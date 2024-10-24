A Day Trip To The Must-Visit City For Halloween Lovers

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Salem, Massachusetts

Halloween is quickly approaching, but have you been to Salem, MA, yet? If you’re as obsessed with all things fall and Halloween as I am, a trip to Salem should be on your calendar. I cannot think of a city better suited for this time of year. If you’re in the New England area, a day trip is doable and, in my opinion, completely worth the trip! I took a day trip from UConn Storrs, and the drive was about two hours. From the festive decorations to the iconic sites in Hocus Pocus, there is so much to experience and I am here to tell you what I enjoyed about the trip and some things to consider when planning your exploration.

witch trials

Salem is famous for its history of the 1692 Salem Witch Trials. In the 17th century, many religions believed that Satan could turn people into witches if that person agreed to exchange their soul for supernatural powers. If someone was accused of witchcraft they could be punishable by death. Witchcraft was seen as a capital crime in Massachusetts under English law. The theory of witches and witchcraft started a wave of paranoia and chaos when two girls went “mad” and were accused of being witches in 1692. Looking back, historians believe that the girls suffered from a form of PTSD from extreme stress causing them to spasm, twitch, have hallucinations, etc. The Salem Witch Trials were documented to have lasted a year and a half.

my day

My first recommendation when planning a trip to Salem is to pick the right time to make the trip. If you are traveling from far away, I would suggest visiting during the off-season to ensure there is availability for a place to stay and that you have time to relax from the crowds on top of traveling. I visited during the first week of September and I could not imagine a more perfect time. There were hardly any crowds, but I still felt the fall spirit. When I first got to Salem, the first thing I did was visit the Witch House. I purchased tickets when I got there, and, luckily, the next time slot was available. Quick note, the Witch House tickets are sold online only and the tickets are 12 dollars per person. This activity is good for those interested in the historical aspect of the city as you explore Johnathan Corwin’s house, a judge during the Salem Witch trials. There are many other exhibits to visit such as the House of Seven Gables, the Salem Witch Museum, and the Peabody Essex Museum, but since I was on a time crunch I was not able to do everything.

Instead, I did a self-guided tour. Everyone I met was very passionate about the city and many tourists dressed up. If you prefer structure to your walk throughout the city I would suggest finding a tour guide. I noticed a lot of people participating in walking tours of the city, and the guides seemed very informative and enthusiastic. As someone who has never been before, I would say Salem is easy to navigate, with a yellow line on the sidewalk that leads you toward the center of town. Along this path, you can find cute convenience stores with vintage finds, Salem memorabilia, and many cafes and restaurants to grab a bite to eat. I spent the rest of the day walking and going into random shops, all decorated in the spirit of Halloween. One of my highlights was seeing Allison’s house from Hocus Pocus. Max’s house is also in Salem, however, it is a short drive away. You can find more sites from the movie here. To end the night I went to dinner at Rockafellas where they had festive spooky drinks.

The good and the bad

One thing I noticed in the city that I was not a fan of was the lack of bathrooms. Restaurants made it very clear that they only offered bathrooms to their customers, and there was no shortage of signs at the front door. To combat this issue, the town created a map of all public bathrooms in the area. However, the bathrooms themselves only had one or two stalls. Another potential con could be parking. I was fortunate enough to find parking since I went earlier in the season but I could foresee difficulty trying to find a parking space if you visit in October.

My advice

Overall, there are pros and cons to going to Salem. Planning when you visit and what activities is important to make sure the trip goes as planned. For instance, if you like festivity and a bit of a crowd I would say late September to November would be the best time to go. For everyone else who would rather avoid the crowds I wouldn’t fret, Salem is fairly festive throughout the entire year. Lastly, my pro tip is that Witch City Mall has the cheapest Salem merch. I hope to have inspired you to plan your next trip to Salem, MA. I would 10/10 recommend a trip to Salem at least once in your lifetime. Have a wicked good time!