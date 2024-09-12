The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Even though fall doesn’t technically start until the end of September, I think the majority of us agree that once we get back to school and the air starts to get a crisp chill, it is fall. For me, fall is the best time of the year, as sweaters and leggings are my favorite articles of clothing and I love the feeling of warmth and joy that comes from bundling up and the changing leaves. This change in weather elicits a time of excitement and anticipation for the fall activities, so here is my list of must-dos for the season!

Start a new cozy show Gilmore Girls is THE show on my list this fall. I am not a huge TV person, but I think it is always important to make time for yourself to relax and unwind. I realized that I can multitask by crocheting while watching TV to cover all my bases of self-care, and maybe light a candle as well. Something about sweaters and bundling up for the fall season while watching a comfort show is a must-do every year. apple and pumpkin picking I am a little embarrassed to say that I only went apple picking for the first time last fall. Fruit picking is now one of my favorite activities, and I picked a lot of berries this summer at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield, CT, and Bishop’s Orchard in Guilford, CT. Roger’s Orchard in Southington, CT is also a great spot for apple picking, but Lyman Orchards is more centrally located and they grow the largest variety and numbers I have seen in the state. While apples are already available, Lyman also offers pumpkin picking come October and other fun fall activities throughout the season. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyman Orchards (@lymanorchards) The Lyman Orchards Instagram page, along with those of other orchards, updates the daily picking conditions and availability. Paint and carve pumpkins Once I hopefully pick my own pumpkins, I definitely want to carve them. Now that I have an apartment, it is also a lot easier to do, though we managed to do it in the dorms! I would also really love to visit a local farm and purchase smaller pumpkins to paint with the girls while getting cozy in pajamas and blankets. Photo by Gabby Orcutt from Unsplash bake sweet treats Pumpkin and apple have to be my favorite flavors of the season as well as the cinnamon spices that come with them. They are such versatile ingredients that can be made into breads, cakes, muffins, donuts, cinnamon rolls, and more. I have already made some pumpkin items, such as truffles, donut holes, and muffins, but my big breakfast to do for the season has to be these pumpkin cinnamon rolls. I also cannot wait to make a huge apple cake that my family loves every year from fresh, hand-picked Honeycrisp apples. It is so easy and quick to make and comes out super moist and fluffy every time. tj Maxx/Fall shopping TJ Maxx has the cutest loungewear sets that I have gotten in the past for fall as well as seasonal body care items such as body scrubs and lotions. Don’t even get me started on the food hauls that I do outside of TJ Maxx, but in the store I bought Halloween tri-color pasta shapes. I am obsessed. The candles, the blankets, the throw pillows… everyone deserves to treat themselves in the fall and grab a little haul. Bath and Body Works has released their fall scents, and my favorite is “The Perfect Autumn,” with notes of pumpkin, apple, and cranberry which I believe only comes in a gel hand soap right now. Yankee Candle is also on top of new fall scents as well as countless coupons to stock up on home fragrances and jar candles. Many nail polish brands have released their fall collections…I can go on and on! View this post on Instagram A post shared by TJ Maxx (@tjmaxx)

New England is currently moving back and forth from cold in the morning to 80 degrees in the afternoon, but the fall vibes are already here. The orchards are overflowing with an abundance of apples being made into cider and pumpkin flavors are back in almost every coffee shop. There are tons of different things to do in the fall, from hiking to shopping and orchards and cider mills. Start planning your cozy weekends and day trips now!