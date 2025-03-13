Let’s Go Girls! Meet The Fictional Women Who Shaped My Personality

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

They say “To be loved is to be known,” and while I do agree, I think it’s important that we know ourselves, too. Where exactly did my personality come from? What — or more specifically who — made me who I am today? Of course, my family had quite the influence (hi, Mom!), but there were also lots of external factors that made me into the woman I am today, specifically, fictional women from pop culture. Most of my brain is filled with knowledge about pop culture, and because it’s been around me my entire life, it’s influenced most parts of my being. My personality is almost completely my own, but I would be lying if I said I wasn’t influenced by some pretty rad fictional women.

Kim Possible from Kim Possible

She’s your basic, average girl, and she’s here to save the world — how could you not love Kim Possible? I remember watching Kim Possible as a kid and wanting to be Kim so badly, she was just so effortlessly cool. She was smart, competitive, and resourceful, but was also still a teenager who dealt with regular teenage girl issues. She was able to balance all aspects of her life, and although it sometimes got a little messy, she was always able to handle things in a manner that seemed realistic and achievable. I may not be as level-headed as KP, but I like to think I got some of my problem-solving skills from the one and only.

Lizzie McGuire from Lizzie McGuire

As much as I love Hilary Duff, her character’s animated persona is really what shaped my personality. Any time real-life Lizzie had some sort of inner monologue or internalized feelings to express, her little animated persona would come on screen and tell it as it was, and I’ve inherited that attribute. If I’m upset or annoyed, trust me, you’ll know. If my face doesn’t say it, my mouth absolutely will.

Jo March from Little Women (2019)

If there’s one thing I love, it’s a strong female lead, and Jo March is one of my go-to girls. She wants everyone to know and understand that women are so much more than what they’re expected to be, and I feel the same (I’m literally minoring in Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, hello)! Jo’s quite stubborn and strong-willed and has a bit of a temper, but all the intensity is out of love. She’s very vocal and determined, and she knows who she is, and won’t let anyone compromise that. In the 2019 film, Timothée Chalamet’s Laurie proposed to her, and she said no! She knew who she was and knew that he couldn’t make her happy, which is probably a distinction between the two of us because if Timmy Chalamet proposed to me, I would say yes in a heartbeat. But besides that, I’m also very sure of who I am, and I know for a fact I wouldn’t let anyone compromise that either. My own stubbornness and temper make for a very interesting mix, but it grows on you once you get to know me.

Lois Lane from Smallville

I’ve never seen any other sort of Superman media, but I’ll still say with my chest that Smallville’s depiction of Lois Lane is the best. She’s smart, tough, stubborn, sarcastic (like, super sarcastic), and yet still very loving and gentle. She picks and chooses her battles, and while she may not always ask for help when she needs it, she’s always there to help those in her life. If you know me, I tend to not ask for help when I need it, but I’m slowly working on it! I eventually get to the point where I work up the courage to ask for help, and when I do, it takes a lot of swallowing my pride, and the same is true for Lois. I pride myself on being extremely independent and self-sufficient, but I’m learning it’s OK to ask for help when I need it. But if you do something that puts you on my bad side, I will cross you, without hesitation. I might be quiet and unassuming, but I’ll get my way, one way or another.

Raven from Teen Titans

To my core, I am an introvert: I love and value my me-time, I usually enjoy the peace and quiet, and I’m the happiest staying in and relaxing. The smallest things can and do annoy me, and while I might seem unappreciative of the antics that are happening in my life, I truly know just how lucky I am to be where I am and to have the people who surround me. Raven and I both have irritable personalities, so sometimes it takes a little reminding for us to come back to Earth and cool down, but deep down we both know that we would do anything for the people we care about.

Kat Stratford from 10 Things I Hate About You

I’ve been called many names in my day…not all of them are necessarily that positive, so I feel a kinship with Kat Stratford. It’s not that I’m mean (debatable, honestly), I’m just brutally honest and blunt, and if you don’t like that, that’s honestly not my problem. Sorry if I offend you by telling the truth, but someone has to do it, and I’m perfectly fine taking on that role. Sure, my hot takes might not be appreciated by all, but I really could care less. I don’t care what you have to say about me, or anything for that matter, as I’m very content with how I am. Kat Stratford’s my girl until the end of the line.

Oh, How I Love Being A Woman!

There’s a lot to be said about me and who I am, and while I know I’m not perfect, I’m more than content in understanding I’m a work in progress. Perfection is so overrated anyway, there’s no fun in not having any room to grow. I love all these female characters because of their flaws, not because I think they’re the be-all-end-all for what a woman in pop culture should be portrayed as. They all felt so real, and I loved having some fictional representation of how I was that didn’t seem patronizing. As Geri Halliwell once famously put it, “When I came out my mother’s womb, I screamed: ‘Girl Power,'” and I think my personality reflects that quite well. We’re all made up of our surroundings, it’s just how you choose to let them influence who you are and who you become. As for me, I’m in pretty good company if I do say so myself.