how to play the game or how it works, but that’s what makes him the perfect fit. Yes, his DTM list would be full by the end of day one, but he wouldn’t be afraid to call out the traitors at all. I also know his confessionals would be the best part of the show and he would leave absolutely nothing on his mind unsaid. He also would have no idea who anyone is, except for maybe Mayci because of her friendship with his dance partner, Jen.

KELSEY ANDERSON AS A FAITHFUL

Kelsey is also one of the funniest people on the internet to come out of a dating show. I just know she would become best friends with Jake, Tucker, and Leah no matter which role they were assigned. I also would love to see her shine in the castle and know her hair and outfits would be out of this world.

The Perfect Lineup

In a perfect world, all of these celebrities would bless our screens on the same season of The Traitors, but I would be more than happy to see at least one of them in season five.