MARIS & Maude Latour Launch The Boston Energy Astronomically High With Their Out-Of-This-World Show

Walking the streets of Boston, I found myself standing outside a small venue tucked away from the bustle of the city. Located within the historic Theater District, Royale is a hidden gem that transports visitors to a different world as they step through the doorway. Fans were already lined up to enter, with some getting there as early as sunrise to secure the best spot in the crowd. There was an endless amount of glitter, jewels, and star-shaped face paint adorning the dedicated supporters, and many held signs or tiny pink pieces of paper. Whether these fans were dressed like they were going to a rave, sports game, or on an outer space adventure, they were ready to see MARIS and Maude Latour perform that night.

These two pop stars are skyrocketing their fan bases with their high-energy, entertaining discographies. MARIS has a special connection with fans who saw her perform her album, Gravity, and other tunes at the Boston Calling Music Festival in 2024. Additionally, she has released other music and toured with various artists, helping MARIS cultivate a community. Currently, she is joining Maude Latour for “The Sugar Water Tour.” After Latour released her debut album, Sugar Water, in August 2024, fans became drawn to the lively songs and shimmering visuals of the creation, leading them to Boston for this concert. I was grateful to have seen MARIS and Maude Latour on March 18, 2025, at Royale in Boston, MA. It’s clear that both artists are quickly rising to stardom, and attending their concert has shown me just how talented and creative they are at this point in their musical journeys.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

MARIS Kicks Off The Evening

As the lights dimmed and the background music turned into silence, the chatter of fans morphed into shouts of anticipation. The atmosphere of the venue was filled with suspense. Running onto the stage, MARIS arrived in the spotlight with fans cheering with exhilaration. Her first song, “Going Yet!,” had the crowd jumping up and down, causing an earthquake of motion and vitality. Wearing a spacesuit-like outfit, MARIS continued this celestial theme with a glittery silver star painted onto her face. Her pink hair flowed like a galaxy as she danced with her drummer, Julian “Tiger” Lewis, during her song “False Idol.” Purple and gold lights sparkled like stars throughout MARIS’ set as she continued to build the energy of the audience.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

With her new song, “GIVE ME A SIGN,” being officially released only four days prior to this show, the fans knew every lyric and didn’t miss a beat. As MARIS’ performance continued, she found more ways to interact with the crowd. From singing vulnerable tunes while sitting down on the stage to changing up her outfit, she kept the crowd engaged at every moment. MARIS even rocked out with an inflatable guitar and turned the crowd into a sea of waving hands. She stood at the barricade with the crowd for special moments, with her adoring fans beaming with joy as they made eye contact. All of the stars aligned to make her performance stunning and memorable.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

Her Connection To Fans

I had the chance to talk to some dedicated MARIS fans outside of Royale before doors had opened, and they told me about a fan project that they were planning for her song “Chameleon.” As the two fans passed out pink papers to fans in line, they described the song as “the sad song where MARIS sits down” to help everyone remember when this project would take place. As I stood on the balcony during MARIS’ set and she began to sing “Chameleon,” I saw that fans started placing the pink papers over their phone flashlights. The crowd lit up like a pink galaxy full of glistening stars, with the light from the flashlights reflecting off the shimmery clothing of every person. MARIS had tears in her eyes as she looked out into the community, seeing how much her music affected her fans. Although it was emotional for fans when she departed the stage later, it almost seemed more emotional for everyone taking part in the project.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

Even after her set ended, fans didn’t immediately settle down from their astronomical, heightened energy. At the merchandise booth, MARIS met members of the audience and took photos with everyone while chatting with them more about how much her music meant to them. Some fans held signs during the photos (like the iconic “I saw MARIS live in 2025 before it was cool”), while others posed as if they were going to a school dance or prom together. After taking photos with MARIS and buying their favorite pieces of merchandise, the crowd began moving back towards their spots on the floor or balcony to prepare for the rest of the night.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

Maude Latour Is As Sweet As Sugar Water

The crowd erupted with shrieks of enthusiasm as the lights shut off, and it was officially time for the headliner to begin. Drummer Chloe Arnow and guitarist Lilly Graves proceeded to their instruments, still covered in the darkness of the venue. Striding onto the stage wearing a sparkling jersey with hair tinsel in her blonde hair, Maude Latour kicked off her performance with “Officially Mine” from Sugar Water. This pop star was full of electric energy, singing along with the crowd and kicking into the air. Latour’s vivid blue eyeliner matched the blue light, turning the atmosphere into a sugar water-themed rave party. During “Too Slow,” she turned the show into a cheerleading routine with metallic poms and chants with the fans.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

Every song brought about a new energy and meaning to the fans. Some tunes featured props, like a water blaster during “Sugar Water” and a bouquet of roses for “Infinite Roses” (which she threw into the crowd). She changed outfits multiple times, too, keeping her fans on their feet all night long with anticipation to see what color combinations she was wearing. From an ocean blue two-piece metallic set to heavenly netting and sunglasses, every new look was ethereal. Maude Latour even stepped into the crowd and sang “Save Me” while being surrounded by her astonished fans.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

A Lasting Impact On Everyone

The setlist was full of everything, from ballads to dance songs. My main impression is that Maude Latour’s music is influenced by the perfect mix of Lorde, Charli XCX, and Lana Del Rey. Latour’s vocals were angelic and echoed throughout the majestic venue, especially during tracks such as “7 (interlude)” and “Bloom.” She continued to twirl around as the crowd hopped to dynamic tunes like “Cosmic Superstar Girl” and “Furniture.” As the night came to an end, it was clear that the fans didn’t want the stellar show to stop. After Maude Latour departed from the stage, fans immediately began to chant her name and clap at an increasing speed to manifest her return to the stage.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

However, Latour did the unexpected: she appeared at a spot on the balcony. Wearing a disco ball-like bodysuit with a gold spotlight shining on her, she caused an array of light to be reflected across the audience as she sang “001.” Maude Latour’s marvelous appearance and vocals on the balcony stunned the crowd, and once she returned to the stage, she continued to thrill everyone in the room. To conclude the show, Latour sang her hit song “Cursed Romantics,” which led to the crowd bouncing around and feeling the energy in every inch of their bodies.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

If you’re looking to discover new pop stars to listen to and support, then add MARIS and Maude Latour to your list. Both artists were able to transform a single room into a celestial realm of emotion and spirit. They interacted with fans all night long, and continue to do so throughout their tour. I was so lucky to get to be transported into their astronomically kind and welcoming community during this concert. Make sure to check out both artists’ discographies or check them out on tour, and I’m sure that you’ll find a song to match any of your moods!