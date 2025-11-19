Life After Loss: How Emilie Kiser Is Reclaiming Her Space Online

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever found yourself scrolling on the corner of the internet with cozy morning vlogs and reminders to romanticize your life live, you’ve probably come across Emilie Kiser. Emilie Kiser is a popular influencer who began her journey on the internet by sharing her life as a young mom, hairstyle ideas, and daily vlogs. Over the years, she amassed over five million followers on TikTok. Her quirky personality and lifestyle content make her an easy-to-watch creator who became an essential part of many people’s daily scrolling, including mine.

Tragically, in May this year, Emilie faced an unimaginable loss when her son Trigg passed away. The news about his passing started in the public eye, a news article about reports of a toddler drowning in Arizona arose, and people began speculating that it was Trigg. More news and rumors spread, creating even more traction surrounding the tragedy. Following this, Emilie left the internet. Due to all the news, her last video before Trigg’s passing gained over 50 million views.

Recently, Emilie made her return to the internet. On Aug. 28, she posted on Instagram and TikTok. Immediately, it was clear that this post wasn’t about the aesthetics or angles; it was a message coming straight from her with no extra add-ons. Her message was honest and clear.

After this post, she didn’t immediately return to her normal content style. She remained off the internet, a pause that spoke volumes. In September, she made her return with a new post on TikTok. This post resembled the style of her past content; however, it carried a different tone. It was an unfiltered conversation with her audience that showed her raw emotions.

After that video, Emilie gradually started posting content again, including daily routines, lifestyle content, and glimpses into her life. Unfortunately, her return was not met with universal support. Controversy grew when viewers criticized her for coming back to social media, some saying they could never imagine returning to the internet after the loss of a child.

Despite the backlash she faced, Emilie handled it with grace. She continued to post the content that made people love her, and it was clear she enjoyed making. Her resilience speaks volumes and makes her someone her fans can proudly look up to. Her comeback isn’t about pretending everything is; it’s about slowly finding moments that spark joy again and sharing her healing journey.

Emilie’s journey also sparks important questions about the idea of grief during the digital age. For an influencer, life doesn’t stop after a tragedy; they still need a way to make an income. However, the return to the internet after something so tragic happens in the public eye can face incredible amounts of backlash, along with the support others offer. By choosing to show her healing journey, Emilie changes the narrative that influencers have to be composed and only share tailored content. Authenticity and grief can coexist even when shared online.

Nov. 12 marks the six-month anniversary of her son’s passing. On this day, she shared a heartfelt post that included the emotions she was experiencing. She also included information about preventing children from drowning. Her openness and her turning her pain into purpose throughout this whole process remain extremely admirable.

I have been a fan of Emilie since 2022, when I was a freshman in high school. Her content has always comforted me and quickly became a part of my daily routine after I discovered her. When I first heard the news about Trigg, I couldn’t believe it. Now, watching this chapter of her life as she navigates loss reminds me of how deep people’s lives are behind the screen. Her strength makes me rethink what it means to share content online and how big an impact influencers can have on people. To me, Emilie’s story is more than just content; it teaches me resilience, honesty, and the quiet power of sharing a healing journey.

After facing an unimaginable loss, Emilie Kiser returned to the internet, and even after being faced with negative feedback, she continues to share her life with grace and honesty. Her willingness to not only share the happy moments but also the sadness and grief she experiences serves as a reminder of her authenticity. Her content serves as an inspiration not only to those experiencing hardships but to all.