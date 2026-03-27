Meet Me At The Met

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you have ever walked around Central Park in New York City, you are bound to catch sight of a massive building right in the middle along the 5th Avenue side. What is it? One of New York’s most iconic landmarks, The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Home to Blair Waldorf’s lunch break and the Met Gala, it’s a must see on any trip to New York.

Opening its doors in 1860, the museum’s artwork spans over 5,000 years of culture from Egyptian, Asian, and European artwork to modern art and fashion. But here’s the best part about it: as a student from Connecticut, New York, or New Jersey, you can go to The Met for “pay as you wish” when you present the ticket seller your student ID. This means you just have to contribute $0.01 or more and can spend the whole day at the museum. Hop on a train and dive into one of the world’s best showcases of art.

Whether you like sculpture, fashion, painting, or ancient artifacts, you are bound to find something to enjoy. When you walk into the museum, you’ll be greeted by the famous steps, the focal point of the photos from the Met Gala, the Met’s yearly fundraiser that occurs on the first Monday of May every year, where the world’s most famous celebrities gather. But while the media coverage and flashy-ness of the gala might draw the public’s attention to the museum for a night, the art behind the doors is what brings in millions of visitors each year.

Wings of the Museum

Original photo by Grace DiTunno

The Greek and Roman Wing holds more than 17,000 works of art from the Neolithic period to the Holy Roman Empire under Emperor Constantine. Sculptures fill the impressive room, all following the Roman and Greek style.

The American Wing hosts art from the early 1600s to early 1800s. Art from the Romanticism era and large pieces depicting the Revolutionary War call this wing home.

The European Wing has artists such as El Greco, with his magnificent pieces standing tall. The wing has rooms upon rooms of art, so you might get a little lost. It’s an absolute must-see area for all visitors.

The Egyptian Wing has a recreated life-sized tomb, which holds an overwhelming presence in the room. Tiny pieces of gold jewelry and coins litter the sides. It is one of the largest displays of Ancient Egyptian art and artifacts in the world.

The Costume Institute is not always open, but when it is, the most magnificent and significant pieces are on display from famous designers who pushed the fashion world forward. It is a small area hidden in the basement of the museum, but it is worth the visit.

These wings are just a slice of The Met. You can spend a whole day in there and still not have seen everything. I have been multiple times and still have sections to go back and explore, so it is never a dull day at The Met!

My Tips for Viewing Art

Original photo by Grace DiTunno

With a museum so large and overwhelming, it can sometimes be challenging to try to take everything in. Knowing that you won’t be able to see everything is key — it just gives you an excuse to go back!

A lot of people skip over the descriptions of the piece and artist when viewing, but it’s just as important to read them when looking at the work. It can give you the history behind the piece and explain why the artist made the choices they did in the work. It will help you expand your art knowledge and inspire your creativity too!

Importance of Art

I have always had a fascination with art and fashion. My great-grandmother was a fashion designer, and my grandmother taught me to sew at a young age. They were both artists in their own ways and inspired me to look at the world as my canvas.

But art and fashion are so much more than what meets the eye. Every piece has a story behind it and a reason why it was made.

Some art is personal; it will tell the story of the artist’s life and the struggles they have endured or the highlights they have had. Some art is political; it depicts and describes the events of the past and present. Some art is abstract; it might not make sense at first until you look into it deeper. But all art has a unifying theme of bringing a story to life and sharing it with the world. It is important to honor and protect the practice in a world that is highly digitalized and automated. So, take a day and soak up the history and stories between the walls of The Met.