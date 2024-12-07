Looking for the Stars: Where I’m Finding Hope After the 2024 Election

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

I can’t lie. Things are looking pretty bleak. Trump has won the presidency, Republicans have control of the Supreme Court (and this control will likely strengthen in the next four years), Republicans have a larger majority in the Senate than anticipated (and it already wasn’t expected to be good), and Republicans are well on their way to control the House as well. As an obsessive poll checker, I always knew these results were possible, even likely. However, facing the reality of the situation is a more horrifying beast altogether. While there are so many reasons to be scared for the likely dark few years ahead, they are coming regardless. Therefore, in the words of Kamala Harris, “Let us fill the sky with the light of a brilliant billion stars.” So, I wanted to share where, as a political science major horrified by all the implications of a Trump second term with a unified government, I am finding small bits of light or, rather, my stars, in hopes that maybe you will find some hope too.

1. Some hopeful Results

With the bad results, there were some absolutely amazing results on Tuesday night that we cannot overlook! For example, Sarah McBride won her race for the House in Delaware, making her the first openly trans member of Congress. Also, Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland won their races for Senate, making it the first time two Black women have been in the Senate simultaneously, and this is also the first time a Black person has represented either state! Similarly, Julie Johnson of Texas is the first openly LGBTQ+ representative from Texas and the South. Also, after Ron DeSantis ousted her, Monique Worrell of Florida won her state attorney job back. And though my dreams of blue North Carolina were deferred, Josh Stein was able to hand self-proclaimed “black Nazi” Mark Robinson a defeat handily. Finally, seven states, including four traditionally conservative states, voted to protect abortion!

2. The Polls Worked

Despite what many might think, polling was largely accurate in this election. At least it was much more accurate than the historically lousy polling of other elections in the Trump era. Most polls predicted the close results in the swing states with pretty good accuracy, and the margin of error always meant it was possible Trump would sweep all seven swing states. While this likely is little consolation for most at first glance, it’s actually super important. This is not only because my hopefully future career relies on polls having some credibility but also because in a representative government, polling is crucial for a more responsive and effective system that addresses people’s wants and needs. So, though ultimately, I wish the polls were so extremely wrong that Harris won my home state of Tennessee, seeing pollsters finally figure out how to poll the modern electorate is heartening.

3. Our Country is Resilient

While it’s easy to jump to the absolute worst, our country has been through many dark moments and has always seen the other side. I mean, the whole country broke apart not even 100 years into its existence, and 2% of the population died in a war against other Americans. Moreover, the 1960s were a time of terrifying unrest, and, facing the assassinations of three prominent figures of hope (John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., and Bobby Kennedy), the Vietnam War, and economic upheaval probably felt insurmountable at the time. However, we got through it better and stronger and will get through this, too.

This election, win or lose, was never going to be the end of the fight. Even if election day were a beautiful day of hope and rejoicing, the fight would not have been over. Analogously, I’m sure many are still grieving, but this loss is not the end of the fight; it’s just another obstacle.

4. We Will Come Back Stronger

While this loss is devastating and shocking, it teaches much about where to go. While the results are incomplete, and exit polls are not finalized, crucial lessons can already be taken from the results we do have. For example, the widespread failure of Democrats, who used to be the party of the working man, to get the working-class vote is causing a massive and vital reckoning within the party. Additionally, the loss of the Latino vote has been a looming fear in the Democratic mind for the last few elections, and this election has only confirmed those fears. Essentially, failures of the past few years have solidified in massive ways in this election, which is obviously concerning given the result that materialized, but it also gives the Democrats clarity in the future, which I believe will strengthen the party in the long run. Personally, I can already see the forthcoming blue tsunami hitting in 2026, and with so many exciting officials up and coming in the party, including Gretchen Whitmer, Pete Buttigieg, and Wes Moore, the future will be an exciting time to be a Democrat.

5. We Never have to deal with him again

I know so many of us thought that in 2016, there was no way that Trump would be around when we could vote. Though sadly, our pre-teen selves were proven wrong this time, our young adult selves can at least take solace in the fact that he will never be on the top of our ballots again!

So, personally, those are the stars that I will be looking to for hope, and now I recommend that you find yours. While we have time to wallow and feel all the horrible things, a second Trump term is coming one way or another. The only thing that we can control now is how we react. So, remember this pain and channel it into action in 2026 for the midterms or even earlier. You have a voice outside of one day every four years, and I implore you to use it. As Kamala Harris said in her eloquent concession speech (which I strongly recommend you watch), “Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn’t mean we won’t win.” We all have the power to change things if we keep fighting.