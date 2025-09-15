My Top 4 Budget-Friendly Trips I Took This Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an incoming sophomore at the University of Connecticut, I was ready for this four-month summer break to rest and relax. As time lingered on the first month heading into June, I realized I had done a little too much “bed rotting.” I missed the routine and stability UConn had given me throughout the school year. I really needed to get out of my house (literally). Here are my four favorite budget-friendly trips I took this summer:

Fire Island Fire Island is a beautiful coastal beach town located off the Southern Coast of Long Island, NY. Getting to Fire Island is simple by taking a ferry from either the Bayshore, Sayville, or Patchogue docks, all of which are located on Long Island. My hometown friends and I purchased our tickets by using the mobile app Flm tickets. The ferry ride to Fire Island is gorgeous. The first activity we started with was going to the beach! The view of the Atlantic Ocean and waves crashing down is an unforgettable experience. After we soaked up some of the sun, we walked around the coastal town where we enjoyed some seafood and had ice cream for dessert. This small coastal town consists of tourist shops, coffee shops, casual & fine dining restaurants, and so much more! Make sure to bring your sunscreen too! Greenwich, CT The summer calls for some retail therapy. My mom and I took a little road trip to Greenwich, which is a small coastal town located in Connecticut. We started off the day by hitting up Brandy Melville, Saks Fifth Ave, and Love Shack Fancy. Other great stores I recommend are Tori Burch, Lululemon, Kate Spade, and Aritiza! After some retail therapy, my Mom and I decided on sushi! We stopped at this sushi restaurant called Hinoki. They had the best salmon avocado rolls. If you’re into the tourist aspect of this town, I also recommend checking out The Bruce Museum. This museum features works of art, science, and natural history. Greenwich is overall a wonderful town to explore during the summer! Binghamton, New York The people make the place. During the month of August, my hometown friends and I took a trip to Binghamton, New York. We were lucky enough to stay in my friend’s upstate house. Though Binghamton is known for being in the middle of “nowhere” and extremely chilly winters, the town is quite nice during the month of August. We explored its Asian cuisine while eating at two places during our stay, Thai Time and Sake-Tumi. We spent our day going on a hike at the Chenango Valley State Park. Other outdoor hiking places include Confluence Park & River Trail, Otsiningo Park & Recreation Park, and Cutler Botanic Garden. I definitely recommend taking a road trip to Binghamton since it is also a delightful college town. Poconos, PA The Poconos is a region located in northeastern Pennsylvania. My hometown friends and I booked an Airbnb and split the cost among ourselves. If you plan accordingly and shop smart, splitting the costs amongst each other reduces the prices significantly. Unlike our Binghamton trip, most of the food we ate during this trip we made ourselves. We brought large-sized iced coolers and went supermarket shopping beforehand. The Poconos itself has stunning views. We started with the Big Poconos State Park. Make sure to bring proper hiking and clothing gear! It was a beautiful trail. We also took a trip to the Kahalari Indoor Waterpark. Though it might be questionable why a bunch of almost 20-year-olds went to Kahalari, we all mutually agreed that Kahalari was a big part of our childhoods and wanted to reminisce on the past. Safe to say, we had a lot of fun.

All in all, these are the top four trips I took this summer. All of these locations are within the northeast and are budget-friendly! Sometimes, it’s not about the place you go to, but the people who go with you. It was really refreshing to have the long summer to see family and hometown friends. I wonder where the next summer will take me.