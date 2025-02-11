Love Is In The Ears: The Soundtrack To Your Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

As the divisive holiday of sweet candies and pink hearts arrives upon us, all of us, no matter our circumstances, are destined to face the act of love. For the ones who find themselves in situationships, recent breakups, or icked out by the idea of a relationship, this may be a fact that is likely unappreciated.

For me, though, the season of unrequited love, silly campus crushes, and delusional interpretations always seems to put me in a romantic mood, especially when I pair it with the right soundtrack. Whether you like oldies, alternative rock, jazz, indie, country, or even folksy country, I bet I have a love song for you this Valentine’s season. There are endless love songs to truly explain the matters of the heart, but here are some of my favorite songs for my readers who are currently kicking their feet head over heels in love!

“Better Distractions” by Faye Webster

Tender and eloquently soft, Faye Webster sings of how love can be all-consuming in “Better Distractions”. It’s a cozy, funky alternative song that has beautiful instrumentation that can only leave you with a dreamy glow in your eyes for this season of love.

“Somethin’ Stupid” by Frank Sinatra and Nancy Sinatra

Who would I be to make a Valentine’s Day playlist and not include at least one song from the poet of love songs himself? “Somethin’ Stupid” is reminiscent of all the complexities of love at first sight. All of the silly things we say when in love are encapsulated in this beautiful classic. This duet is lighthearted, and overall perfect tune to listen to with the person you love this Valentine’s Day.

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” by Frankie Valli

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” is arguably the best love song of all time. If you haven’t watched “10 Things I Hate About You,” stop reading this article right now and go give it a watch. It’s a timeless song that is a hit in any setting but truly crafted for a person in the deepest of love, no matter your age or your taste.

“From the Start” by Laufey

“From The Start” contains all the interdisciplinary feelings of love: that pit in your stomach when your eyes meet, the initial excitement, and the anxiety dueling in the cross of emotions. Laufey sings about being hopelessly devoted during the trials and tribulations of love. Every time this song plays, I find myself dancing in my room smiling with the glee of unrequited love.

“Everybody Here Wants you” by Jeff Buckley

When it comes to aesthetically romantic lyrics, Jeff Buckley definitely knows a thing or two. His lyrics are rich with vulnerability and passionate longing that intertwine to create this beautiful ballad. “Everybody Here Wants You” is a ’90s song full of soul as a hopeful romance blooms in admiration and awe.

“Woman” by John Lennon

Powerful and endearing, John Lennon’s song “Woman” is a mix of blues and rock n’ roll that encapsulates the euphoric pleasure of loving a woman. With a sweet melody, Lennon sings a song of love with the most infectious of tunes. The emotion in Lennon’s voice speaks love into existence and truly encapsulates such raw beauty.

“Wondering Why” The Clay Strays

The love of a wealthy silver spoon girl with a small-town farm boy story all unfolds through “Wondering Why.” If you tend to be an avid country music hater, just stay with me for a minute. This smooth southern country song is unparalleled to the normal genre of country. It’s a mellow, sweetly tranquil ballad with the perfect pinch of country twang to get you in a romantic mood.

“Sea of Love” by Cat Power

The raw, intimate lyrics of “Sea of Love” are hauntingly beautiful and romantic. Cat Power’s delivery is emotionally venerable and almost sounds fragile at some points. It’s a simple and imperfect song if you love indie/alternative music. If you have a wedding playlist (as I do), it’s definitely a must-add.

“Glue Song” by beabadoobee

For all of my lover girls out there who have been lucky enough to find someone who truly just makes your heart melt. “Glue Song” has the most gentle interpretation of love there is. As beabadoobee sings “Glue Song,” it’s almost like she’s singing a lullaby in an endearing, innocently lovesick way. It’s a song that’s a timid, yet playful confession of love that’s a modern must for a lover girls’ playlist.

From classic anthems to heartfelt ballads, these are my go-to love songs that express true affection with no bounds. Whether you are familiar with these songs or not, I hope this playlist sets the tone to settle in with your special someone and let these melodies sweep you off your feet this Valentine’s Day!