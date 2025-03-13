Mikayla Nogueira Releases Skincare Line: Point Of View Beauty

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

If you’ve seen the girl who has done countless makeup and skincare reviews all over TikTok and is known for her strong Boston accent, you probably know who I’m talking about. Mikayla Nogueira, who started out working at Ulta Beauty, and is now a beauty influencer with over 16 million followers on TikTok. She has finally launched her own brand, POV Beauty.

On March 11, Nogueira posted a teaser for her new brand, POV, also known as Point of View Beauty, which is set to release on March 26, 2025. Nogueira said on TikTok that she has been keeping the brand a secret for two years, calling it her “wildest dream.” She described the brand as “not just another beauty brand” and said it will focus on less clutter and a simplified beauty routine. “Makeup doesn’t have to be complicated, confusing, or scary,” says Mikayla.

In an interview with Glossy magazine, Mikayla discussed why she wanted to create her own brand. “I had an incredible impact on social media. I had built such a strong, incredible community, and I had worked with all of the dream brands I aspired to work with. I had done partnerships with brands I never imagined,” she said.

She explained that a “lingering question” remained in the back of her mind of what comes next in her career, and what her legacy will truly be. She asked herself whether she wanted to be known solely as a social media influencer or for something bigger, with a deeper impact. Mikayla also shared the fear she felt while developing the brand and her determination to push past it.

Ani Hadjinian, a beauty executive at Bobbi Brown, praised Mikayla’s ability to connect with her audience. “She has helped people become better versions of themselves, whether that means taking a risk and learning new makeup techniques or trying on a dress they never thought would work for their body,” she said.

You’re probably curious about what this brand has to offer and what products will be available to consumers. Each product will be fragrance-free, suitable for sensitive skin, dermatologist-approved, vegan, cruelty-free, non-toxic, clean, and made in Korea with Korean-inspired ingredients. The products are designed to be layered and paired with your makeup for instant results, along with long-term skin benefits. These products will include:

Whip it: hydrating cream

A cream in a designed jar that comes with a spatula. Whip It has a whipped texture that is rich and absorbs into the skin, containing token, ceramides, and glycerin, leaving a pearlescent finish.

AMP IT: LIP TREATMENT

The Amp it Lip Treatment is an ampoule. It will feature a flexible, cushiony silicone tip. It is hydrating, contains a triple butter blend, and includes hyaluronic-filling spheres that plump your lips, smooth out fine lines, and provide a shiny, glossy finish. This product helps prepare the lips before applying lipstick or lip liner, leaving them feeling and looking smoothed and primed.

Drench it: a milky toner

The Drench It Milky Toner contains fermented rice water that intensely hydrates your skin and improves texture, with a little going a long way. In addition to the fermented rice water, it will also include beneficial skincare ingredients such as squalane, niacinamide, biopeptides, and glycerin.

Drip it: serum

Mikayla says the Drip It Serum is her personal favorite. It will contain ethanol, niacinamide, snow mushroom, apple fruit extract, and hyaluronic acid. The serum will help hydrate and nourish the face, with packaging that includes a pipette that fills all the way.

GLAZE IT: PRIMER

The Glaze It Primer is a modern take on the sticky primers we see. It is tacky, but not sticky, and allows you to layer it with other skincare products without peeling.

Mikayla’s launch of POV beauty and becoming a brand founder will be a new chapter in her career. The impact she has had on her audience and the community she has built continues to evolve. While it is unclear if the products will be sold strictly online or in retail stores, more information about pricing and where to buy the products will become available on March 26, 2025, the launch day for POV.