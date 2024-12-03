Weston Estate’s ‘Superbloom Tour’: Concert Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

After opening for Keshi’s Hell & Back tour in 2023, Weston Estate has made a name for themselves playing in venues across North America during the second half of 2024. On Nov. 20, I had the pleasure of seeing Weston Estate in concert at the Royale in Boston! Their tour, Superbloom, is a teaser for their next album which will be titled with the same name. If there has been a boy band-shaped void in your heart since the disbandment of One Direction… here is your opportunity to explore a new 5-member group with an incredible discography.

Original photo by Cassidy Ward

MEET WESTON ESTATE

Self nicknamed, “ya aunty’s favorite boyband,” Weston Estate is a 5-member boy band from North Carolina. The members met in middle and high school and started making music together after connecting over their individual passion for it. Members Marco Gomez (vocalist), Tanmay Joshi (vocalist), Abhi Manhass (producer and bassist), Srikar Nanduri (guitarist), and Manas Panchavati (vocalist) make up Weston Estate, as they are officially known.

superbloom tour

Weston Estate’s music falls into an alternative or indie genre. Their discography as a whole is not one you would put on to increase your energy, per se, but there are a few notable gems that do fall into that category. I believe they have an emotional yet “feel-good” vibe to their music. Their performance was great; they played their instruments and sang live in concert, which sounded clear and authentic to Weston Estate’s style.

The average price of a ticket for the Boston show was $45. Compared to what I have paid for other concerts, I would call this fairly priced. The show was short, about an hour long, but this was expected, as they have a relatively small discography. There were a few segments where the band would interact with the crowd, each lasting less than two or three minutes between every couple of songs.

The concert took place at the Royale in Boston, which was appropriately sized given the number of fans in attendance. The event was standing-room only and was a tighter squeeze than I was anticipating. Being close to the stage, many fans were trying to get a closer spot and, therefore, a better view, something typical of most standing-room-only concert venues. The venue was clean, easy to find, and close to several parking lots.

SETLIST

One benefit of Weston Estate’s small discography is that I heard almost all of their songs. In addition to the crowd-favorites and new releases, Weston Estate played several unreleased songs to tease their upcoming album, Superbloom. These unreleased hits include “Go,” “Stop Me,” and “Thinking Out Loud.” Though they are not yet available on music-streaming services, it was both a pleasure and a privilege to hear them live.

After Souly Had opened for Weston Estate, the boys began their set with their two newest singles, “I Saw Something” and “Camouflage,” which happen to be two of my favorite songs of theirs. After playing their older releases, the boys brought the energy up towards the end of their set, performing two crowd-favorites, “So Good” and “Stoked.” This was a great way to leave the crowd excited for their new music and end the night on a high.

My top three Weston Estate songs right now are “I Saw Something,” “Drown,” and “Camouflage.”

concert-goer complaints

Nothing will take away from my experience of hearing a truly talented group of artists play their music, but there were a couple of notes I must make objectively as someone who appreciates transparency and organization.

1. merch

I enjoy cementing an experience with a memento. In saying that, I was disappointed by the scarcity of tour merchandise. I recognize that the Boston show was towards the end of their tour and their management may have underestimated how many fans would be in attendance, however, I was discouraged to hear there were only two merch options with very limited sizing available for this show. I would have loved to take home a hoodie or t-shirt to express my gratitude for attending a concert for a band I admire.

2. timing and scheduling

It was expressed to fans that doors to the venue were scheduled to open at 7 PM and that the band would start their set at 8 p.m. After what felt like forever in the Boston cold, fans were able to begin entering the venue around 7:45 p.m., and the band came out at 9:40 p.m. This was definitely the most frustrating part of my concert experience besides Weston Estate’s set being only an hour long. The majority of the time I was in the venue was dedicated to standing in a tight crowd, waiting for the band and the opening artist to start playing their music.

Again, I recognize these aspects of their tour were likely out of their hands, but I wish these issues had been resolved differently and addressed to fans who waited so long to see the band. From my knowledge, the band did not have these troubles on other nights of their tour. Despite these complaints, I had a great time before the show, roaming around Boston with some friends and, during the show, getting to hear some of my current favorite songs live.

Original photo by Cassidy Ward

Overall, I had a great time seeing Weston Estate in concert, and I feel lucky to have seen them perform live! The venue was a pleasant surprise (in terms of location and access), and the band did not disappoint with their live vocals and instrumentals. If you ever get the opportunity to see Weston Estate in concert, I would highly recommend their live shows. Even if you are unfamiliar with their music, I believe you will leave the venue while adding their music to your playlists. I look forward to hearing new music from Weston Estate in the near future and seeing the boys perform in concert again!