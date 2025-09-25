Life Lessons I Learned From Broadway Musicals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a self-proclaimed “theatre kid,” I live for live performances. I love attending concerts of my favorite artists, but live musical theatre has always had a special place in my heart. Growing up, I would learn the words to songs from my favorite shows and belt them out in my bedroom. By doing this, not only was I adding cultural and literary references to my repertoire, but I was also learning valuable life lessons from on-stage characters. I’ve selected some of my favorite musicals, which supported me through my teenage years and have given me guidance for my twenties.

hamilton

“history has its eyes on you.”

Hamilton is a musical about one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, and the trajectory of his political career alongside the personal relationship struggles he faced. The show runs just under three hours and covers many nuanced topics, including agency and legacy after death. This musical taught me the importance of making meaningful change in the world because of the consequences of humanity’s actions. The concept that “history has its eyes on you” says that while you cannot control your legacy, your decisions are significant in the future narrative of humanity. You have a responsibility to act meaningfully.

10 years after its Broadway debut, Hamilton continues to teach viewers about American history, politics, and relationship dynamics that define our personhood.

rent

“Forget regret, or life is yours to miss.”

This quote lives on as one of Jonathan Larson’s most iconic adages. Larson wrote Rent in the 1990s sharing the awkward and sometimes tragic experiences of life as a young adult. Rent tells the story of a group of friends “enduring the obstacles of poverty, illness and the AIDS epidemic.” Based on some of his personal experiences, Larson writes, “forget regret, or life is your to miss,” a reminder to live in the moment rather than dwelling on the past or obsessing over the future. This message grounds me when I feel overwhelmed by the stress of what can be a complicated balance of academic and social life demands.

in the heights

community = family

In the Heights is a show about the New York neighborhood of Washington Heights and a bodega that serves as the center for this community. This show explores themes of friendship, love and chasing dreams. In the Heights teaches us that we can find family in our communities; your community members can become your chosen family. As adulthood takes us to lonely and unfamiliar places, far from what we consider home, we need this reminder that family can be found in our communities, and we can decide where “home” is.

a chorus line

Your desire to reach your goals must outweigh doubts, especially in a hyper-critical industry.

A Chorus Line is one of the longest-running Broadway shows for a good reason. This musical is about a large group of Broadway performers, “capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway ensemble audition.” Throughout the show, the characters revel the various sacrifices they made to be in the audition room and why performing is important to them. While some people might doubt your ability to succeed in a specific industry (hello, fellow liberal arts majors!), this show taught me to be ambitious about my dreams despite hesitation from others. A Chorus Line is complex in its ability to entertain and inform viewers on the intricate journey to reach their goals.

Beetlejuice

grief is not a linear journey.

Besides its catchy soundtrack, Beetlejuice is a special musical because of its combination of comedic timing and heavy themes. Beetlejuice is about a young girl named Lydia Deetz who can communicate with ghosts, including the recently deceased couple of the house she moves into with her father and new stepmother. Lydia is grappling with the frustration of being a teenager, along with the death of her mother. Throughout the musical, we see Lydia grieve while assimilating into life with her “new” family. I learned, through watching her journey, that grief is not a linear journey; it is unexpected and uncomfortable. Her growth proved to me that while grief may be difficult to process, it can result in self-exploration and realignment of priorities.

a love letter to musical theatre

I owe my love of musical theatre to my mother (thank you, Mom!). Without this outlet to the art of musical performance, I would have less patience and a limited perspective when dealing with life’s tribulations.

I grew up alongside characters from Broadway musicals and leaned on different characters and shows at distinct stages in my life. I learned how to directly address struggles, romanticize the journey, and chase my dreams through iconic Broadway productions that remain relevant decades after their debut. I am grateful to have hundreds of Broadway songs to sing along to in the car, but I am more grateful for the invaluable life lessons I learned from this art form.