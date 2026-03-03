Music Meets Fashion: My Top 4 Looks From The Grammys

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music’s biggest night happened a few weeks ago. The 68th annual Grammy Awards were filled with historical and iconic moments, like Bad Bunny winning best album for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, the first Spanish album in history to win album of the year, and Justin Bieber performing in his socks and underwear — very classy. However, one might say the red carpet is the real show. And that person is me. This year’s red carpet was filled with custom, intricate, and neutral looks, and I’m here to talk about my top four favorites of the night.

1. Bad Bunny in Schiaparelli

Bad Bunny stuns on the red carpet in a custom, black velvet Schiaparelli suit tailored to perfection. Though very classic in its looks and shape, there was a surprise detail in the back, following down the spine. What I love about this look is the simple yet intricate design. As Vogue said, “The sculptural black tuxedo was classic enough from the front, but a party in the back.”

I’m not going to sit here and say this look is revolutionary, because history has shown that men usually don’t step out on red carpets. The difference here is in the details, execution, and meaning. Not only did Bad Bunny make history with his music, but also with his red carpet look. This was Schiaparelli’s first big debut for menswear.

2. Teyana Taylor in Tom Ford

I mean, how do I even begin to describe this look? Teyana Taylor showed up on the red carpet in a blinged-out Tom Ford gown, custom-made to accentuate her very chiseled physique. It feels like this outfit is moving with her since it is so precisely cut to fit her. My favorite part of this look is the fact that she custom-made it herself, with the Tom Ford team, of course. I love it when celebrities and artists take control of what they wear for big events like this. It gives us a sense of normalcy, like she chose her outfit just like I did this morning. Taylor is not new to this, she’s true to this. Her fashion style has been a topic of conversation in the past year as the star rises in her artistic ventures. A good example of this is her outfit at the 2025 Met Gala in collaboration with Ruth E. Carter, where she was arguably the best-dressed. Taylor pulling up to the Grammys and looking perfect does not shock me in the slighest. She has been proving her sense of style as one of the best in the game for years now.

3. Doechii in Roberto Cavalli

The Thom Browne princess herself, Doechii, is Roberto Cavalli’s princess for the night. Stepping away from the iconic, perfectly tailored suits and dark academic style that Thom Browne is known for, Doechii pops out in a gorgeous and lengthy Roberto Cavalli dress, with a train in the most perfect shade of burnt orange as a top. “I was going for boho glamour entering a new era—fresh, earthy, and grounded. A modern goddess energy,” Doechii said in her Vogue interview before hitting the red carpet.

What I love most about this look is not just the look itself. Yes, it is gorgeous, and I think she and the team at Roberto Cavalli did a perfect job at capturing the modern goddess energy Doechii was looking for. Doechii stepped out of her Thom Browne box, which is what drew me to this look. Last year, she had four Thom Browne looks, but this year, we see just Doechii and her versatility.

4. Malice and Pusha T (Clipse) in Luis Vuitton

It is very hard for men to shine at red carpets, harsh but true. But this year, Malice and Pusha T, known together as Clipse, stepped out in custom blush-pink velvet Luis Vuitton suits that pushed the boundaries of what men on the red carpet have been doing for years: plain black-and-white suits. This look felt like an ode to 70s red-carpet-tailored suits, with its velvet texture and flared bottoms. It’s simple, but effective and noteworthy. Much like the Bad Bunny look, it is all in the details and meaning of the look. Clipse pulled the look together with simple diamond brooches at the collar of their suits.

Some honorable mentions:

Sabrina Carpenter in custom Valentino:

Olivia Dean in Chanel:

Tyla in Dsquared2:

Music’s biggest night became fashion’s biggest night through all these custom outfits, from making debut history like Schiaparelli and Bad Bunny to stepping out of your zone like Doechii in Roberto Cavalli. Fashion once again reminds us that it is limitless, and that you have to follow no one’s rules but your own. I love music and its celebration, but I also love the amazing, gorgeous, and transformative looks that artists pull together. Art is not only the music or talent they possess, but also what they wear and how they put it together.