Manifesting Ariana Grande’s Upcoming ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Setlist

It’s no longer just a fan theory: Ariana Grande is officially going on tour after six years away from the stage. Although fans have seen her recently in Wicked, Saturday Night Live, and other performances, she hasn’t headlined a major tour since her 2019 Sweetener World Tour. Now that her 2026 Eternal Sunshine Tour has been announced, excitement is building among longtime fans and new listeners alike. While the initial ticket sales caused frustration due to resellers, efforts to redistribute canceled tickets helped more fans secure seats, making anticipation for the tour even stronger.

Fans are also starting to speculate about what the setlist might look like, especially based on Grande’s past tours. Her recent tour history gives a pretty clear pattern: the Sweetener World Tour featured about 26 songs, the Dangerous Woman Tour averaged around 22, and the Honeymoon Tour was closer to 17. If that trend continues, many fans expect the upcoming tour to land somewhere in the low-to-mid 20s, which is long enough to include new eternal sunshine tracks while still making room for major hits and niche fan favorites.

There’s also extra anticipation for songs from her Positions era, since that album wasn’t toured due to the pandemic. This could be the first time many of those tracks are performed live for fans.

So here’s my realistic dream setlist, inspired in part by Grande herself, who recently asked fans which songs they’d most want to hear on tour. It’s the perfect mix of must-play hits, emotional fan favorites, brand-new eternal sunshine tracks, and a few Positions songs that never got their live moment.

1. “SATURN RETURNS INTERLUDE”

Grande’s Sweetener World Tour opened with the short snippet “raindrops (an angel cried),” which is very similar in length and purpose to the “Saturn Returns Interlude.” Because this interlude transitions directly into “eternal sunshine,” the album’s title track, it would make a natural and symbolic opening. Its message of growth, transformation, and reflection aligns perfectly with the themes of the album, and paired with strong visuals, it could set a powerful, emotional tone for the entire show.

2. “ETERNAL SUNSHINE”

Leading with the song that inspired the album title feels like the most fitting way to begin the setlist. The track gently eases the audience into the mood of the night; it’s atmospheric and emotional without being too slow or too high-energy, making it an ideal first full performance after the interlude.

3. “BYE”

After the reflective opening, “bye” would shift the energy upward. Its upbeat tempo and catchy chorus would help bring the crowd into a more excited mood early in the show.

4. “Supernatural”

Following “bye,” “supernatural” would keep the momentum going. The song’s dreamy yet danceable production makes it perfect for lively staging, allowing fans to fully settle into the concert’s energy.

5. “Past Life”

This track would slightly lower the intensity while still maintaining a rhythmic, engaging vibe. It serves as a smooth transition point, keeping the audience connected while naturally leading into a potential shift toward the Positions era section of the setlist.

6. “34+35”

Since Ariana Grande never toured Positions due to the pandemic, she’ll likely dedicate a noticeable portion of the setlist to the underrated album. “34+35,” one of the album’s lead singles, would be a natural inclusion, not only because of its popularity, but because fans have never had the chance to experience it live on a major tour.

7. “Safety Net” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

Often considered an “underground” fan favorite, “safety net” has received overwhelming praise from listeners. Its emotional production and vocal layering have made it widely adored to the point where many fans feel it would almost be a crime to leave it off the setlist.

8. “My Hair”

Grande has always loved showcasing her vocal range, and “my hair” provides the perfect opportunity to highlight her signature whistle notes. Its dreamy, ethereal sound would create a mesmerizing live moment in a large arena setting.

9. “Love Language”

The pairing of this song with “obvious” has long been a fan dream. The outro of “love language” closely resembles the melodic style of “obvious,” creating the perfect opportunity for a seamless live transition or creative production mashup.

10. “Obvious”

This song would continue the romantic, upbeat tone while keeping the energy light and cohesive. Together, the two tracks would form one of the most satisfying transitions in the show.

11. “Pov”

Another major single from Positions, “pov” stands out as one of Grande’s most vulnerable songs. Its emotional lyrics and massive popularity across streaming platforms make it a near-essential addition to the setlist. It would also allow the mood of the show to slow down for a moment, creating a reflective pause before transitioning back into more upbeat songs.

12. “Imperfect for you”

There’s also strong potential for a mashup between “pov” and “imperfect for you,” since both songs have themes of fragile, deeply personal love. Blending the two could create one of the most intimate and emotional moments of the night.

13. “Honeymoon Avenue”

Arguably one of Grande’s most beloved songs, “Honeymoon Avenue” remains a standout from her debut album, Yours Truly. Because she has already toured her earlier albums extensively, fewer older tracks are expected to appear, but this fan favorite is often viewed as the most likely throwback to make the setlist, and audiences would undoubtedly welcome its return.

@arianagrande happy ten year anniversary to a project that changed my life. thank you from the bottom of my heart for listening and for growing with me every step of the way. love you always. :) Yours Truly Deluxe, Honeymoon Avenue and Daydreamin Live performances are out now ♡ 10 year anniversary celebration program goes as follows! friday: digital deluxe release, honeymoon avenue, daydreamin live performances saturday: Q&A part 1, merch capsule sunday: baby i live performance monday: Q&A part 2, vinyl preorder tuesday: tattooed heart live performance, right there live performance wednesday: the way live performance, some behind the scenes stuff we found i hope you enjoy! yours truly, ariana ♬ original sound – arianagrande

14. “Intro (End of the World)”

Transitioning back into the eternal sunshine era, “intro (end of the world)” would serve as a perfect reset point in the show. Its reflective tone would pull the audience back into the album’s emotional core and re-center the concert around its themes of healing and self-reflection.

15. “True Story”

One of the most thematically powerful tracks on the album, “true story” directly addresses the public scrutiny and media narratives surrounding Grande. Because it explores the idea of being villainized through rumors and headlines, it would work perfectly as a dramatic mid-show moment that builds tension before the next song.

16. “The Boy Is Mine”

Since these two tracks appear back-to-back on the album, they would transition seamlessly in both sound and storytelling. Performing “the boy is mine” immediately after “true story” would feel symbolic, almost like Grande reclaiming the “villain” narrative and turning it into a confident, empowering moment onstage.

17. “Dandelion”

As the show shifts into a more upbeat, nostalgic stretch, “dandelion” would be a perfect bridge. Featured on the extended edition of eternal sunshine, it has been especially beloved by fans and echoes the bright pop style of her earlier eras, making it an ideal transition into the throwback portion of the setlist.

18. “Into You”

One of Grande’s biggest singles, “Into You” remains a defining track from the Dangerous Woman era. She’s performed it recently, and given its enduring popularity and massive crowd response, it’s one of the most likely throwbacks to appear on tour.

19. “God Is a Woman”

A fan and artist favorite, this Sweetener single achieved major commercial success and remains one of her most powerful live moments. Its dramatic production and strong vocals would instantly bring fans back to the peak of her 2019 tour era.

20. “Bloodline”

Recently experiencing a resurgence through online trends, “bloodline” would be a smart inclusion from thank u, next. Its renewed popularity means even newer fans are familiar with it, making it a strong crowd-engagement choice.

@arianagrande very silly of you all to assume that just because i have my hands full with many things that i plan to abandon singing & music … !!! it is and has always been my lifeline. there will need to be room made for all of it. 🧚🏼‍♂️ it may not look exactly like it did before but i much prefer how it looks in my head. i am having fun. i feel grateful and excited and inspired. :) finding a balance, between many projects and endeavors i love, and doing it my own way… so i’m working on a plan to sing for you all next year. even if it’s just for a little. i love you. ♬ original sound – arianagrande

21. “Everytime”

Often ranked among fans’ top songs from Sweetener, “everytime” is considered a hidden gem. Its vulnerability, polished production, and emotional tone perfectly capture a defining moment in her artistic evolution.

22. “Touch It”

While not one of Grande’s personal favorites, fans have long begged her to perform “Touch It” because of its demanding vocal performance. Including it would feel like a direct nod to longtime listeners who have loved the song for years.

23. “Break Free”

An iconic single from My Everything, “Break Free” remains one of her most universally recognized songs. Its high energy and carefree feel make it a perfect arena moment for dancing, jumping, and full crowd participation.

24. “Thank U, Next”

Closing this throwback run with “thank u, next” would feel both nostalgic and symbolic. Its theme of growth and moving forward naturally reconnects the show to the emotional journey at the heart of eternal sunshine.

@arianagrande ☼ ⋆｡˚ behind the scenes part one of brighter days ahead, out now 𖦹 ˚⋆ฺ ♡ ♬ original sound – arianagrande

25. “Ordinary Things” (Feat. Nonna)

Because Grande’s beloved grandmother, Nonna, is featured on this track, it would be no surprise to see it included in the setlist. The song carries deep personal meaning and reflects the themes of growth, reflection, and family that run throughout the album. Its gentle tone would also create a natural, emotional transition into the final stretch of the show.

26. “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”

One of Grande’s most vulnerable singles, “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” explores her complicated relationship with public perception and the mix of love and criticism she receives from the media and audiences. As one of the most beloved tracks from the album, its emotional weight combined with its polished, upbeat production makes it a strong choice for the encore.

27. “Yes, And?”

A perfect show-closer, “yes, and?” served as the lead single for eternal sunshine and marked Grande’s return after nearly four years away from releasing music. Its carefree energy and empowering message about confidence and letting go would leave the audience on an uplifting note, the ideal final moment for fans to carry with them after the concert ends.

Ultimately, no one knows exactly what the final setlist will look like until Ariana Grande steps onstage, and that’s part of the excitement. What is certain is that the Eternal Sunshine Tour marks a major return moment in her career, blending nostalgia, growth, and a brand-new era of storytelling. Whether fans are hoping for whistle notes, deep cuts, or pop anthems, this tour seems less like a comeback and more like a full-circle celebration of everything that has defined Grande’s journey so far.