Looking For An American Tourist? Robert Irwin, Look No Further

For some, the beginning of fall means many things: sweaters, falling leaves, crisp air and pumpkin-flavored treats as far as the eye can see. For others, however, fall is known as “cuffing season“: the time where single people look to join a romantic relationship to get themselves through the colder months. While the idea of temporary companionship entices many, I’ve always rejected the idea. I’ve been described as staunchly independent, and although this might initially seem off-putting, it’s really just because I value my me-time. I need time to myself to relax and recharge, but this doesn’t mean I hate being social! I love hanging out and going out, but the best way to end my day is alone. That is, until I tuned into season 34 of Dancing With The Stars, and a particular contestant piqued my interest.

If you’re not watching Dancing With The Stars this season (which you absolutely should be doing), then you might not know that Robert Irwin is competing. The 21-year-old Australian is paired with pro dancer Witney Carson, and so far, the pair is absolutely killing it. Irwin, the son of the late zookeeper and conservationist Steve Irwin, is carrying on his family’s legacy by working at the Australia Zoo and keeping his father’s love of crocodiles alive. He’s also carrying on the family tradition of competing on Dancing With The Stars, as his older sister Bindi was season 21’s champion in 2015.

Irwin’s been in the pop culture zeitgeist for a while now, but his ad with Bonds, an Australian underwear brand, definitely amplified the conversations around him. Seeing the ad for the first time is how I imagine it felt for a woman to show her ankle during the Victorian era: scandalous and extremely intriguing. If he wanted to do his country proud, I absolutely think he did. Irwin also mentioned that after his ad went live, more American tourists were coming to the Australia Zoo, which I think is great in the name of learning about conservation. Whatever gets you to be more ecologically conscious, I support you!

In a September 2025 interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Irwin touched upon the fact that his parents met in Australia, with his mother being an American tourist in his father’s native Australia, and the same thing happened with his sister and now his brother-in-law, Chandler Powell. “I’m still waiting for it, that American tourist is not quite lined up,” he said to Gillian Telling for PEOPLE. He joked, saying, “When is that going to happen for me?!” He wants a relationship like his parent’s, and even though he’s currently competing on DWTS at the moment, he appears to be thinking about his life down the road. Enter yours truly.

Did I Just make Myself the Next Bachelorette?

Full disclaimer: I’ve literally never done anything like this before. I don’t usually put myself out there like this, but you only live once, I fear! No point in not trying, if you ask me.

Some very basic things about me: I’m from New England (which is quite American, and where I’m from is very Gilmore Girls-coded), and I come from a decent sized Italian-American family. We’re a little (very) loud, but we mean well.

I’m a November Scorpio, my favorite season is autumn (even though one of my ideal days is a day spent at the beach) and I actually have a snake tattoo and wear my great-grandmother’s snake ring! While I might scream if I ever see a snake cross my path, I think there’s a fascinating beauty to them. While I might be far from being the next Jane Goodall, I do care about the preservation and conservation of our planet as a whole.

All this to say, I also have some hobbies or pastimes I love to partake in. In my free time, you can catch me either reading a book (preferably a romcom, like something written by Emily Henry), listening to music (my top song of 2024 was “Linger” by The Cranberries—I listened to it 107 times last year!) or watching whichever Formula 1 race is happening that weekend. I’m a diehard McLaren and Ferrari fan, and let’s just say this has been a very stressful season to watch play out. In addition to what I like to do in my alone time, I love spending time with my friends. I love a hang out, and I’ve been told I can be quite the yapper when I’m with the right people. I would also like to think I’m funny, but I’m aware my dry sense of humor isn’t for everyone, so cheers to you if you laugh at one of my quips.

Need a second opinion? Check my references

It’s one thing to read and trust what I have to say about myself, because literally anyone can lie on the Internet, so instead I brought in the calvary for backup. Yes, that’s right, I reached out to my friends and family and got their opinions on what they had to say about me as a person. This was a little intimidating to do, as I understand it’s a very strange and random thing to ask of them, but it’s always hard to hear what people close to you have to say about your character. The people who care about me, saying nice things about me? A little scary, to be quite honest! Luckily, I’ve surrounded myself with some pretty wonderful people, and I trust them completely to tell it as it is.

Enough from me, hear what my friends have to say:

Caley: “Haley is the most determined, hardworking, and reliable person I know. She’ll always show up for you and support you unconditionally in every aspect of life.”

Sophia: “Haley is truly a one of a kind person who never fails to make me laugh, and will always be there to support me no matter what.”

Taylor: “Haley is one of the most thoughtful people you’ll ever meet! She always looks out for her friends and takes the time to really listen to what you have to say.”

Lizzy: “Haley’s independence doesn’t hold a candle to the Declaration of Independence!”

Ana: “Haley is a very good listener; she’s reliable, funny, real, authentic, considerate, and a girl boss. She doesn’t let anyone mess with her and she will stand up for those she cares about. Haley also has a great sense of humor AND a great taste in music.”

And, Arguably the most important person’s word: My Mom’s

My mother is quite the good sport for putting up with most of my regular antics (love you, Ma!), and this wasn’t any different. If there’s one thing to know about my mom (and me, honestly), is that we’re ride or dies. On the whole, we will support you and go along with whatever you have planned, within reason, of course. And while my mom might’ve initially been taken aback, and perhaps a tad bit confused as I talked to her over the phone explaining my idea, she immediately got to brainstorming what to say. I was hoping it’d be all nice things — considering I am her daughter — and, as usual, she did not disappoint:

“My daughter may wear her heart on her sleeve, but don’t be fooled — she’s strong, quick witted, and would keep Robert Irwin on his toes. She wouldn’t be afraid to wrestle with a crocodile and have you laughing while doing it.” My mother, Johnna

If it wasn’t already clear, I highly value what the people closest to me have to say. I believe who you surround yourself with is a reflection of your character, and I’m very proud of who I get to call my friends. Having a support system is one of the most important things a person could have in life, and I would be extremely lost without mine.

Alexa, play “cross your mind” by role model

Not for nothing, I’m having a great time watching this season of Dancing With The Stars. I have been watching the show for as long as I can remember, and seeing it become such a staple of people’s weeks is so exciting! I need something to fill the void that The Summer I Turned Pretty created, and watching celebrities ballroom dance for the first time is the perfect remedy. For someone who has zero dance experience, I sure do love judging other people’s dancing abilities — call me delusional if you want, that’s fine with me, but I am very happy being an armchair critic from time to time.

Seeing Irwin so passionate about dancing even though he’s never done it before is truly so admirable that I can’t help but root for him. In a time where our culture seems to be favoring those who act more blasé than enthusiastic, I love seeing people like Irwin actually show that they care about what they’re doing! That being said, I can’t wait to see him and Carson win that Mirrorball trophy. If you need someone to celebrate your win with, I’m available!