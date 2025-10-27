Missing Eurosummer? Just Play Midnight Sun By Zara Larsson.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As fall officially settles in (with the occasional 70-degree tease reminding us summer isn’t completely gone), I can’t help but miss the golden glow of long days, late nights, and the kind of warmth that only comes with summer. The crisp air and changing leaves are beautiful, sure—but part of me still wants to live in that endless-summer mindset. And if you’re like me, Zara Larsson’s new album Midnight Sun is exactly what you need to hold onto that feeling just a little longer.

Larsson captures it best when she sings, “Show my tan lines, low rise, rooftop down / It’s golden out all the time.” If that doesn’t make you want to book a spontaneous trip to the coast—or at least scroll through your camera roll of summer memories—I don’t know what will.

The Swedish pop powerhouse delivers an album that feels like sunlight bottled into sound. It’s flirty, energetic, and full of confidence—an effortless blend of catchy beats and vibrant vocals that remind us why Larsson continues to be one of pop’s most consistent forces.

While every track on Midnight Sun radiates energy, my personal favorite is “Girl’s Girl.” It’s a glittery, unapologetic anthem that celebrates confidence, connection, and feminine energy in the most Zara way possible.

I have created various (horrendous) choreographies to this song. Safe to say they are never seeing the light of day.

Anyway, there’s something so refreshing about a song that leans into being both empowering and fun—no overthinking, just pure pop perfection. It’s the kind of track that makes you want to grab your friends, get ready together, and dance like you’re the main character in a 2000s coming-of-age movie.

That’s the thing about Midnight Sun—it’s not just nostalgic, it’s timelessly fun. And in a time where everything feels fast-paced and chaotic, it’s nice to escape into a sound that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Speaking of that 2000s revival, one artist who has stolen all of my attention lately is Eli (@journalofadoll on Instagram). She’s a rising pop artist who blends dreamy vocals, glossy production, and that same throwback sparkle that made early 2000s pop so addictive. There’s something magnetic about her music—it feels familiar, like something you would’ve played on your pink iPod Nano back in the day, but it’s modern enough to feel fresh and forward-thinking. Her whole album, releasing on Oct. 31, Stage Girl, is very 2000s American Idol core, and I’m absolutely obsessed, to say the least.

Eli’s aesthetic and sound perfectly tap into that Y2K energy—think confidence, glitter, and emotional honesty all wrapped up in irresistible hooks. Whether you’re into nostalgic beats or just looking for a new artist to add to your playlist, any of Eli’s latest releases deserve a spot. She’s the kind of artist who feels like she’s on the cusp of something big—and I wouldn’t be surprised if she becomes one of the faces of this new-era pop revival.

I found her when I was scrolling on my TikTok For You Page, casually just becoming one of my favorite artists of all time.

Together, Larsson and Eli embody what makes this pop renaissance so special. It’s music that doesn’t apologize for being fun, feminine, and full of feeling. It’s about reclaiming the joy of the genre that raised so many of us—and bringing it into a new, more self-assured era.

So, as the temperatures drop and the playlists shift to fall vibes, don’t be afraid to hold onto the heat a little longer. Queue up Zara Larsson’s Midnight Sun turn up “Girl’s Girl,” and dive into Eli’s newest tracks. Whether you’re walking across campus, driving with the windows down, or dancing in your room pretending it’s still July, these artists are here to remind you: summer might be over, but the glow doesn’t have to fade.