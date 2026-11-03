Most Iconic Moments Of The 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 26th official Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show took place in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, and it was iconic, to say the least. Victoria’s Secret revealed a new angel, we saw a revival of iconic models from the 2000s, and this show featured more mothers and women over 40 than any show in the brand’s history. As a lifelong fan, here is my personal review of the most iconic looks, moments, and models.

Most iconic angels

Let’s be real: if it weren’t for the iconic 2000s angels such as Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show wouldn’t have the glory that it carries today. These ladies celebrated a collective 41 years on the runway as the show’s longest-running models. Other iconic angels like Rosie Huntington and Candice Swanepoel also made their way to the runway this year, proving to viewers that there is no age limit to being beautiful and fun!

Captivating Performers

This year’s show featured all-female singers with performances by Megan Moroney, Tate McRae, and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as the halftime Pink performance by the girl group KATSEYE. While each performer’s outfits were iconic and reflected the artist’s personal brand, there was one performer who, in my opinion, took home the gold this year. Tate McRae stunned viewers in her all-red winged lingerie look. Combined with her choreography and full glam, it was impossible to look away during her performance.

Victoria’s Secret’s New ANgel

This year Victoria’s Secret launched a YouTube docuseries called Angels Among Us that documented the search for a new inexperienced fresh face to be crowned Victoria’s Secret’s “New Angel” and walk in the 2026 show. The show featured a bunch of beautiful and talented women and caught significant traction with fans of the show. While the top three contestants were all wonderful options, winner Solange Oman absolutely crushed all expectations. Stunning in an off-white and black lacy look and giant golden wings, Oman’s look was easily one of my favorites of the entire show. Additionally, Oman made history being the first Cameroonian model to walk for Victoria’s Secret at only 21 years old.

Mother. like actual mothers

This show features 15 mothers, a record-breaking number for the brand. The moms that walked in this year’s show are receiving overwhelming support online, and many women are feeling inspired by these women who, by walking, are challenging the postpartum myth that mothers can’t be sensual. Barbra Palvin specifically shocked fans, taking the runway only 6 weeks after delivering her firstborn. These women are doing more than just modeling; they are showing women everywhere that life doesn’t stop during motherhood.

the fantasy bra

This year’s fantasy bra was a beautiful and blingy bra made up of real gold worn by media personality Kylie Jenner. This reveal absolutely shocked fans after a suspenseful tease of her shadowed silhouette began her segment. Jenner in the fantasy bra has been pinned on Victoria’s Secret’s Instagram and has seen massive support online. However, the history of the fantasy bra has stirred up some controversy. Historically, the fantasy bra is an honor presented to some of the most iconic repeat angels in the franchise. Kylie Jenner, unlike her sister Kendall Jenner, had never participated in the show before, making some fans frustrated, feeling as though the decision was disrespectful to other angels that had been with the show for many years.

Pink’s best look

The Victoria’s Secret special Pink segment showcased iconic influencers, Instagram models, and online personalities. These models showcased more body diversity, especially when featuring petite women, and represented trends targeted towards younger audiences. In my personal opinion, this segment’s closing model, Quenlin Blackwell, bodied the runway. At just 5-foot-3, she walked wearing a black and pink sequined look that left viewers captivated.

All in all, this year’s show exceeded all expectations and set a new bar for what Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is and who they represent. This has been my favorite show since the post-COVID-19 return from hiatus, and I’m excited to see what the future of this show holds.