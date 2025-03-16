Magic And Miracles: My Experience At HuskyTHON Night-Of 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

The most anticipated event within the HuskyTHON community has recently come and gone. On Saturday, March 8, the fantastic community of over 4,700 participants came together for an 18-hour dance marathon dedicated to the patients of Connecticut Children’s. This was my first time participating in HuskyTHON, and reflecting on my experience, I can confidently say it changed me for the better. I made great memories with my friends and learned a lot about myself in the process, all while supporting an incredible cause.

My favorite moments

Although the entire experience was incredible, some moments especially stuck out to me. For example, the Circle of Hope, held during the 11 p.m. hour, was one of the night’s most emotional moments. This was when our miracle bands were cut off, which is a yellow hospital band that we wore throughout the day. As they were removed, we were reminded to go forward with the hope that no child will ever have to spend the night at a hospital. There were strong emotions surrounding this moment: many tears were shed, but there was a firm sense of bonding, which I found beautiful.

Another one of my favorite moments was our final fundraising push. As we were encouraged one last time to push the limits of our fundraising, we began to sing “Hey Jude” by The Beatles as we held up our phone flashlights and swayed to the beat. I sang my heart out without a care in the world; I had never felt so carefree before, and it felt amazing to be surrounded by the company of my friends, fellow Her Campus UConn members, and our miracle child as we soaked up the final few hours of the event.

I can’t rave about HuskyTHON without mentioning the overall most memorable part: at midnight, when the dance marathon concluded, we found out that we had raised over $2.1 million for the kids! Hearing the erupting screams in the crowd as the final numbers were lifted on stage truly was a special moment that I will never forget.

lasting impacts

Days later, I am still thinking about the great memories I made at Night-Of. Although it may be too early to tell, I truly believe the experience entirely changed me as a person. I loved dancing and bonding with a passionate community. Everyone I’ve encountered has been so sweet, kind, and most importantly, empowering. It’s so refreshing to see these incredible people pioneer positive change. As I move forward, I reflect on my experience and smile knowing that we have created 2.1 million miracles.

During Night-Of, I also learned a lot about myself. I used to always be a wallflower, especially at large social events, but on this night, I came out of my shell. I danced harder and sang louder than I ever have without worrying about how I looked or sounded. I have never felt so free, and it felt amazing. I realized I am capable of doing amazing things, even if the journey isn’t easy.

Above all, it’s important to remind myself why I dance. I dance for the resilient kids and their families who support them along the way. I also dance for my Nonna, who passed away from cancer in 2023. Seeing the strongest woman in my life battle terminal illness encouraged me to fight so that nobody else will ever have to endure something like that.

final thoughts

As a result of HuskyTHON, I feel more empowered to make a strong difference in my community, one step at a time. This is only the beginning of my philanthropic journey, and I am excited to see how much I will grow in the future as I continue to engage and fight for others.

If you’re part of the UConn community and you’re looking for another way to get involved, this is the way to do it. Not only will you meet incredible people, but you’ll also dance for an incredible cause. It’s worth every dollar raised and all the blood, sweat, and tears!