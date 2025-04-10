Moving Off-Campus? A UConn Student’s Guide To Apartment Hunting & Shopping Essentials

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

If you’re anything like me and approaching the end of junior year, senior year is starting to feel very real.

Between juggling classes, extracurriculars, and prepping for job or internship interviews, the last thing I wanted to stress about was where I’d be living next year.

As much as I’ve loved dorm life at UConn, I knew it was time to take the next step, signing a lease and finding a place to call my own. But let me tell you: apartment hunting is NOT as simple as it sounds. There are so many things I wish I had known before starting the process (and I really wish I’d started earlier).

So if you’re planning your own move off-campus, here are the tips, tricks, and shopping essentials I’ve picked up to make my transition easier.

Apartment hunting basics

If you think that finding an off-campus apartment is as easy as scrolling through a few listings and signing a lease… I wish. There are a lot of factors to keep in mind, and learning some of them the hard way made me want to share what I know now, so you don’t have to.

1. Understand Rent Pricing (and read the fine print)

Not all of the rent listings are created equal. Some apartments, like at The Standard, charge per person, not per unit — which can be super misleading if you’re assuming a $1,400 listing means the whole place, not just your share. Make sure you ask how rent is divided, what’s included (like water, electric, etc), and how much you should realistically expect to pay each month with those extra fees added in.

2. Start early. Like really early.

I started my apartment search in mid-January, and I’m gonna be so real with you: I was late. Ideally, you’re going to want to start at the beginning of the fall semester if you’re planning to live off-campus the following year. With UConn’s housing shortage, a lot of students are turning to off-campus options earlier than ever, and spots will fill up fast. You don’t want to be stuck scrambling or settling for something that doesn’t meet your needs. I was super lucky that I found something that suited my needs this late in the game.

3. Think about costs beyond rent

Living off-campus comes with expenses you might not have immediately thought of. For example, if you’re planning to drive to campus, you’re likely going to have to purchase a commuter parking pass, which can be upwards of $300. Then there’s furniture, kitchen supplies, utilities (if not included in rent), and potential move-in fees. All of these can add up quickly, so try to budget ahead of time.

4. No more meal plan = grocery girl era

Once you’re in an apartment, you probably won’t be using a meal plan anymore, given that you have a full kitchen. It’s exciting but also a bit of a shift. Be ready to grocery shop regularly, learn to meal prep, and find ways to save where you can. Bulk buying, simple recipes, and sticking to a budget will go a long way.

5. Bonus Tip: Know your roommate situation

Whether you’re living with your best friends or randoms, make sure you’re all on the same page about finances, cleaning, and shared responsibilities. Trust me, setting expectations early will save you from some really awkward convos (…or lack of) later.

Apartment shopping essentials (on a budget)

If we’re being honest, moving into an apartment can get expensive fast, especially if you’re footing the bill yourself. Between furniture, cleaning supplies, and those weird things you didn’t realize you needed, it adds up. The good news? You can definitely furnish your space without draining your bank account. Here’s how.

1. Shop Secondhand First

Obviously, the idea of furnishing an apartment sounds like so much fun, and you’ve probably already created a list of things that you want to get really badly. But realistically, instead of buying all brand new, you should be looking at places like:

Facebook Marketplace

Thrift stores like Goodwill or Savers

UConn student resale pages

People are constantly moving out and getting rid of stuff, so take full advantage of it!

2. Prioritize the must-haves

You don’t have to furnish your apartment overnight. Start with the essentials first, and work your way from there. Here’s a list of some simple basics you’ll actually use:

Bedroom: Bed frame, mattress, bedding, laundry hamper.

Bathroom: Shower curtain and liner, bath mat, toiletries, cleaning supplies.

Kitchen: Pots, pans, utensils, cutting board, plates/bowls/cups, dish soap, sponge.

Living room: Couch, coffee table, maybe TV.

Cleaning essentials: Broom, mop, disinfecting wipes, trash bags, toilet brush.

I genuinely recommend shopping at places like Ikea, Target (specifically their room essentials line), Walmart, and a dollar store for most of the basics, you don’t need to spend unnecessary amounts of money on this stuff. You can also find a lot of these items on Amazon.

3. Stack the savings

Definitely utilize student discounts when possible (UNiDAYS, Student Beans, etc.)

Stack coupon codes with Honey or Rakuten when shopping online.

Keep an eye out for back-to-school or move-in sales, especially around July or August.

4. DON’T buy everything all at once

I guarantee that you’ll figure out what you need as you go. Start with the basics, then move in and shop around for what you might be missing. This also prevents you from breaking the bank immediately before moving in. (I’d personally want spending money for at least the first few weeks of class).

5. Lastly, bring what you can from home!

If you’re close enough to campus (like me, I’m about two hours away), bringing furniture or essentials from home can save you so much money in the long run, and once the lease is up and you move back home, that stuff can go right back in your room anyway. It saves you from having to buy something new and from the hassle of selling or storing it later.

At the end of the day..

Moving off-campus is definitely a big step, but it doesn’t have to be overwhelming OR ridiculously expensive. Whether you’re deep into apartment tours or just starting to think about what you’ll bring with you, take things one step at a time! Planning ahead, budgeting, and making the most of what you already own can make all of the difference.