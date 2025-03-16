This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

College basketball takes over screens, conversations, and betting pools nationwide in March. March Madness is the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament. Sixty-eight teams for both men and women across the United States compete in a single-elimination bracket for the national championship. The teams that win their conference tournaments receive automatic bids, including 31 automatic qualifiers. The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Committees use a combination of metrics and evaluation tools to choose the 37 at-large bid teams.

While the men’s NCAA tournament typically gets the most attention, the 2024 women’s tournament exceeded the men’s, with its championship game becoming the most-watched collegiate basketball game in history. Interest in the women’s tournament is stronger than ever. This upcoming NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament may be the best yet!

Original photo by Mairead Gillespie

Leveling the court

The rise of women’s college basketball results from the incredible talent on the court. Many popular players in recent years have changed how women’s basketball is played and perceived. These women are so exciting to watch with their intensity, skill shooting range, trash talk, incredible passing ability, and unmatched passion for the game. The WBB games are more competitive than ever, and people can’t get enough.

There has been a cultural trend of holding men’s basketball on a pedestal while the women sit on a platform below. But during March Madness 2024, Women’s college basketball finally started taking the attention it deserved. In the NCAA women’s basketball games, some players are getting social media attention like never before. Their social media followings have grown significantly. Many have appeared on famous podcasts, interviews, and countless commercials. They are receiving deals and partnerships with brands known to partner with famous male athletes. Women’s basketball games have started to air regularly on ESPN networks, which is already a big change from previous seasons. While they are still fighting for more screen time, the games on ESPN are moving us in the right direction. Despite this, the financial investments and media focus on the women’s games are still far behind the men’s. The women’s tournament still fights for the same media attention, sponsorships, and financial support the men’s tournament effortlessly receives.

The future of women’s basketball is in amazing hands, with a new generation of athleticism, passion, and inspiration to come. The success of women’s college basketball proves that there is demand for high-quality competition, and it’s time for the world of sports to step up and give these athletes the recognition and resources they deserve. As you sit to watch the upcoming tournaments, remember that every game is an opportunity to support equality in sports and help level the playing field for women athletes. These women have become people many people look up to and have made history with their presence on and off the court. They have made incredible strides for women’s basketball and all women’s sports all around the country.

JOIN THE MADNESS

Pick a team:

Choose a team randomly or cheer for an underdog if your school or favorite team isn’t in the tournament. If they are, you don’t need to pick—it’s a done deal.

STAY UPDATED ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Follow March Madness action, game highlights, round updates, fan reactions, and scores on X (Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

MAKE SURE YOU’RE WATCHING:

The Sweet 16, Elite Eight, and Final Four are important games. These rounds set the stage for the championship game, where surprises often occur and are so exciting, but nothing compares to the final moments.

FILL OUT A BRACKET:

March Madness is more than a competition for the players; it’s a chance for millions of fans to fill out brackets and predict tournament winners for bragging rights to family and friends. You can join free or paid pools. Even non-sports fans can enjoy March Madness. The NCAA’s Official Bracket Challenge connects diverse fans, including celebrities and analysts. Each bracket earns points, and ESPN updates the “Leaderboard” to show how you rank vs others and within groups of your own if you create one! Even guessing can be enjoyable, as the least experienced person might win!

To create your bracket, visit the NCAA website, use the ESPN Tournament Challenge app, or choose any bracket-making platform digitally or on paper. You can even create your own. Anything can happen!

When and Where

The tournament starts March 19th and runs through April 6th, with teams battling it out in six rounds:

First Four: March 19-20

TBD; the top 16 seeds host

First round: March 21-22

TBD; the top 16 seeds host

Second round: March 23-24

TBD; the top 16 seeds host

Birmingham Regional: March 28-31

Legacy Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)

Spokane Regional: March 28-31

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena (Spokane, Washington)

Final Four: April 4th, April 6th

Amalie Arena (Tampa, Florida)

Original photo by Mairead Gillespie

Thank you to all the past and present women’s college basketball players who have paved the way for future generations of athletes. Thank you also to the fans, the supporters, and everyone who recognizes and respects the incredible talent of these women. Let’s continue to push for greater visibility and appreciation for female athletes across all sports.

Let the madness of the 2025 Women’s NCAA Tournament begin! Stay tuned. The future of women’s sports is bright!