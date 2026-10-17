Little Wings, Big Hype: The Rise Of Sonny Angels

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lately, it feels like all across social media, people are opening small colorful boxes and reacting with either excitement or disappointment, depending on what they find inside. Often posted on TikTok or Instagram, these videos seem to revolve around Sonny Angels, which have unexpectedly become a worldwide trend. At first glance, they may seem like ordinary toys or collectibles, but they hold a deeper meaning about how people create personal connections with everyday objects. Through unboxing routines, social media attention, and online collector communities, Sonny Angels provide comfort and foster connection, transforming local products into symbols of nostalgia and shared experience.

What Is A Sonny Angel?

Dreams Inc. first introduced Sonny Angels in Japan in 2004. They are small, human-like figurines with angel wings and different themed headpieces, like fruits, animals, flowers, or seasonal designs. One main unique aspect of them is that they are sold in blind boxes, meaning buyers don’t know which figure they get until opening the package. This element of surprise is key to their appeal. Sonny Angels were originally marketed as small objects meant to bring happiness. However, social media has expanded their meaning significantly, turning them into something far bigger than a small, cute toy.

Unboxing

One of the most significant ways Sonny Angels create meaning is through unboxing. The blind box format turns buying something into an experience filled with anticipation and emotion. Many people record this experience, some sharing their reactions online. These unboxing videos have become quite a popular trend, especially on TikTok, where audiences watch others reveal which figurine they received. The emotional responses, ranging from excitement to disappointment and often surprise, are central to its attraction.

Even those who don’t collect Sonny Angels become familiar with the process through watching others. People collectively know what to expect, and there’s a shared sense of connection just from watching or participating.

A Sense Of Belonging

Beyond social media, entire communities have formed around collecting Sonny Angels, with groups on platforms like Reddit and Discord, where collectors showcase their collections, organize trades, and give advice to people who are just getting started. These spaces create belonging and community, especially for those who might not share this connection with the people around them. Assigning personal memories or experiences to certain figures helps make each collectible feel unique and individualized.

The way people collaborate and trade within these groups helps give Sonny Angels their meaning, reinforcing why these figures matter to collectors. For example, rare figures may hold more value within the community, not only because they are more difficult to find, but also because they can represent status and a sense of accomplishment. Owning one can show great dedication or experience as a collector. This further reinforces that the meaning behind Sonny Angels is not built into the figures themselves, but is created and agreed upon by the people who collect them.

Feeling Nostalgic

Another important aspect of Sonny Angels is their connection to nostalgia. Their design, inspired by cherubs and old-fashioned toys, can feel familiar even to people who did not grow up with them. Because of that, Sonny Angels can create comfort and an emotional connection that goes beyond just being small collectible figures.

This feeling of nostalgia is especially meaningful in today’s fast-paced, digital world. With busy lives and constant pressure from school or work, small things like Sonny Angels can offer a sense of calm and happiness. They give people a chance to slow down and enjoy something simple and lighthearted.

Globalization Of Sonny Angels

The global spread of Sonny Angels shows how significance can shift as objects move between different places and audiences. Social media has played a big role, making it easy for trends and ideas to travel quickly. Consequently, Sonny Angels no longer have one specific purpose, but instead reflect a mix of influences from different communities.

At the same time, their popularity brings up questions about commercialization. Sonny Angels are sold in ways that encourage people to keep collecting, trading, and buying more over time. Limited editions and rare figures create excitement, but they also push a sense of urgency and exclusivity.

The Deeper Meaning

What starts as a small, simple object can take on deeper value through shared habits, online spaces, and emotional attachment. Through unboxing videos, social media posts, and community discussions, they become more than just collectibles. They turn into symbols of connection, comfort, and shared experience among the people who collect them. They reflect how people create meaning through interaction and shared experiences. What starts as a simple hobby can turn into a way of preserving memories, expressing identity, and building connections with others.